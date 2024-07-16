ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Q2 2024 Commentary

syahrir maulana

By Garey J. Aitken, CFA & Michael Richmond, CFA

Cyclical Contributions Highlight Solid Results - Market Overview

The second quarter of 2024 finally brought a shift in central bank policy, albeit at a more measured pace than was expected at the start of the year. At its June meeting, the Bank of Canada cut its key policy rate for the first time since embarking on its tightening cycle in March 2022. The rate cut was nominally a response to easing inflation in Canada, but it comes as cracks are showing in the Canadian economy. Employment, housing and capital formation all suggest a loosening in aggregate demand that is consistent with softer inflation.

Economic conditions in the U.S. have been more resilient, as the American economy has so far proven to be less sensitive to higher rates. As a result, the U.S. Federal Reserve has the leeway to take a more cautious approach to rate cuts. The Fed's March Summary of Economic Projections reflected this resiliency with a "higher-for-longer" path for interest rates combined with minimal changes to the outlook for employment and output growth.

North American equity markets, in some ways, reflected the divergence in economic conditions. The S&P/TSX Composite produced a return of -0.5% (in Canadian dollars) versus the 4.3% return of the S&P 500 Index. This divergence is entirely due to the strong performance from U.S. mega cap technology companies, but nonetheless underscores the lack of AI-related investment opportunities in the Canadian index.

The S&P/TSX Small Cap Total Return Index was slightly higher over the quarter, advancing by 0.9% (Exhibit 1). The positive move in the heavily weighted energy (3.5%) and materials (4.8%) sectors was mostly offset by declines in real estate (-5.0%), industrials (-3.6%), financials (-0.6%), and information technology (IT, -2.4%).

Exhibit 1: S&P/TSX Small Cap Returns in the Second Quarter

As of June 30, 2024. Source: ClearBridge Investments, FactSet.

The materials sector led the index higher as copper and gold prices followed up a strong first quarter by advancing 9.6% and 5.5%, respectively, in the second. Despite the positive trend in metals pricing throughout the quarter, it was very much a tale of two halves for the materials index - copper and gold pricing opened the quarter up 14% and 4%, respectively, in April, but languished the rest of the way, with copper falling 5% in June and gold remaining flat.

Energy stocks were pushed higher by a strong quarter for Canadian oilfield service providers. Notwithstanding declining U.S. rig counts and a weak outlook for Canadian natural gas pricing, oilfield service increased by 10.5%, combining with a smaller increase of 1.3% from oil and gas producers to push the energy sector higher during the quarter. Despite crude pricing ending the quarter flat at USD $81/bbl and a recovery in U.S. natural gas pricing - albeit from extremely low levels at the start of the quarter - the U.S. onshore rig count declined by 90 rigs year over year, a 14% decline. Oilfield services shrugged off the declining activity levels, focusing instead on attractive valuations, much improved balance sheets and more resilient long-term capital allocation plans.

Regardless of the cut in Canadian interest rates, the real estate sector was the largest drag on the small cap index (-5.0%) as the outlook for commercial real estate and increasingly industrial real estate remains tepid at best. The industrials sector was weaker as well, due to a combination of idiosyncratic impacts (weak results, deferred growth) combined with general unease about the state of the Canadian industrial economy and high valuations.

The ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy outperformed its benchmark for the second quarter, lifted by strong stock selection among our financials and industrials holdings. Strong quarters from Canadian Western Bank on takeout news, as well as Propel Holdings and EQB, drove strength in financials. Canadian Western Bank had an exceptional June following its agreement to be acquired by National Bank at an implied 110% premium. The takeout of a midsize Canadian financial institution had a positive impact on the valuation of EQB as well.

Bird Construction continued to be a positive contributor to relative performance. The equity was up 49% in the quarter and up over 225% in the last 52 weeks. Bird continues to benefit from a robust demand for construction services across Canada, driving higher utilization and margins. The company leveraged its strong balance sheet and organic cash flow generation to execute on an accretive acquisition during the quarter, acquiring a British Columbia-based civil infrastructure contractor at an attractive valuation. The positive mix of robust macro demand, strong balance sheet and accretive tuck-in acquisitions is having a positive impact on both earnings growth and multiple expansion.

Portfolio Positioning

Equity moves during the quarter allowed us to add to existing positions in high-quality industrial names and introduce three new equities into the Strategy. We also remained committed to our view on valuation, which resulted in the elimination of one name and the reduction of our positions in stocks that have performed better than underlying fundamentals.

We eliminated our position in Celestica (CLS). The stock has performed exceptionally well over the last year as the provider of technology and connectivity products and services caught a tailwind from AI-related spending, which has resulted in strong earnings growth and an expanded multiple. We progressively trimmed our position in Celestica over the prior quarters and eliminated the balance in the last three months at a level well above our intrinsic value of the business.

We continued to trim positions in energy- and materials-related equities that have performed well and are approaching or exceeding our view of fair value. We trimmed Secure Energy Services (OTCPK:SECYF), Topaz Energy (OTCPK:TPZEF), Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF), Trican Well Services (OTCPK:TOLWF) and Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF). In most cases, we view this as a high-quality collection of energy and materials related equities, but we remain committed to our view on valuation and trimmed positions where appropriate.

We added to existing industrials positions during the quarter through Boyd Group (OTCPK:BYDGF), Richelieu Hardware (OTCPK:RHUHF) and GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCPK:GDIFF). All three equities were weaker in the quarter on uneven operational and financial results. We viewed the market reaction as overly punitive and took the opportunity to add to positions in three high-quality small cap industrial companies.

We added three new names to the Strategy in the second quarter: ATS Corporation (ATS), Element Fleet (OTCPK:ELEEF) and Parkland (OTCPK:PKIUF).

ATS is a globally diversified automation company that provides end-to-end solutions to help customers automate their industrial processes and improve productivity through fully customized machines, systems, and enterprise programs, as well as standardized/modular automation products. The company is at the forefront of the automation trend, with a focus on life science applications (auto injectors and radiopharmaceuticals), transportation (EVs), and consumer food and beverage. These end markets are expected to grow at a high rate organically, at high rates of return. The ongoing demand for automation technology, drive for productivity and labor-light onshoring/near-shoring should provide a strong structural tailwind for the company.

Element Fleet is the largest publicly traded fleet leasing and management company in the world. Element provides financing, procurement and fleet management services (maintenance, fuel cards, end-of-life services) to a wide range of corporate, government and NGO customers to help reduce the total cost of operating mission-critical automotive fleets. The company has undergone a series of structural changes that has produced a "capital lighter" business model that can generate double-digit earnings growth, while reducing credit and interest rate risks.

Parkland is Canada's largest supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading food and convenience store operator. It operates a network of over 4,000 retail, commercial and food locations spanning 25 countries - including Canada, the U.S. and throughout the Caribbean. Parkland specializes in providing fuel for infrastructure-constrained markets, giving it a unique competitive advantage that can produce superior returns. The company has grown considerably through M&A in the last several years but has shifted strategy toward integration, debt reduction and shareholder returns, which we believe will drive strong equity returns.

Outlook

Our investment approach is a bottom-up strategy that prioritizes identifying and capitalizing on market inefficiencies, using our proprietary research and the time arbitrage that comes with our long-term investment horizon. This is supported by our patient culture, enabling us to make well-informed decisions when there are discrepancies between expectations and underlying fundamentals. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our investment style, diligently seeking out businesses that exhibit wise capital allocation practices and structural competitive advantages, and that can generate high-quality growth and do so under appropriate capital structures.

Our long-term, bottom-up investment approach performs well under various regimes of market leadership, but as valuations in more cyclical sectors become stretched, we have remained biased toward more defensive equities. That said, the second quarter produced opportunities to introduce cyclical industrial stocks at attractive valuations and we accelerated into them.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy outperformed its benchmark in the quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy experienced gains across six of the 10 sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total). The financials sector was the primary contributor, while the real estate sector was the main detractor.

On a relative basis, stock selection had a positive impact on performance, partially offset by negative sector allocation. Specifically, stock selection in financials, IT, consumer staples and industrials drove performance as did an overweight in utilities and an underweight in consumer discretionary. Conversely, stock selection in the real estate and consumer discretionary sectors and an underweight in materials negatively impacted performance.

On an individual stock basis, the largest contributors to absolute performance were Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF), Propel (OTC:PROM), Bird Construction (OTCPK:BIRDF), EQB (OTCPK:EQGPF) and Winpak (OTCPK:WIPKF). The primary individual detractors on an absolute basis were Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF), GDI Integrated Facility Services, Boyd Group Services, InterRent (OTC:IIPZF) and FirstService (FSV).

Garey J. Aitken, CFA, Head of Canadian Equities

Michael Richmond, CFA, Director, Portfolio Manager

