Introduction

The stainless steel sector is quite cyclical, and I usually like to pick up shares again during a downcycle. While this means I’m sometimes too early, and I still catch a portion of the share price decline, I can be patient, waiting for the tide to turn. In a February update, I was keeping an eye on Aperam (OTC:APEMY) (OTCPK:APMSF) as the company was clearly in a downcycle and its generous dividend was no longer covered. There was no immediate expectation to see the company’s financial results pick up again, and the share price is now trading about 15% lower than in February. Q1 2024 was indeed weak and Q2 will only be marginally better, and that is definitely holding the share price back.

Aperam has its main listing on Euronext Amsterdam, where the stock is trading with APAM as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 188,000 shares, making it the most liquid listing. There are approximately 72.2M shares outstanding, resulting in a market cap of just around 1.86B EUR. I will use the Euro as the base currency throughout this article, as that’s the currency Aperam uses in its reporting.

The first quarter wasn’t great, but it’s a sector thing

Just to be clear about one thing: 2024 will be a very difficult year for Aperam. The Q1 results were weak – that was generally expected – but it looks like the weakness persisted into the second quarter of the year. Although the company still has to publish the results of its second quarter, it has already published a trading update to manage the expectations.

In this article, I’ll first have a look back at the Q1 results before discussing the soft guidance for the second quarter of the year.

In Q1 2024, Aperam shipped about 585,000 tonnes of stainless steel, which is a nice increase from the 541,000 tonnes it shipped in the final quarter of last year. Unfortunately, the realized prices decreased and this resulted in a lower adjusted EBITDA per tonne which fell from 102 EUR/t in Q4 2023 and 215 EUR/t in Q1 2023 to just 94 EUR per tonne, resulting in a total reported EBITDA of 55M EUR (there were no exceptional items in the first quarter of the year so the adjusted EBITDA equals the reported EBITDA).

As the income statement below shows, Aperam reported total revenue of 1.66B EUR which resulted in an EBITDA of 55M EUR and an operating loss of 3M EUR as the total amount of depreciation and amortization expenses in the first quarter was 58M EUR.

As we subsequently also have to deduct the finance expenses, the pre-tax loss was 19M EUR, resulting in a net loss of 18M EUR thanks to a 1M EUR tax benefit. Unfortunately, there also was a 1M EUR net profit attributable to the minority shareholders, resulting in a net loss of 19M EUR, or 0.26 EUR per share.

The company also didn’t generate any free cash flow as the total capex exceeded the depreciation and amortization expenses. The operating cash flow was a positive 20M EUR (adjusted for changes in the working capital position) but Aperam also spent 77M EUR on capex, resulting in a negative net free cash flow. That being said, Aperam has reiterated its full-year capex of 150M EUR, which means that over half of the full-year capex has already been spent in the first quarter.

When the company published its Q1 results, it also announced it expected the Q2 EBITDA result to be higher than in the first quarter of the year. That was not entirely unexpected, but earlier this month, Aperam provided an update while clearly trying to manage the expectations.

Aperam mentioned that while the EBITDA will come in higher than the 55M EUR it generated in Q1, it also warned that it would be lower than the Bloomberg consensus at the time of the May 3 Q2 guidance release.

Right now, the Q2 EBITDA consensus average stands at 79M EUR while the full-year EBITDA consensus stands at 337M EUR with an anticipated increase to 583M EUR next year and 665M EUR in FY 2026.

I would be happy with those achievements, even though back in 2022 the implied EBITDA guidance for 2025 was approximately 800M EUR. While the current consensus of 583M EUR is substantially lower than that, it would still result in an EPS of approximately 3.70 EUR.

It’s also important to understand the sustaining capex is about 100-125M EUR per year, which means that the sustaining capex + lease payments are approximately 140M EUR per year. That is about 90M EUR lower than the depreciation and amortization expenses, which means that with an EPS of 3.70 EUR, the FCFPS will exceed 4.90 EUR per share. Which would of course still be very palatable given the current share price.

Investment thesis

I still consider Aperam a good counter-cyclical investment while waiting for the tide to turn. I’m not entirely on board with the company’s decision to keep the dividend unchanged, as the current dividend of 0.50 EUR per quarter is not covered by free cash flow.

I have now slowly started to build my position in Aperam and I have a small long position and I have written put options (some are in the money, some are currently out of the money). An encouraging sign is the company mentioning that the inventory levels on the level of distributors of the stainless steel are at a 15-year low. Eventually, the destocking trend will end and inventories will have to be replenished.

