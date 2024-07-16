Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The basic materials sector continues to present selective opportunities, priced at significant discounts from what we appraise their private market value to be. After presenting this top-down view in Q3 FY'23 (avid readers of this channel will remember this well) the sector is up roughly 5% this YTD with many names outperforming.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has caught a strong bid since Nov. FY'23 and is +22% this YTD trading at ~$241/share and 37x forward earnings as I write. I'll pay this kind of multiple provided 1) the multiple of determined FCF is sound, and/or 2) the growth-adjusted figures justify a higher intrinsic value in the coming years. This isn't the case here, in my opinion.

Figure 1. ECL 5-year price evolution

TradingView

ECL operates in the water/water treatment, hygiene, and infection prevention business. FY'23 sales were $15Bn, produced from >48,000 associates. It operates in >170 countries, giving it the kind of ex-US sales exposure I'm currently seeking. It operates in three major segments, including 1)the global industrial ("GI) segment, 2) the global healthcare & life sciences division ("GHLS"), and the global institutional ("GIL").

The GI business consists of the water, food + beverage + paper divisions, selling into those markets. The GHLS business is mainly in infection control and quality control for pharmaceutical companies, whereas the GIL segment provides its offerings for cleaning and sanitizing programs. Typically, it provides the 'offering'/consumable, and then books revenues on the tail of servicing post-installment.

ECL is a high-quality business, but I am hold on it due to 1) weak persistence in competitive advantage [declining ROICs, <1 year competitive advantage period, >130% fade rate to industry ROIC], 2) value fully reflected at current multiples [at +35x NOPAT, hard to grow into these], and 3) valuations not supportive to compound beyond current levels without further multiple expansion. These figures get me to a year 1 TSR of just 260bps, inc. ~90bps if divided yield (Figure 2), with 1.6% CAGR to FY'26E. Net-net, initiate hold.

Figure 2.

Author's estimates

Note: This note does not discuss the company's dividend. ECL must be given high marks here – 31 years of consecutive dividend growth. This just doesn't fall within our mandate.

Seeking Alpha

Why ECL is a high-quality business

ECL shares are +22 this YTD, reflecting the market's appreciation of its high-quality fundamentals, in my opinion. For one, it enjoys substantial operating leverage, as I'll show later. Financials are good too – Q1 FY'21 sales were +500bps YoY to $3.7Bn, underscored by growth across the underlying business: GI +1%, GIL +11%, but the GHLS business was -100bps YoY. It pulled this to ~$518mm pre-tax earnings (+47% YoY), giving 9.4x operating leverage for Q1.

Management expects ~200-300bps sales growth in FY'24 on earnings growth of ~23-29% — further evidence of the leverage down the P&L. It is also selling its surgical drapes business, which could unlock some value. On the Q1 earnings call, the CEO said:

[A]long with continued pricing and volume growth, I expect [sales growth] to more than offset the estimated $15 million per quarter OI headwind from the divestiture of our Surgical Healthcare business once the transaction closes.

I also see value in 1) industry comparisons and 2) ROIC growth driven by margins + capital turnover:

ECL enjoys competitive advantages vs. specialty chemical industry peers with >gross + operating margins, driving ~+800bps ROIC – my view is that it enjoys consumer advantages due to its differentiated offerings in water [I'm seeing this in a few materials/utilities names lately] + the GIL business, which is arguably a 'consumer-facing product' in many ways. Its IP is valuable, and its brand name is well-known, creating clear points of differentiation. It thus sells higher than the average peer (~300bps gross margin) and enjoys ~10pts more pre-tax margin as a result.

Figure 3.

Company filings, Seeking Alpha, author

A combo of higher post-tax margins [+60bps vs. FY21] and capital turnover [+0.06x since FY'21] have driven ROICs +120bps to ~12.7% in the TTM - this is due to the structural operating leverage which is yielding excellent earnings growth: (i) from FY'21–'24 [TTM values], sales are +24%, but (ii) NOPAT is +30% – indicating 1.25x incremental operating leverage after tax (Figure 4). To produce these earnings, management reinvested ~$8.88/share, and with +$1.79/share NOPAT growth this equals ~20% marginal ROIC. It reinvested ~14% of earnings and thus grew the business ~2.8% (Figure 5). My view is the competitive advantage period ("CAP") is ~0.75 years following this, insufficient to suggest further multiple expansion [see later].

Figure 4.

Company filings

Figure 5.

Company filings, author

Value fully captured

The combo of 1) FY'24 price action and 2) multiple re-rating to ~4.5x EV/IC and >35x NOPAT leads me to believe the stock is fully priced (Figure 6). The valuation baton must now be passed from multiples expansion to earnings growth. The value of ECL's profits is more valuable following management's capital investment decisions (~28x NOPAT to the 35x as I write) but my FY'24–'26E estimates don't support further wealth creation from here [see: Appendix 1].

Figure 6. The >1.5x EV/IC growth to 4.5x, reflection of the +270bps ROIC growth from FY'22–date.

Company filings, author

Valuation insights

The CAP in my eyes is <1yr, despite the +270bps growth in ROIC since FY'22. In that vein, the propensity of ECL's business returns to outstrip our minimal accepted return ("MAR") of 12% [this is the hurdle rate] is low, and my view is it will face back to this level by the end of FY'25 (Figure 7). As a reminder, the fade rate is analogous to the probability of failure.

Figure 7.

Author

Whilst returns on capital employed to run the entire business (including invested assets across all operating lines) is stable and +120bps since FY'21, +270bps since FY'22, the excess returns above our 12% hurdle rate don't sport >35x NOPAT valuation – The 12% reflects LT market averages and any ROIC > 12% is what we consider economic profits ("EPs") [i.e.: ROIC 15% = 3% EP]. For the most part, ECL hasn't met this hurdle until Hence my view is the increase in value, illustrated by the higher ROICs and incremental NOPAT growth, has been reflected by the increase in wealth, i.e. the multiples expansion + share price gains this year. The fact the CAP is <1 year under my assumptions suggests 1) further multiples expansion is unlikely, and 2) the case is biased to the downside.

Figure 8.

Company filings, author

Running the scenario of 32.5x NOPAT + 4.5x EV/IC (both very generous) on my FY'24–'26E assumptions [see: Appendix 1], this gets me to ~$244–$253 valuation range – There isn't enough meat to put on the skeleton. The drivers [see: Appendix 2] are 2.2% compounding sales growth, 16% pre-tax margins [so +200bps on today], and capital deployment rate of $0.40 for every new $1 of revenues. Here we see ROICs fade to the 12% hurdle rate immediately, implying no value or wealth creation from here [just ~1.6% CAGR to FY'26E].

On the upside, no multiple expansion with 5% earnings growth gets us to $253/share, but 5% expansion gets us to $265/share [note: I'm talking PRICE to NOPAT multiples here, stripping out debt from the EV/NOPAT calculus]. On the downside, if the multiple contracts ~5% to 30x P/NOPAT, even with ~15% earnings growth [~double my estimates] implies just $264/share – so even with outsized growth, the risk/reward calculus is biased to the downside.

Figure 9.

Author's estimates

Figure 10.

Author's estimates

Added to this, my forward assumptions presume the EPs out to FY'25 (discounted at 12%) suggest the company is worth ~$225 in EV per share today [~$199/share equity value]. This suggests a 0.84x recovery of our underlying asset, implying 1) loss of capital, and 2) negative return on capital.

Figure 11.

Author

Risks to thesis

Upside risks to the investment thesis include 1) greater than 5% sales growth as this lifts the implied valuation, 2) ROICs increasing above 15% as this throws off more FCF in the modelling, and 3) potential rate cuts that are a tailwind to all equity valuations.

On the downside, risks are 1) further multiples contraction below 32x EV/NOPAT, 2) loss of operating leverage, and 3) broader macro risks that can spillover into equity markets, particularly inflation data.

Investors must realize these risks in full before proceeding further.

In short

ECL is a terrific business that justified 1) its +22% advance in market value in FY'24 and 2) its re-rating from ~27x NOPAT in FY'22. The headwind is now valuation as the calculus is heavily skewed away from us now paying >35x NOPAT. Any contraction from this level requires >15% NOPAT growth in FY'24 and my numbers don't support this. This, and its business returns, are compressed as economic leverage is nil. As such, I initiate ECL a hold on 1) weak persistence in ROICs, and 2) valuation. I believe ECL is worth $244 today, with CAGR ~1.6% to $253 by FY'26E. Rate hold.

Appendix 1.

Author estimates

Appendix 2.