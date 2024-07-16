Lithium Americas: An Unloved Market Makes Attractive Entry Point

GGK Investing profile picture
GGK Investing
197 Followers

Summary

  • Fear has swung the lithium pendulum to the oversold side.
  • Financing is Lithium Americas' final hurdle before construction.
  • Lithium Americas' production is currently slated to start in late 2027 - early 2028.
  • The patient investor could be rewarded given current price levels.
Bull and Bear Financial Strategies. Concept of stock market exchange or financial. 3d illustration of polygon bull and bear

duoogle

Why are Lithium Stocks Down?

Market sentiment has turned overtly negative on the majority of lithium and electric vehicle (EV) companies. Most people, including myself, have been asking the question; why? There are a few points that come to mind and seem to track with the current

This article was written by

GGK Investing profile picture
GGK Investing
197 Followers
My cousin and I have been investing for a combined 20 years. We consider ourselves value investors who follow the principles taught by Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. We have experimented with riskier investment plays, such as options and other derivatives, but stay true to our value investing core competency. Outside of investing, we are engineers who work in the Defense and Space Industry and the Oil & Gas Industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LAC
--
LAC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News