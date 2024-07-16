NTB: We Know Of No Other Bank Generating ROE In Excess Of 20% And Offering 9% Dividend Yield

Moon Capital Management profile picture
Moon Capital Management
3 Followers

Summary

  • One of NTB's key strengths lies in its well-established trust and asset management business, which offers wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional/corporate clients.
  • Over the last five years, the company has earned an average return on equity of 23% - and this return has actually increased with higher interest rates (the return on equity was 27% in 2023).
  • We aren't alone in viewing NTB equity as undervalued - the folks running the bank agree and the company has been repurchasing shares.

plaque for The Bank of N.G. Butterfield & Son Limited on wall in Bermuda on May 16, 2019

Christine Wolf Gagne

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield is an offshore bank and trust company operating in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. With a strong presence

This article was written by

Moon Capital Management profile picture
Moon Capital Management
3 Followers
For more than 25 years Moon Capital Management has helped individuals, families and institutions meet their financial goals by providing a full range of investment management and planning services. Whether it’s investing a single IRA, managing a foundation endowment or comprehensive planning for a family’s current and future financial needs, we help people achieve peace of mind through the effective investment of their assets.

Recommended For You

About NTB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News