Today, we put Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the spotlight for the first time in a while. The stock of this commercial stage biopharma has more than doubled since the overall market swoon ended late last October. Can the good times continue in the months ahead? An analysis follows below.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation in headquartered just outside of Boston in Cambridge, MA. This precision therapy concern is primarily focused on developing medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders. The equity currently trades just below $120.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $7.4 billion.

The company has one FDA approved product on the market called AYVAKIT. This candidate was approved for advanced systemic mastocytosis early in 2021. In 2023 AYVAKIT became the first and only approved treatment for indolent systemic mastocytosis or ISM in early 2023 and AYVAKIT also has been approved for gastrointestinal stromal tumor (2020).

ISM impacts one out of every 10,000 to 20,000 individuals. This rare disorder results in too many mast cells (a type of white blood cell) building up in your body. This affliction hits connective tissue and can result in severe inflammation that may result in organ damage. Many things can trigger ISM, including spicy foods, alcohol and certain types of medications.

The company is focused on developing other candidates targeting mast cells, but as you can see above, it is a very early stage at this point. Blueprint Medicines also has a very early-stage stable of candidates being developed to treat solid tumors. Given both programs are in their infancy, they will not be germane to this analysis.

Recent Results:

The company posted spectacular Q1 numbers on May 2nd. Blueprint Medicines delivered an unexpected GAAP profit of $1.40 a share, when the consensus estimate was for a bit over $1.60 a share loss. Revenues rose 52% on a year-over-year basis to a bit over $96 million. This beat expectations by some $14 million. $92.5 million of the total came from net product sales of AYVAKIT and the rest was from collaboration revenue.

Leadership pushed out its sales guidance range for FY2024, AYVAKIT net revenues for FY2024 to $390 million to $410 million. The product is just starting to be marketed in Germany.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Surprisingly, given first quarter results, the analyst community is mixed on Blueprint at the moment. Since early May, four analyst firms, including Morgan Stanley, have reissued Hold/Sell ratings on the stock. Albeit, all four of these pessimistic calls contained upward price target revisions. Nine analyst firms including Needham and Oppenheimer assigned/reiterated Buy/Outperform. Several of these also had upward price target revisions. New price targets range from $112 to $150 a share.

Several insiders have been serial sellers of the stock recently. There has been a notable boost in insider sales, it appears, since the stock had a post-Q1 earnings rally. Insiders have taken a bit over $15 million off the table collectively since first quarter earnings posted.

After posting a loss of $89.1 million for the first quarter, Blueprint Medicines ended March with approximately $735 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Management has stated that should be sufficient to get the company to cash flow breakeven status and eventual profitability.

Verdict:

Blueprint Medicines lost $8.37 a share in FY2023 on nearly $250 million in revenues. The current analyst firm consensus has the red ink dropping to $2.34 a share in FY2024 as sales surge to $430 million. They project losses will fall further to $1.54 a share in FY2025 on 50% revenue growth.

So, what do we have with BPMC after the stock has advanced nearly 160% off its lows in late October? We have a stock selling for over 17 times forward sales for a company that probably will not be profitable until FY2027. Leadership has stated the company can reach profitability without doing a dilutive capital raise, and targeting mast cells could open some large markets in the future if its early-stage development pipeline proves successful. However, with the stock trading over some bullish analyst firm price targets already, it feels like the shares have gotten ahead of themselves and are overdue for at least a breather. Therefore, Blueprint Medicines Corporation stock is an avoid at current trading levels, as the equity seems more than fully valued.