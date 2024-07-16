vadimrysev

In the current threat environment, we see a bigger role for drones and that means that counter drone or counter UAS (unmanned aerial systems) solutions are required as well. There are various companies that provide counterdrone technology, however DroneShield is the only listed pure-play on counter-UAS solutions. In this report, I will be discussing the markets for DroneShield and the product portfolio. The company does only provide a cash flow statement for the first quarter with more detailed insights every six months. So, I will skip the quarterly discussion, as it is not extremely valuable.

DroneShield Sees A $10 Billion Counter Drone Market Opportunity

Years ago, when people were talking about drones, we were thinking about drones with cameras mounted to them to make beautiful aerial shots. Later on, we saw drones being used for visual inspections. However, drones also provide a significant threat. You can think about the use of kamikaze drones in Ukraine. However, simple drones can also be mounted with explosives and pose significant threats to critical infrastructures, events or urban environments. Even when there is no harmful payload attached.

In December 2018, Gatwick Airport was forced to close for two days due to the sighting of drones, which could provide a hazard to arriving and departing airplanes. Also, during events, we see unauthorized use of drones and while the use of drones can be innocent, it is a safety hazard for people. We have a summer filled with football events in the form of the Euro 2024 and Copa America which just came to a conclusion and the Olympics will start later this month. During the qualifications for the Euro 2016 tournament, a match between Albania and Serbia was marred when a drone carrying a provocative flag of Greater Albania was flown into the stadium. While not harmful itself, it did cause fights in the stadium. Nine years later, during the Euro 2024, we saw the German police being equipped with Counter UAS solutions.

So, there is certainly a need for counter UAS solutions, especially, and those solutions should be advanced in the sense that they should fit in the environment where they are deployed. So, counter UAS solutions for critical infrastructure or high-profile events with a lot of people around should have counter UAS solutions that are not countering drones by simply shooting them, but they should be brought to the ground in a controlled fashion.

DroneShield Provides A Wide Range Of Counter Drone Solutions With Upside To Revenues

DroneShield

DroneShield provides a range of products of counter UAS solutions. In 2023, dronegun sales accounted for 60% of the sales, while vehicle solutions accounted for 35% of the sales and 5% for fixed site solutions. Important to realize is that DroneShield provides a full array of solutions. It provides software to detect and track drones using artificial intelligence and the software uses hardware input such from acoustics, cameras, radars and radio frequencies. I would say that the strength of DroneShield is that its AI-powered software can be used in combination with 3rd party hardware.

However, apart from that, the smart jamming technology that DroneShield deploys is generally faster than the use of spoofing or counter-drone drones, and it is much better suited for urban environment or for applications near critical buildings and infrastructure than kinetic solutions such as shooting a drone out of the air. Furthermore, there are lasers and microwave solutions to counter drones, but those are primarily available for military applications. DroneShield has a big application field outside of the battlefield, and I believe fixed site solutions will see sales grow as more airports and buildings get equipped with counterdrone technology.

DroneShield

In 2023, the company generated sales in the amount of AU$55.1 million and shifted into profitability. Important to note is that the company has a manufacturing capacity of AU$400 million. So, there is no substantial investment required to increase annual output while contracted backlog is AU$27 million with a AU$519 million pipeline. So, there is a big pipeline and the manufacturing capacity. What we need to keep an eye on is the pipeline actually converting to orders to support strong growth. Besides counterdrone sales, the company aims to derive around 50% of its sales from electronic warfare and software.

Is DroneShield Stock A Buy?

If we were to assess DroneShield from an EV/EBITDA perspective, it would most definitely be overvalued. That is often the case with companies that are aiming to significantly ramp up earnings. The company has a book value per share of $0.08 and at a median price-to-book of 7.2x that would provide a $0.58 price target, well below the current share price of $1.87. A price-to-sales valuation based on 2026 sales would indicate a price target of $2.00. I believe that the stock price could eventually head there, but it should be taken into account that the ramp up and conversion of pipeline to backlog and then to sales and profits really has to ramp up as envisioned to justify the increasing stock price.

Furthermore, while the company has no debt, which I generally consider to be a good sign, we have seen shares being issued to raise capital. So, shareholder dilution is a risk. As a result, I would mark the stock a very speculative buy.

Conclusion: DroneShield Is A Nice Company, But Profits Have To Materialize

When I started studying DroneShield, I had the impression that it once again is a company with a very nice product portfolio but loaded with debt that could increase the risk of shareholder dilution. The contrary, however, is true. The company has no debt. That takes away some concern, but DroneShield really has to start booking orders into the backlog for us to be comfortable that it will deliver on its financial targets to generate between AUD $300 million and $500 million in revenues in years from now. When it does, I believe the company will no longer dilute shareholders. Until that time, we are still considering shareholder dilution as a risk. However, I do believe the stock, despite being overvalued, could be a speculative buy as counter UAS solutions are likely to gain importance. High-profile events and infrastructure need to be protected from drones and the jamming guns along with the other products that DroneShield provides are well suited for application in urban environments. I also believe that as eVTOL makers are looking to launch air taxi services, keeping the urban skies free from drones is going to be increasingly more important.

What I like particularly about DroneShield is that it is currently the only pure-play counter-UAS stock. On top of that, the SaaS solutions and use of AI should allow the company to scale results as it will have a state-of-the-art software backbone while it also has significant production capacity for which little to no additional capital expenditures are required.

