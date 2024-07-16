kutaytanir

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying the Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:BRZU). It seems certain that interest rates will begin to reduce this year in America, which has historically been a driver of investment flow to emerging countries like Brazil.

According to the Big Mac index, the Brazilian currency is significantly depreciated against the dollar, and political noise should subside in the second half of the year, as the next president of the Central Bank will be appointed by Lula.

Introduction

Brazil had one of the worst performances in the financial market in the first half of 2024. Among the most relevant markets, the Brazilian stock market had the worst performance, and the currency did not last because the Japanese yen performed worse.

Performance of Brazilian assets (The Brazilian Report)

However, I see some signs that point to an appreciation of Brazilian assets in the second half of the year. Pessimism seems exaggerated to me and opens up several opportunities. In my view, the first signal comes from abroad, and I will explain it below. But first, let's talk more about the leveraged ETF.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

The ETF is a leveraged fund that seeks a return of 200% of the performance of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 index.

industry warnings (Direxion)

Leveraged ETFs are not suitable for all investors due to significant risks of long-term value destruction, this type of fund requires active monitoring and a detailed understanding, you can access the industry warnings here.

The Cycle Of Falling Interest Rates In The US Should Begin

After the impacts of the pandemic, which led to an excessive use of fiscal policies, persistent inflation caused the FED to raise interest rates to the highest level in the last 23 years. As we know, the USA has the largest economy in the world, which most encourages technology and entrepreneurship.

With interest rates at this level, dollars that would go to emerging markets tend to return to their country of origin, strengthening the American currency and causing a smaller flow of investments in emerging countries like Brazil.

Impact of U.S. interest rate shocks on EMDE economic activity (World Bank)

However, the latest inflation data in the US has been very positive, and the market is pricing in that the interest rate cut could finally occur in September, predicting up to 3 cuts in 2024.

With prospects of lower interest rates in America, investors should return to look for more aggressive investment options, which corroborates my investment thesis. The second signal comes from Brazil, and I will talk about it below.

Big Mac Index

I have already included several metrics in my EWZ, EWZS and FLBR reports proving that the Brazilian market is extremely cheap. Today, I will use a simple metric that is well known to investors, the Big Mac index, to analyze the Brazilian currency.

The reasoning is simple, it basically compares the price of a Big Mac in different countries converted to a common currency, usually the US dollar. With this, we will know if the currency is overvalued or undervalued in relation to the US dollar.

Big Mac Index (Visual Capitalist)

As we can see, according to the Big Mac index, the Brazilian currency is 16% devalued against the dollar, which again corroborates my optimistic view of the Brazilian thesis. Finally, the political noise greatly harmed the Brazilian market in the first half of the year. I will talk about it below.

Political Noise Must Decrease

In the first half of 2024, Brazil saw several attacks by President Lula on the independence of the Central Bank and the conduct of monetary policy by Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank appointed by Lula's opponent, Jair Bolsonaro.

Basically, the Central Bank was made independent under Jair Bolsonaro's management. As a result, the mandates of the President of the Central Bank no longer coincide with the mandates of the President of the Republic.

Therefore, Jair Bolsonaro appointed Roberto Campos Neto to the presidency of Central Bank during his administration, but he will remain until the middle of Lula's administration, that is, until the end of this year. Starting this year, Lula will nominate his chosen one for the Central Bank, and he will preside over the Central Bank for the last two years of Lula's term and for the first two years of the term of the next President of the Republic.

This greatly angered Lula, who publicly criticized Campos Neto due to the extremely restrictive interest rate. Campos Neto justified that his decisions were technical and not political. However, Lula's next nominee should be Gabriel Galípolo, who supposedly has a more nationalist vision.

Therefore, it makes no sense for public attacks on the Central Bank to occur from 2025 onwards, given that the president of the Central Bank will be appointed by Lula. This should contribute to the better performance of Brazilian assets and corroborate my purchase thesis. Now, let's analyze the investment risks.

Potential Risks To The Bullish Thesis

Leveraged ETFs seek to deliver multiple performances of a benchmark. In this case, BRZU, for example, intends to deliver twice the appreciation of the Brazilian stock market. FINRA advises investors to pursue leveraged ETFs only if investors are informed and comfortable with the risks associated with them.

It is important to clarify that this is a recommendation for a short-term tactical investment. Therefore, I am setting a target of $85 and closing the trade at $65 in case of a loss.

I can also list two other risks. The first comes from Seeking Alpha's analytics tools. According to Quant Rating and Factor Grades, the recommendation is strong to sell the ETF, which goes against my investment thesis.

Quant Rating And Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

The second risk concerns Lula's appointment to the Central Bank. The Brazilian financial market is afraid that President Lula will nominate heterodox names such as Dilma Rousseff's former economy minister, Guido Mantega.

It is worth remembering that Guido Mantega and Dilma Rousseff were one of those allegedly responsible for a deep economic depression that Brazil experienced after 2015. Gabriel Galípolo is an executive with an already consolidated career in the Brazilian financial market.

The risks to the thesis are diverse, and investors must carry out an in-depth study before making any investment.

The Bottom Line

The thesis that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in 2024 is beginning to come to fruition. This movement has historically had an impact on economies around the world, as American investors reallocate their portfolios into more daring assets, but also with the possibility of higher returns, like Brazilian assets.

In this sense, the Brazilian currency is quite depreciated when we analyze the Big Mac index. Furthermore, I believe that political noise should reduce significantly in the second half of 2024 and in 2025, since President Lula will appoint the new President of the Central Bank.

Based on this analysis, I recommend buying Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares. In my view, the ETF is recommended for more daring investors, as the asset presents great volatility. In my view, the risk-return ratio is attractive.