Chairman Powell Will Not Wait For 2% And Small Caps Love It

syahrir maulana

I have argued with my critics for months that the Fed needs to start easing monetary policy by lowering short-term interest rates well in advance of the central bank achieving its inflation target of 2%. This is because changes in policy take months, if not longer, to fully work their way through the economy and have their desired impact. During a speech he gave yesterday at the Economic Club of Washington, Chairman Powell reiterated that fact by stating that “if you wait until inflation gets all the way down to 2%, you’ve probably waited too long because the tightening that you’re doing, or the level of tightness that you have, is still having effects which will probably drive inflation below 2%”

Finviz

For this reason, I have expected a more aggressive easing cycle to start sooner than the consensus has expected. At the same time, I have been fearful that the Fed might wait too long, leading investors to grow more concerned about sustainable economic growth than inflation. Chairman Powell allayed those fears in his recent public comments, which is why markets are pricing in a soft landing for the US economy. We have also seen futures markets price in as many as three quarter-point rate cuts by year-end, and as much as 175 basis points in rate reductions by the end of 2025. This is the soft landing playbook, provided the expansion continues.

Bloomberg

The strongest sign yet from markets that a soft landing is on the horizon comes from the Russell 2000 index (NYSEARCA:IWM). The rally in small-cap stocks continued yesterday with a gain of 1.8%, climbing to a new 52-week high. The run has stretched to 8% over the past four trading days. My intermediate-term target is a new all-time high, which amounts to a 10% gain and a close last seen in late 2021.

StockCharts

Following last week’s Consumer Price Index report, I suggested that the better-than-expected inflation news opened the door for rate cuts to begin at the Fed’s next meeting on July 30-31. The probability of that reflected in futures markets is just 6%, but I still think further confirmation of disinflation in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge (PCE) between now and then could result in a rate cut. Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, agreed in a note yesterday, suggesting that softer-than-expected employment and inflation data for June justifies a cut in July. I doubt we will get one, unless market expectations fall in line, as Chairman Powell does not like to surprise markets. Regardless, markets seem confident that the Powell-led Fed is on track. Otherwise, we would not be seeing the remarkable improvement in breadth that we have had over the past week. If history is any guide, it should continue.

According to SentimenTrader, after last week’s dovish CPI report, advancing issues on the NYSE exceeded declining issues by a ratio of 3 to 1 on back-to-back trading days, while the S&P 500 was within 1% of its all-time high. That does not occur often. In all 12 instances since 1951, the S&P 500 was higher six months later. The results are pending for when it happened in February and May of this year, but we are on track to maintain that perfect record. Also notable is that the equal-weighted index outperformed the market-cap weighted version 82% of the time in the data available back to 1982.

SentimenTrader

It doesn’t get any better than when a fundamental outlook is reinforced with technical data. That is where strategists like me who have expected a soft landing for the US economy and continuation of the bull market sit today. When the facts on the ground change, or the technical indicators deteriorate to such a degree that they call into question the fundamentals, then I will change with them.