Marvell's AI Chip Story Has More Upside Ahead

Jul. 17, 2024 9:00 AM ETMarvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Stock
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.36K Followers

Summary

  • MRVL's well-diversified offerings across different end markets have triggered robust growth prospects, previously in automotive and now in data centers.
  • The management has offered promising commentaries of its sales through FY2026 (CY2025), underscoring why the generative AI boom remains a tailwind.
  • Readers must not forget its consumer/automotive opportunities moving forward, with Q2'24 and H2'24 to bring forth improved numbers, thanks to the bottoming inventory and growing design wins, respectively.
  • Despite trading at a premium, MRVL offers a compelling long-term investment thesis, warranting our reiterated Buy rating.
  • Even so, based on the recent market rotation, interested investors may want to add after a moderate pullback to its YTD support levels for an improved margin of safety.

Artificial intelligence circuit board 5

Jonathan Kitchen

We previously covered Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in September 2022, discussing the drastic decline in its stock prices as the company struggled to deliver during the EV boom, attributed to the global supply chain issues.

Even so, we

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.36K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MRVL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRVL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRVL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News