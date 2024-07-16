D. Lentz

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has had a newsworthy year, following a battle with Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY) to acquire U.S. Steel (X). The deal ultimately did not go through for either of them. This prompted many mainstream firms and analysts to downgrade CLF, such as GLJ Research and JPMorgan. The share price, which had already declined after the acquisition failed, tumbled further.

CLF 6M Price History (Seeking Alpha)

Yet, seemingly out of nowhere, Cliffs announced its acquisition of Canadian steelmaker Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSX:STLC:CA) just yesterday, in a $2.5 billion deal consisting of cash and shares. This enhances what was already a solid story of accretive M&A activity. I'm going to review the key details of the transaction and explain why CLF is still a Buy, which I also rated it back in April.

Valuation

While I just do valuations at the end, I think it's better to address this first, since the key details for right now are the impact to earnings and the number of shares outstanding. First, I'll restate my previous valuation.

Author's previous calculation

I ran a Discounted Cash Flow model, and estimated free cash flow per share to be about $3.13, with at a 5% CAGR possible over the decade from incremental earnings growth and buybacks. I also gave a terminal multiple of 10, as that's the middle number and not uncommon for a company like this.

The main thing to update it FCF/share then. In the press release I linked earlier, Cliffs noted the following financial impact:

Cliffs has a clear line of sight to the achievement of approximately $120 million of estimated annual cost savings with no impact to union jobs. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to 2024 and 2025 EPS.

So we can add $120M to free cash flow. While Cliffs did announce a major buyback campaign, Q2 results aren't out until next week, and it remains unclear if any shares have been repurchased this quarter with the depressed prices. Nevertheless, I'll work with shares outstanding as of Q1. As the company put it:

Upon completion of the transaction, Cliffs shareholders will own approximately 95% and Stelco shareholders will own approximately 5% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis.

Based on that, I estimate that FCF per share should be $3.23.

Author's updated calculation

With that update, it suggests a fair value rose from about $44 to well over $45. This is also with a much lower share price than when I last covered them.

The Stelco Story

This story isn't a new one. CEO Lourenco Goncalves took over the company a decade ago when it was just a holding company of global iron mines. He brought it back to its American roots, while also creating an integrated model for steel manufacturing. The acquisition of Stelco represents further growth in this direction. As the company announced:

The acquisition of Stelco expands Cliffs’ steelmaking footprint and doubles Cliffs’ exposure to the flat-rolled spot market, with cost advantages in raw materials, energy, healthcare, and currency. Stelco adds capabilities that complement Cliffs’ existing operations and product portfolio, while diversifying its customer base across the construction and industrial sectors.

The $120M savings were the clear line of sight. This excerpt explains how further benefits may be realized over time. I mentioned in my last piece that Q1 sales were down due to strikes by service center customers. An acquisition such as this that broadens the customer base makes incidents like this less likely and gives Cliffs more initiative in successfully producing and selling its steel product.

Q2 and Risks

With Q2 results not out yet, we still need to see how well Cliffs has been doing in this period of prolonged, higher interest rates that have potentially hurt consumption. We also need to see how they took advantage of the lower prices after announcing buybacks.

Most importantly, Cliffs had reported about $3.6B in debt last quarter, and while there are no upcoming maturities, paying that down has also been part of the plan. We will want to see how much debt they may be picking up from Stelco and how much of their revolver was used to make this purchase.

Similarly, as this is a Canadian asset (just on the other side of the Great Lakes), there is potential for risks related to international trade that may not have been as important before, and with 2024 being an election year, investors may want to monitor how much that impacts things. Bringing jobs back to the Great Lakes states, Cliffs' neck of the woods, has been a major issue, as evidenced by Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump's decision to name Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate.

Conclusion

Very little changed since my last coverage, but little things can often suggest something big. In this case, we saw Cliffs dust itself off after the failure to acquire U.S. Steel and show that it still had options, still had ideas, and still had a drive to optimize, improve, and create shareholder value. It shows that after ten years of such changes, Goncalves is not done.

Moreover, the share price is quite a bit lower, so not only are the fundamentals improved, but the margin of safety is even greater. It just doesn't make sense to me that the market has treated such a fine company this way over the last few months. However, I suppose if the market always made sense, none of us would be able to take advantage and make money.

It is for these reasons that I consider Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock to be an even better Buy than before.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.