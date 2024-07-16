Bain Capital Specialty Finance: Attractive Buy With Unjustified Discount

Summary

  • Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a conventional BDC focusing on middle market businesses.
  • It trades at a discount to NAV, which provides an opportunity.
  • Assessing the underlying fundamentals, we will not find a meaningful reason or driver that could justify the current discount.
  • Instead, there is a sufficient basis of data that could make a case for Bain Capital trading at a premium.
  • In this article, I explain in a more detailed manner why I think that BCSF stock is a buy.

Business people working in video conference

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) is a rather conventional BDC, which focuses on investing in middle market businesses that have already achieved stable and positive cash generation phase. This means that BCSF does not invest in

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.05K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

