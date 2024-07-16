Valerii Apetroaiei/iStock via Getty Images

Investment action

I recommended a neutral rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) when I wrote about it in April this year, as I wanted to wait for more validation that shrink headwinds are over and the strategy to penetrate smaller markets is working. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a hold rating. My key update to my thesis is that ASO near-term performance has gotten a lot more uncertain given the macro conditions and recent same-store-sales [SSS] performance. The current macro backdrop is simply not supportive of discretionary spending, and given the nature of ASO goods, I expect demand to remain poor. Moreover, I have doubts about ASO’s execution given the poor 1Q24 SSS growth performance when compared to Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS); as such, I am concerned if management can successfully execute their growth initiatives.

Review

I remain hold-rated for ASO, as I am not confident that ASO can achieve its FY24 guidance based on how things stand today. For context, management is guiding for -4% to 1% SSS (same-store-sales) growth for FY24, which implies -1.5% SSS growth at the midpoint.

The bullish narrative for ASO to achieve the guide is that management has put in place multiple initiatives that should drive demand. For instance, ASO intends to launch more new products and sub-brands through partnerships with key brands such as Nike and Brooks. Nike, which is a big partner of ASO (11% of sales), has voiced their intention to step up investment in wholesale (as per the 4Q24 and 3Q24 earnings calls). ASO's new app-based loyalty program is also providing the company with richer data that allows ASO to communicate with and better target customers. Finally, ASO should benefit from the improving mix of mature stores, which should drive up overall SSS growth. By cohort, the 2022 stores cohort, which just entered the comp base, is all generating positive SSS growth in the range of low-single-digits to mid-single-digits. Moreover, the 2023 cohort (not in the comp base yet) is performing better than the first-year volume levels compared to the 2022 cohort. By this cadence, the idea is that as these stores mature, blended SSS growth will improve.

While these initiatives and data points are positive, I remain very skeptical that ASO can meet the FY24 guidance. In order to achieve that, SSS growth has to show a very steep acceleration in the coming quarters, as 1Q24 SSS growth was down 5.7%. Mathematically, if we assume a linear recovery to breakeven by 3Q24, 4Q24 needs to print ~2.6% SSS growth.

I don’t think ASO can achieve that level of acceleration for three reasons. First of all, at the macro level, consumer spending remains very pressured. Multiple indicators and evidence are pointing to this: (1) consumer sentiment ticked down in July to its lowest point in 2024; (2) major retailers are cutting prices to attract consumer demand; (3) consumers are cutting back on basic goods demand like groceries; (4) discretionary spending is being held back. Evidently, this is definitely not an environment where I expect consumers to spend more on discretionary items. Secondly, the comp base is slightly tougher for FY24, as 2023 had the 53rd week and the US has a compressed holiday calendar in 2024.

Lastly, ASO does not seem to be executing very well. I would have attributed most of the ASO SSS growth deceleration to -5.7% in 1Q24 to the current macro situation; however, DKS managed to accelerate its SSS growth to 5.3% (vs. 3.4% in 1Q23 and 2.8% in 4Q23). Given that both are large players and exposed to a similar group of consumers, the difference in performance is extremely distinct. This led me to believe that ASO is not executing as well as DKS, and given that the growth story hinges on ASO executing its growth initiatives (also makes me worried if they can execute growth strategy of penetrating smaller markets), this SSS growth performance is forcing me to stay on the sidelines for now.

I am also worried about the sustainability of ASO gross margin if demand continues to stay poor. Gross margins remain very elevated when compared to pre-covid levels. As of 1Q24, gross margin is still 380bps above FY19 levels, which suggests plenty of room for margins to fall. Note that gross margin has been falling since 2021, and despite the sharper fall in 1Q24 to 33.4%, SSS growth did not turn positive. My concern is that ASO needs to step up in promotions to capture demand in this tough macro backdrop. Although this is not a like-for-like example, I would think that if basic goods retailers are forced to cut prices in order to capture consumer demand, it is not hard to imagine that the same dynamic will happen for discretionary goods retailers.

Valuation

In my opinion, ASO valuation (at 7.7x forward PE) is going to remain pressured in the near term, making the share price rangebound. From a historical perspective, ASO valuation is still above its 3-year average (average was 7x), and as such, there is still room for valuation to fall. I remind readers that valuation fell to 5.8x at one point last year.

On a relative basis, ASO also screens poorly against DKS (on the SSS growth front). Investors that want to invest in this space are likely to allocate their capital to DKS, which has executed really well with SSS growth acceleration, and the difference in multiples validates my point. Historically, ASO trades at an average discount of 30% against DKS. However, that valuation gap has widening to 50% today.

All in all, I am not a fan of how things are playing out at ASO, and although the initiatives laid out seem positive, the financials are not showing any signs of those playing out (SSS growth is decelerating, and gross margin is deteriorating). Moreover, the macro backdrop remains extremely tough. I think it is best that readers stay on the sidelines for this until there are clear signs that growth is picking up without margin deterioration.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is still a hold rating for ASO. While the company has implemented initiatives to drive growth, I believe the current macroeconomic environment is not favourable for discretionary spending. Execution seems to be poor as well, as reflected in recent SSS growth, which lags behind DKS by a huge margin. Furthermore, the potential for gross margin compression adds to the uncertainty surrounding ASO's near-term outlook.