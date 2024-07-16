AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On YXT's IPO

YXT.COM Group Holding Limited (YXT) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The company provides corporate learning solutions to organizations in China.

YXT.COM Group Holding Limited is producing sharply contracting revenue, and there are numerous operating and regulatory risks for investors.

I'll provide a final outlook when we see the proposed terms for the IPO.

What Does YXT Do?

Suzhou, China-based YXT.COM Group Holding Limited is producing sharply contracting revenue, and there are numerous operating and regulatory risks for investors. It was founded to develop a SaaS-based platform to enable companies to develop their employee capabilities.

Management is headed by founder and Chairman Xiaoyuan Lu, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2011 and was previously a manager at Suzhou Materials and Equipments Trading Group and has founded two software companies.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

8,200-course content library.

20 industries covered.

Software product suite.

As of March 31, 2024, YXT has booked a fair market value investment of $507.5 million from investors, including Jump Shot Holdings, YF Elite Alliance Limited, Image Frame Investment, SIG China Investments, Matrix Partners China and Langmafeng Holdings Limited.

The firm seeks corporate customers via a direct sales and marketing approach via online and offline activities.

YXT had 2,545 customers as of March 31, 2024, down markedly from 3,824 customers a year prior.

Management said the reduction in customers was "mainly due to our business expansion strategy to focus on large enterprises with strong and steady demand for corporate learning solutions, leading to the deselection of some small and medium-sized customers."

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 44.4% 2023 57.6% 2022 80.1% Click to enlarge

The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing expense, fell to negative (1.1x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 -1.1 2023 0.0 Click to enlarge

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and operating margin equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth rate/operating margin trajectory.

YXT's most recent calculation was negative (84%) as of March 31, 2024, so the firm has performed extremely poorly in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % -33% Operating Margin -51% Total -84% Click to enlarge

Average Revenue per Customer for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $4,528.

The firm's dollar-based net revenue retention rate for March 31, 2024, was 106%, down from 111.1% a year earlier, a negative result.

What Is YXT's Market?

According to a 2023 market research report by Ken Research, the corporate training market in China was an estimated $11.4 billion in 2022 and was forecasted to reach $25.8 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecasted relatively robust CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increased dispersion of internet-enabled devices and higher broadband speeds enabling higher-quality content delivery, the growing importance of soft skills, and wider acceptance of e-learning modalities.

Furthermore, the integration of more advanced learning system technologies, such as AI and virtual/augmented reality, will continue to drive new and interesting capabilities.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Integrated SaaS solution providers.

Digital content providers.

Software developers.

Traditional service providers are transitioning toward digital offerings.

YXT's Recent Financial Results

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining top line revenue.

Reduced gross profit but increased gross margin.

Lower operating losses and cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 $ 11,525,000 -32.6% 2023 $ 59,721,000 -0.9% 2022 $ 60,289,040 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 $ 7,212,000 -33.6% 2023 $ 32,330,000 -0.8% 2022 $ 32,583,180 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 62.58% -1.0% 2023 54.14% 0.2% 2022 54.04% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 $ (5,906,000) -51.2% 2023 $ (46,282,000) -77.5% 2022 $ (86,916,480) -144.2% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 $ 4,518,000 39.2% 2023 $ (31,052,000) -52.0% 2022 $ (83,287,540) -138.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 $ (8,101,000) 2023 $ (36,202,000) 2022 $ (63,956,900) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of March 31, 2024, YXT had $38.1 million in cash and $88.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was negative ($22.2 million).

YXT's IPO Details

YXT intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, although the final amount may vary.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in acquiring shares of the IPO.

The firm is a "foreign private issuer" and an "emerging growth company," which means management can choose to disclose substantially less information to shareholders.

Many of these types of company stocks have produced poor returns for investors after the IPO.

Based on the company's most recent revenue run rate of around $46 million at a ~4x multiple, my estimate of market capitalization at IPO is around $200 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 40%...for investment in research and development and technology systems to enhance and expand our solution offerings; approximately 20%...for marketing and brand promotions; approximately 20%...for strategic investments and acquisitions complementary to our business, such as other corporate learning solution providers, high quality content providers, and software development companies, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition targets at this time; and approximately 20%...for other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC).

Leadership's presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the company has judged that it has lost control over CEIBS PG, an entity it acquired in 2020 that "mainly consists of subscription-based corporate learning solutions." This was due to assertions that it had infringed IP rights and has deconsolidated CEIBS PG's results from the company's financial statements from January 15, 2024.

Management also stated,

As we have consolidated CEIBS PG in our financial statements after the Share Transfer and have deconsolidated CEIBS PG from our consolidated financial statements starting from January 15, 2024, such deconsolidation will have a material and adverse effect on our results of operations reflected on our consolidated financial statements. In the event that CEIBS succeeds in the Winding up Proceedings if such proceedings are restored, CEIBS PG will be wound up. (Source: SEC).

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are EF Hutton, Tiger Brokers, and CMB International.

Commentary On YXT's IPO

YXT is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general corporate working capital requirements.

The company's financials have produced sharply dropping topline revenue, lower gross profit but increased gross margin, and reduced operating losses and cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was negative ($22.2 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has dropped; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple fell to negative (1.1x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and will retain most if not all of its available funds for future expansion plans. The company will be constrained by numerous regulations in the Cayman Islands and China regarding the potential future payment of dividends.

YXT's recent capital spending history suggests it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The company's Rule of 40 results have been extremely negative, featuring revenue contraction and high operating losses.

The market opportunity for providing corporate e-learning services to companies in China is large and expected to grow at a moderately strong rate of growth in the coming years.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include the many operating, financial, and regulatory risks in China.

Like some other Chinese firms seeking to list on U.S. markets, the company operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity.

U.S. investors would just have an interest in a Cayman Islands offshore firm with only contractual rights to the underlying operating company's results but would not own the underlying assets.

Furthermore, after-IPO communications from Chinese companies have typically been perfunctory at best, providing the bare minimum generic communication with little meaningful or up-to-date information about management's priorities.

When we learn more about the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.