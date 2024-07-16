Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) is a rather conventional BDC, which focuses on investing in middle market businesses that have already achieved stable and positive cash generation phase. This means that BCSF does not invest in VC-type businesses, where the risks are inherently higher.

From the NAV size perspective, BCSF places right in the middle of the overall BDC sector by carrying a NAV base of circa $1.1 billion. Yet, if we look at the current market cap of BCSF, we will notice that there is a slight divergence from the NAV figure. In other words, currently BCSF trades at a P/NAV of 0.94x, which is 0.06x below the sector average.

From the chart below, we can see that over the past 3-year period, BCSF has actually outperformed the BDC index - especially starting from mid-2023 when it became more clear that the interest rates are here to remain relatively high for longer.

Ycharts

However, as stated above, the discount is still there, which, at least optically, offers an interesting opportunity for investors to consider.

Let's now assess the underlying fundamentals to determine whether the investment case is attractive here.

Thesis

All in all, the core fundamentals of BCSF have exhibited similar patterns to those of other well-established and conservative BDCs. Namely, the key metrics - net investment income per share - is sufficient to easily cover the current dividend, but it has also experienced some decline starting from the peak in mid-2023. For example, the net investment income per share came in at $0.53 per share in Q1, 2024 compared to the peak of $0.60 per share back in Q2, 2023. In fact, this figure has been gradually declining since Q2, 2023.

However, during this period, BCSF has still managed to increase its NAV per share level as the distributions have been lower than the income generated. As of Q1, 2024 the distribution coverage ratio was 118%, which indicates a sufficient margin of safety.

So, from the net investment income perspective (or overall cash generation perspective) I would not assign any discount to Bain Capital and, instead, treat it as a regular or average BDC, which trades right at a par to the NAV.

Now, there are two key drivers that have introduced a downward pressure on BDC net investment income levels lately.

The first one is a spread compression, which is related to a decreased supply of new investment (lending) opportunities in combination with a booming private credit space (i.e., increased demand). Yet, looking at BCSF's weighted average portfolio yield and the yields at which new investments have been underwritten, we will observe a completely flat dynamic. In other words, this headwind has not affected Bain Capital.

The second is decreased new investment volumes, which stems from a relatively inactive capital markets. For BDCs, it is extremely important to sign sufficient amount of new investments to at least offset the organic repayments, as this has a direct impact on the net asset value base from which spreads are captured. The table below shows that Bain Capital has struggled a bit on this end by registering some quarters of negative net investment activity. This is not a significant exception from its peers.

However, what we can also see in the table here is that the recent quarter resulted in a notable surplus investment activity, which, in turn, means that the next quarter will exhibit tailwinds for recording a growth in net investment income.

BCSF Q1, 2024 earnings presentation

We could theoretically question whether these new investments have been funded at such levels because of the relaxation in underwriting standards. Yet, if we peel back the onion a bit, we will notice that it is not the case here.

For instance, the portfolio company fundamentals improved during the recent quarter, with the median net leverage declining to 4.7 times - down from 4.8 times as of the prior quarter and 4.9 times year-over-year. Similarly, the credit risk rating trends continued to improve, with circa 97% of BCSF investments performing without any issues or even better than expected.

BCSF Q1, 2024 earnings presentation

The non-accrual position was also very low, representing 1.7% and 1.0% of the total portfolio at amortized cost and fair value, respectively (by the end of Q1, 2024).

So, really from the credit risk perspective, I would not assign a discount to NAV either.

We could potentially discuss whether Bain Capital deserves a more aggressive discount factor due to a below average concentration in first lien structures, which as of Q1, 2024 explained 67% of the total investment.

Yet, if we dissect the underlying exposures that are embedded in BCSF's joint venture vehicles (which account for 16% of investment portfolio), the total exposure that could be attributed to the first lien investments would jump to 84%, which is already a meaningful share.

Finally, what we have to appreciate is the relatively back-end loaded debt maturity profile. The chart here clearly shows that the first maturities that BCSF will have to refinance are set to expire only in 2026.

BCSF Q1, 2024 earnings presentation

This is a significant advantage considering that $600 million or circa 44% of the total debt amount is fixed and assumed at interest rates of 2.25% - 2.95%.

The bottom line

In my opinion, after taking into account all of the aforementioned elements, Bain Capital seems like a solid buy, where the prevailing discount to NAV is unjustified.

The only meaningful risk or aspect, which could theoretically explain the discount is not a full allocation into first lien investments, where even after adjusting the JV exposures, there still remains 16% of BCSF's portfolio that is placed in riskier instruments.

However, given the improving fundamentals, sound credit profile and an external debt portfolio, which could be deemed as an asset until 2026, I just do not see any reason why there should be a discount in place.

As a result of this, I am giving Bain Capital Specialty Finance a buy.