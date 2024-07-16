RandyAndy101/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) operates casinos in several states, including Aliante, California Hotel Casino, Cannery, and Fremont among others in Las Vegas, Nevada, and other casinos in locations such as Missouri, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana and others. The company currently operates a total of 28 casinos, of which the Las Vegas -located Cannery casino remains closed due to market conditions. The company also has a 5% strategic ownership in FanDuel, a sportsbook brand with a good online presence, which Boyd also partners with in its casino properties.

The stock has returned incredibly well in the past decade, appreciating at a CAGR of 18.0% on top of which Boyd pays a very small dividend with a current yield of 1.19%. The stock has been especially left trading higher after the Covid pandemic, as Boyd has been able to successfully raise the company’s margins impressively well.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Boyd Has Stably Performing Casino Assets

Boyd operates a stable footprint of casinos in the United States, focusing more on streamlining the current operations than rapidly expanding in brick-and-mortar casinos – Boyd has made the latest casino asset acquisition in 2018, and continues without significant plans to invest in new locations. With the history of slow expansion, Boyd’s revenue CAGR stands at 5.8% from 2003 to 2023.

Underneath, the organic growth in the gaming segment is quite poor, with revenues continuously declining slowly in recent years from $2705.5 million in 2021 into $2613.3 million in 2023. In Q1, Boyd’s casino revenues declined increasingly sharply at -4.5% year-over-year, related to adverse weather and higher competition in the Las Vegas area where eight of Boyd’s casinos reside.

Brick-and-mortar casinos seem to overall perform stagnantly in the industry – MGM Resorts (MGM) showed a casino revenue decline of -3.2% in Q1, and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) had a brick-and-mortar casino revenue decline of -7.1% in Q1, whereas Wynn Resorts (WYNN) was able to grow casino revenues incredibly well in Q1 again from ramping operations back up in the post-Covid world. The longer-term outlook should remain stable as current operations are impacted by inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty, and the mentioned rising competition that should subside with the closing of the Tropicana and Mirage.

Yet, Boyd's hotel occupancy seems to continue at a lower level than historically due to higher pricing, potentially posing a risk for poorer long-term traffic as well. The growing online gaming giants such as DraftKings (DKNG) look to also take some share of the total market from brick-and-mortar places - I don't believe that investors should expect great growth from the brick-and-mortar assets.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Boyd’s capital expenditures have been at quite an elevated level in recent years despite no new casinos planned to be opened – in 2023, $374.0 million was spent on investments compared to an average of $212.8 million from 2019 to 2022. The capital expenditures are mainly related to investments in the Treasure Chest’s land-based casino project, and a significant amount of maintenance and growth investments in the outstanding casinos – the investments should aid growth slightly, but not turn the casino revenues into very significant long-term growth in my opinion.

To summarize, the brick-and-mortar casinos are likely to perform quite stagnantly going forward with an overall stable long-term outlook weakened by higher pricing's effect on traffic, the rise of online casinos, and some short-term factors affecting the revenues weakly in at least Q1. While online casinos look to take a share of the brick-and-mortar sales, I believe that the effect should overall be quite small.

Boyd’s Online Operations

Boyd is positioned to get a share of the growing online market through the company’s online segment – when Boyd acquired Pala Interactive in 2022, the company acquired assets to offer online services, including B2C gaming platforms Stardust and Boyd Interactive, and B2B services for other gaming platforms.

In 2023, the segment already generated $422.2 million in sales, with the segment growing by 19.0% year-over-year in Q1. The total importance to Boyd is still small for the time being, but I believe that the segment is important for Boyd as it positions the company in the growing industry away from just the stagnant brick-and-mortar casino assets.

How High Can Margins Last?

After 2019, Boyd has been able to cut operating expenses significantly and raise the company’s gross margin considerably, leading to an operating margin level that’s way above Boyd’s overall stable long-term average – in 2019, as Boyd’s newest acquisition was added into the operations, the operating margin only stood at 14.2% compared to a current trailing level of 25.5%, already down slightly from the 2022 high of 27.8%. With the margins playing a key part in Boyd’s considerably higher earnings, the sustainable margin level outlook plays a key part in the investment.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Margin improvements in all of Boyd’s segments including Gaming, Food & Beverage, Room, and other segments have been made from 2019 into 2023. The most significant Gaming segment posted a segment margin of 61.7% in 2023 compared to just 55.0% in 2019 as house edge increases have driven for significantly higher margins in the segment.

As told, the worry is that the casinos are getting less players due to the increased pricing, though – occupancy still trails pre-Covid levels significantly with less customers choosing to spend time in casinos, also turning the margin trajectory back downwards with cost inflation eating up a larger share of the currently slowly falling revenues.

Management fees have pushed margins up too from 2022 forward, and a more focused Food & Beverage segment also looks to aid margins sustainably in addition to SG&A cuts. While I believe that the increased house edge in casinos and the higher pricing in rooms and other segments will likely deteriorate the margin level considerably going forward, the sustainable drivers behind better margins should still aid margins stay at a higher level, also aided by a better macroeconomic sentiment eventually likely boosting the occupancy level at least slightly.

Upcoming Q2 Results

Boyd is going to report the company’s Q2 results on the 25th of July in the post-market. Wall Street analysts are expecting revenues of $907.8 million, down -1.0% year-over-year. The normalized EPS is estimated at $1.49, down from $1.58 in the prior year’s Q2.

The traffic in Las Vegas seems to have picked up in April and May, and with a -0.5% revenue decline in Q1 behind in a considerably weaker market, an earnings beat could well happen as written in the Seeking Alpha news report. I still believe that some caution is in place with competitors such as Wynn Resorts taking up the growth in the area in recent quarters, and as the macroeconomic sentiment is still pressured.

BYD’s Valuation Seems Balanced

I constructed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model to estimate a fair value for the stock.

In the model, I estimate a weak -0.2% growth in 2024 due to the represented weaker traffic. Afterwards, I still estimate very slow growth as the brick-to-mortar casinos seem to have quite a stagnant long-term growth outlook. With the aid of growing online operations, though, I estimate total revenue growth to rise gradually into 2.0%.

Due to the weakening traffic in casinos and persisting lower occupancy, I estimate the EBIT margin to be pushed down into 21% from 26.5% in 2023. Boyd’s investments have made the company’s cash flow conversion worse in recent years, but I believe that the investments should eventually slow down, making the cash flow conversion fairly good.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Boyd’s fair value estimate at $61.72, 7% above the stock price at the time of writing – while the DCF model estimates some upside, I believe that the valuation is overall balanced. If traffic in Boyd’s casinos rise back with an elevated occupancy, the model could be way too conservative, but I believe the scenario to be a good baseline for the time being.

Boyd's forward P/E of 9.5 is lower than MGM Resorts’ 16.8, Wynn Resorts’ 15.2, and Caesars Entertainment’s 11.3, but the companies differing growth profile and operating segments seem to make a gap justifiable.

While some undervaluation exists, I don't believe that the gap is enough to justify a Buy rating.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.41% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q1, Boyd had $42.3 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 5.90% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. The company leverages quite a good amount of debt, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 50%.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.22% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. Seeking Alpha estimates Boyd’s beta at 1.09. With an ESG add on of 1.5% and a liquidity premium of 0.2%, the cost of equity stands at 10.40% and the WACC at 8.41%.

Takeaway

Boyd operates an overall stagnant base of casinos in several states across the United States. While the company has pushed for higher margins by increasing pricing in the house edge and other services with the industry, it seems that the operating margin is slowly reversing back with stagnating revenues as customers choose to spend less time within the higher house-edge casinos in the post-Covid world.

The future should still have better than historically-achieved margins due to management and improved Food & Beverage profitability, but the traffic doesn’t look likely to grow very significantly without being at the expense of margins. Boyd is positioned to capture better growth in the online gaming segment after the 2022 acquisition, still, but the segment is still small for Boyd for the time being.

The stock’s valuation seems to currently price in a fair earnings level going forward, and as such, I initiate Boyd Gaming at Hold.