Bank of N.T. Butterfield ( NYSE: NTB

Bank of N.T. Butterfield is an offshore bank and trust company operating in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. With a strong presence in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, holding over 30% of the deposit market share, Butterfield provides a range of banking services to a diverse clientele, ranging from high-net-worth individuals to reinsurance companies and hedge funds.

Not surprisingly, one of NTB's key strengths lies in its well-established trust and asset management business, which offers wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional/corporate clients. The company's trust business has over $132 billion in assets under administration, while the custody business has another $30 billion in assets - both of which generate highly attractive economics.

The trust business requires minimal capital to grow assets under management and generates higher margins and returns on equity than traditional banking activities. Unlike a traditional retail bank, approximately 40% of the company's revenues are generated from fees - which are largely uncorrelated to interest rates. This creates recurring, interest rate agnostic revenue and provides Butterfield with a greater degree of operating leverage than standard banking models. As a wealth management bank with limited competition in Bermuda, its deposit base is sticky, providing a relatively low cost of funds.

The unique attributes of the business, combined with Bermuda's corporate tax-free status, have created a bank that generates high returns on equity throughout the economic cycle.

NTB has a long history of acquiring smaller trust and wealth management units of larger banks in the Bahamas and Cayman Islands, the most recent being the acquisition of trust assets from Credit Suisse. Larger banks often view trust and wealth management operations in so-called 'tax havens' as subscale and potentially risky for their reputation. The increased compliance costs make it challenging for these smaller businesses to generate attractive economics. However, Butterfield specializes in trust and wealth management within markets where it has established scale, making it an ideal acquirer for local competitors that are smaller in size.

Butterfield takes a conservative approach to managing its liquidity and overall balance sheet. The company holds roughly 21% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, compared to 3% for the average U.S. bank. When interest rates spiked in early 2023, resulting in the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and scores of other banks with mismatched assets/liabilities, NTB sailed through unfazed and even generated record profits.

Butterfield also has minimal commercial real estate exposure, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of roughly 38% (compared to 70% for the U.S. peer median). The company has conservative lending standards, with a loan book that mostly consists of underwritten mortgages in Bermuda with a loan-to-value profile below 60%. While the company's loan book generates significant net interest income, the company also maintains a high quality fixed-income portfolio that is 100% comprised of AA or higher rated securities, that are primarily U.S. government guaranteed, which helps create a capital buffer well in excess of regulatory requirements.

NTB currently trades around $34 per share (just slightly above our purchase price), with a tangible book value of $20. Over the last five years, the company has earned an average return on equity of 23% - and this return has actually increased with higher interest rates (the return on equity was 27% in 2023). Longer term, NTB has consistently delivered top quartile returns relative to U.S. regional banks, achieving these returns with a highly liquid balance sheet that mitigates risk through the cycle. At our purchase price, NTB traded at approximately six times earnings.

We aren't alone in viewing NTB equity as undervalued. The folks running the bank agree, as the company has been repurchasing shares, reducing the outstanding share count by 6% over the last twelve months. Furthermore, Butterfield has historically targeted a 50% dividend payout, but has not raised its dividend in five years despite substantially growing its core earnings power. We suspect that the company has chosen to maintain flexibility to potentially manage any bond losses from increased interest rates in its held-to-maturity bond portfolio. As this portfolio seasons over the next two years, we think Butterfield could easily raise its dividend from $1.76 to more than $2.80 per share. At that point, we believe its shares would reprice substantially, as we know of no other banks generating returns on equity in excess of 20% and offering a 9% dividend yield.

