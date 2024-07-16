Taiwan And India Thrive In Q2

Summary

  • At the end of Q2 2024, India and Taiwan remained at the forefront of returns, with global investors eyeing potential U.S. rate cuts and the resulting currency tailwinds from a weakened dollar.
  • During the second quarter of 2024, emerging markets equities held steady, slightly surpassing U.S. equities and showing moderate outperformance compared to their counterparts in developed markets.
  • India’s positive macro dynamics generated positive, market-leading returns, while Taiwan’s standout company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, capitalized on A.I. tailwinds.

At the end of Q2 2024, India and Taiwan remained at the forefront of returns, with global investors eyeing potential U.S. rate cuts and the resulting currency tailwinds from a weakened dollar.

During the

