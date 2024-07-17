Jonathan Kitchen

We previously covered Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in September 2022, discussing the drastic decline in its stock prices as the company struggled to deliver during the EV boom, attributed to the global supply chain issues.

Even so, we believed that the headwinds were likely to be temporary, since the company's well-diversified offerings across different end markets were likely to drive its eventual recovery in both financial and stock performances, resulting in our Buy rating then.

Since then, MRVL has charted an impressive +72.4% return, well outperforming the wider market at +53.7%. Even so, we are reiterating our Buy rating, since its data center segment has delivered a robust double-digit top-line growth, thanks to the ongoing generative AI boom.

Combined with the management's positive commentary surrounding its projected performance from the second half of FY2025 through FY2026, we believe that the stock continues to offer a compelling growth investment thesis, despite the premium valuations.

MRVL's Well-Diversified Investment Thesis Secures Its Long-Term Growth Story

MRVL 5Y Stock Price

TradingView

As a leading supplier of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions across the well-diversified data center, carrier infrastructure, enterprise networking, consumer, and automotive/industrial end-markets, it is unsurprising that MRVL has charted an impressive recovery since the 2023 bottom.

While the automotive and industrial end-markets continue to underperform expectations, with EV sales slowing, MRVL has had an impressive near vertical rally in May 2023, thanks to the management's promising commentary with AI-related sales expected to "at least double in fiscal 2024."

MRVL's Quarterly Revenue Trend

MRVL

For reference, MRVL had first broken down their revenues by end markets in FY2021 (CY2020), with the company reporting $1.04B of Data Center revenues, comprising 35.1% of its overall sales.

By FY2024 (CY2023), these numbers have risen drastically to $2.21B (-7.9% YoY)/40.2% (-0.5 points YoY), respectively, implying an accelerated CAGR of +28.5% compared to its overall revenues at +22.9%.

The same has been observed in MRVL's Enterprise Networking sales at a 3Y CAGR of +24.5% and Carrier Infrastructure at +20.6%, with the latter attributed to the ongoing 5G capex observed in multiple telecom companies thus far.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Seeking Alpha

Despite the inline FQ1'25 performance, MRVL has already guided for notable QoQ improvements in the FQ2'25 quarter while noting "a very substantial ramp in the second half of this year," attributed to the ramping of custom AI silicon and growing share in the 5G end-market.

Assuming that the management delivers as guided, we believe that the consensus FY2025 adj EPS estimates of $1.40 (-7.2% YoY) are not overly aggressive.

This is on top of MRVL potentially selling out much of its FY2026 production, thanks to the robust growth in "custom accelerated compute, which is expected to grow from approximately $7 billion in calendar 2023 to over $40 billion in calendar 2028, a 45% CAGR," attributed to its strategic partnership with three of the US hyperscale operators.

These numbers appear to be relatively prudent as well, based on Technavio's accelerated projections of global artificial intelligence chips market growth at a CAGR of +68% through 2028, thanks to the ongoing data center capex boom and shorter replacement cycle from two years to one year.

With these numbers relatively in-line with those observed in market leaders such as NVIDIA (NVDA), we believe that MRVL's projected top/bottom line growth at a CAGR of +16.6%/+30.1% through FY2027 remains reasonable, as they aim to achieve a doubling in market share from the 10% reported in FY2024.

At the same time, readers must not forget MRVL's automotive opportunities moving forward, with the demand destruction observed in the market unlikely to last forever.

Despite the pessimistic market sentiments surrounding the slower EV adoption, the management has already guided incremental revenue growth opportunities in the automotive segment from the second half of FY2025, as it continues to report design wins across EVs, Hybrids, and ICE platforms with major OEMs.

With the global automotive market size expected to grow from $3.56T in 2023 to $6.86T in 2033, expanding at an accelerated CAGR, we believe that MRVL remains well positioned to report robust profitable growth ahead.

This is significantly aided by the secured third-party manufacturing capacity over the next few years, and its healthy balance sheet and growing Free Cash Flow generation - implying its ability to incrementally invest in its growth opportunities while returning value to long-term shareholders (through share repurchases and dividend payouts).

Combined with the guidance of "our revenue in the second quarter from the consumer end market to rebound and approximately double on a sequential basis," we maintain our belief that MRVL's well-diversified offerings allow the company to tap into multiple growth/recovery levers, no matter the end-market's cyclical nature.

Risks In MRVL's Expensive Valuations

MRVL Valuations

Seeking Alpha

Even so, we are not certain if the market's exuberance surrounding MRVL at FWD P/E valuations of 51.48x is warranted. This is up drastically from its 1Y mean of 37.06x, 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 18.75x, and the sector median of 24.64x.

This is especially since the projected growth through FY2027 represents a moderate step up from the normalized growth at +13.2%/+21.7% between FY2017 and FY2024, respectively.

At the same time, when compared to its direct chip peers, such as QUALCOMM (QCOM) at FWD P/E of 20.08x at a projected bottom-line growth at a CAGR of +14% through FY2026, Broadcom (AVGO) at 35.57x/+19%, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) at 52x/+40.2%, and NVDA at 46.61x/+49.3%, respectively, it appears that MRVL is rather expensive here - offering interested investors with a minimal margin of safety.

While we concur that there are great tailwinds during MRVL's transition to a leading data center company, we believe that with elevated P/E valuations come great expectations, as observed in the recent rotation from growth stocks to value stocks.

Semi Stock's Double Top Pattern

TradingView

Most importantly, with the NVDA and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) already hitting double tops since mid-July 2024, as MRVL also trades sideways on a YTD basis, it appears that the stock is at best likely to continue trading sideways as it grows into its premium valuations.

Otherwise, if the recent bottom ($260 for SMH and $120 for NVDA) is breached, we may see more volatility for semiconductor stocks as we enter the Q2'24 earnings season, MRVL included.

As a result, we believe that it may be more prudent to temper our near-term expectations and exuberance as the stock market's Greed Index also increases, resulting in our next segment's calculation using the more moderate 1Y P/E mean of ~37x for an improved margin of safety.

So, Is MRVL Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

MRVL 1Y Stock Price

TradingView

For now, MRVL has charted an impressive recovery since the October 2023 bottom, while trading sideways on a YTD basis and nearing the 50/100 day moving averages.

Based on the LTM adj EPS of $1.44 (-24.6% sequential) and the 1Y P/E mean of 37x (nearer to its peers with similar growth rates as discussed in the risk section above), it is apparent that the stock is trading at a massive premium of +38.3% to our fair value estimates of $53.20.

Even so, based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $3.33 and the more reasonable FWD P/E of 37x, we are looking at an upside potential of +67.4% to our long-term price target of $123.20.

While minimal, MRVL also pays out annualized dividends of $0.24, allowing long-term shareholders to continue DRIP-ing while accumulating additional shares on a quarterly basis.

Combined with the robust support at its YTD levels of $61s, we believe that the stock offers a compelling growth investment thesis, warranting our reiterated Buy rating.

Even so, there is a caveat to our Buy rating, with it remaining to be seen if MRVL may be able to break out of its sideways trading pattern since the start of the year, with the market likely awaiting the Q2'24 results with bated breaths.

Based on the MRVL stock movement thus far and the upcoming FQ2'25 earnings call in August 2024 (estimated), readers may consider observing a little longer and adding between its YTD trading floor of between $61s and $67s for an improved margin of safety, with those levels also nearer to our fair value estimates.