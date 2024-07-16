OUSM: Quality Small-Caps Make Sense Now

eAlisa

Quality is an interesting word when it comes to investing. There’s no clear set rule as to what defines quality, but generally speaking, two of the key characteristics for quality are 1) relative stability and low volatility, and 2) dividend growth. Clearly, there is nothing wrong with allocating to stocks that don’t fit these two characteristics. There’s a time and place for everything. Investors haven’t rewarded dividend paying low volatility stocks in quite a while. They also haven’t rewarded small-caps. But cycles do change, and if you’re bullish on small-caps with a quality/dividend tilt, then you may want to consider the ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM).

OUSM is a passively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to give investors access to a portfolio of quality, low-volatility dividend-paying small-cap US companies. The fund is managed to track an underlying index called the O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend Index which uses a rules-based methodology to identify and weight stocks based on fundamental metrics such as profitability, low leverage, dividend growth, and consistency.

So far, so good. Does the fund hold up well?

A Look At The Holdings

OUSM’s equity portfolio includes 106 equity holdings. No position makes up more than 2.02% of the fund, making this well diversified overall.

What do some of these companies do? Juniper Networks designs and sells networking products and services that help companies build and operate high-performance networks. Tradeweb Markets is a leading operator of electronic marketplaces for institutional investors. New York Times Co is the media conglomerate that publishes The New York Times, one of the planet’s flagship newspapers. Encompass Health Corp offers inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and care centers, and home health and hospice agencies. And Texas Roadhouse is a chain of casual dining steakhouses and ribs restaurants.

I like the diverse mix here overall.

Sector Composition And Weightings

From a sector perspective, the top 3 allocations are usually what you find in value-tilted portfolios playing in the small-cap space. Financials, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary all have roughly the same weighting, making this inherently a fairly cyclically sensitive economic fund within the context of quality with a dividend focus.

I typically like funds that don’t have that much Tech exposure, given my personal views that this part of the marketplace is overdone. The top 3 allocations here are a big plus. The yield resulting from these allocations is about 1.42%. I know that’s not high, but the upside growth appreciation of the fund can more than counter that from a total return perspective.

Peer Comparison

I mentioned that the sector allocation has a value tilt, so let’s compare the fund to the S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) which has a similar top 3 sector allocation. When we look at the price ratio of OUSM to IJS, we see that since 2021 it’s solidly outperformed, and the ratio overall still looks to be in a broader uptrend. I think this more has to do with the comparatively larger allocation OUSM has to Industrials (which have performed quite well the last several years) relative to IJS’s own weighting. Overall, OUSM does seem to have a slight edge.

Pros And Cons

The good part about OUSM’s emphasis on quality, and low-volatility/dividend-growth characteristics, is that such a threshold will often lead to a smoother ride than a broad small-caps index typically would yield. The fund should hold more quality stocks overall, where the focus is on high profitability, modest leverage, and a history of steady dividend payments. This implies of course that many so-called “zombie companies” in the small-cap space are left out of the portfolio. Additionally, OUSM’s passive, rules-based approach should lead to lower operational costs and lower tracking error relative to actively managed small-cap funds.

However, the potential downsides of owning a fund like OUSM need to be acknowledged. While its focus on quality and dividend growth should, in theory, minimize volatility, it could also blunt upside momentum during periods when small caps have a particularly strong run. In addition, while I personally like the sector mix, some may not be comfortable having such a large allocation to consumer stocks or the financials sector should we enter a recession in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

Small-cap US equities used to have a well-deserved reputation for great long-term returns until they peaked relative to large-caps in 2011. I think this will change, and a tailwind will help all funds playing in the small-cap space soon. OUSM focus on best-in-class small-cap quality stocks should be among the beneficiaries. While it does pay dividends, focus less on the yield, and more on the total return potential for small-cap quality to outperform going forward.