Dragon Claws

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is a water and natural gas utility that currently offers a dividend yield over 3% along with stable earnings per share growth. At a P/E of 19.5, it is priced well below its own historical valuation averages. Essential Utilities is well worth a look for investors seeking to reallocate funds from short-term treasuries or money markets in anticipation of federal interest rate cuts later this year.

Investment Thesis

Essential Utilities, formerly known as Aqua America, is a U.S.-based utility company that provides water, wastewater, and natural gas services. Serving over five million people across ten states, it is the country’s second-largest water company with exposure to growing markets outside its home state of Pennsylvania.

At its current valuation, Essential Utilities offers both dependable dividend growth and the opportunity for modest capital appreciation. As a regulated utility, it benefits from highly predictable revenue streams and the ability to periodically raise rates. Furthermore, its substantial infrastructure investments and growth through acquisitions have been drivers of long-term value creation. While the industry is vulnerable to sudden changes in inflation and various regulatory risks, Essential Utilities’ defensive characteristics and present valuation make it a compelling option ahead of anticipated interest rate cuts. The company’s multi-decade commitment to dividend increases and strategically-managed payout ratio are particularly relevant for income-seeking investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

Redeploying Cash

Every Tuesday for the last year and a half, I have logged in to Treasury Direct to roll over my weekly T-Bill purchases (I know this can be automated, but I guess I enjoy the routine). T-Bills have been an attractive place to park cash without the commitment to (and risk of) long-term bonds, and unlike money market accounts, they are exempt from state tax. That said, interest rate cuts are on the horizon and may arrive sooner than was expected just a month ago. The CME FedWatch Tool now indicates an 80%+ probability of a quarter-point rate cut after the September Fed meeting, and there’s a more than 50% chance of additional cuts in November and December. If and when these cuts materialize—likely even in anticipation of them—sectors that offer higher dividend yields should benefit. We saw a preview of this last week, when lower-than-expected CPI data along with softening labor statistics sparked a rally in REITs and utility stocks. The logic is simple: when rates decline, bond yields decline, making dividends more attractive to investors seeking income.

With this in mind, I have been shifting some of my cash position into dividend-paying companies that operate in stable industries with predictable cash flows. These characteristics make them more resilient during economic downturns, which can coincide with rate cuts. American Water Works Company (AWK), Essential Utilities, and American States Water Company (AWR) had been on my watch list for several months as I have been adding to REIT positions in Agree Realty (ADC), VICI Properties (VICI), and Alexandria Real Estate (ARE). Shifting my attention now to Utilities, I compiled data on the aforementioned water companies and concluded that Essential Utilities offers the best opportunity at current valuations.

Here is that data:

Financial Metrics Comparison

Growth (CAGR) AWK WTRG AWR Revenue 10Y 4.0% 9.7% 2.1% Revenue 5Y 4.3% 18.1% 5.1% Revenue 3Y 4.1% 2.7% 4.7% Revenue Fwd 7.7% 1.8% 7.4% EPS 10Y 8.8% 5.6% 7.1% EPS 5Y 9.1% 19.3% 11.5% EPS 3Y 7.5% 9.0% 7.4% EPS FWD 7.7% 6.3% 16.0% Click to enlarge

Profitability AWK WTRG AWR Net Income 10Y 10% 10% 7% Net Income 5Y 11% 29% 12% Net Income 3Y 10% 11% 8% Oper. Margin 10Y 5% 9% 5% Oper. Margin 5Y 6% 17% 12% Oper. Margin 3Y 7% 6% 11% ROA 10Y (trend) ca. 3%; stable ca. 3%; stable ca. 5%; stable ROIC 10Y (trend) ca. 4%; stable ca. 5%; stable ca. 7%; stable Click to enlarge

Solvency AWK WTRG AWR LT Debt to Capital 54.5 52.4 50.9 Quick Ratio 0.71 0.45 0.74 Click to enlarge

One investor might favor the longer-term averages and another the more recent trends, but for me, there is no clear “winner” here in terms of growth and profitability. Essential Utilities outperforms in a few more categories than its peers, although its path has been somewhat less consistent.

Comparing the Dividends

All three companies have a Quant factor grade of A or B for dividend safety and consistency. American States Water boasts the longest growth streak on the market at a remarkable 69 years and has been increasing its dividend at rates slightly higher than its peers over the past decade. However, its 2.22% yield lags Essential Utilities by over 80 basis points, and it would take over two decades to make that up that difference at the current CAGRs.

AWK WTRG AWR Years of Growth 15 32 69 Forward Yield 2.20% 3.04% 2.22% 10Y Growth CAGR 7.28% 7.29% 7.82% 5Y Growth CAGR 9.14% 7.00% 9.35% 3Y Growth CAGR 8.63% 7.00% 8.68% Payout Ratio 57.4% 57.3% 55.15% Click to enlarge

Given that my intention is to deploy cash in an industry where I can earn reliable income with the expectation of modest capital appreciation, Essential Utilities best fits the profile.

Valuation and Price Target

Essential Utilities is currently trading at around 19.9x the FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $1.98 and around 18.6x the FY25 estimate of $2.12. Both are well below the five-year average forward P/E of 26.4. The table below shows that several trailing valuations are also well below the company’s recent historical averages.

VALUATION Current 5-Year Avg. Difference P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) 19.9 26.3 -27.1% P/E GAAP (TTM) 19.1 32.2 -40.9% EV / EBITDA (TTM) 17.2 20.6 -16.3% Click to enlarge

Based on predicted EPS growth of around 6.5% through 2026, Wall Street analysts have a current price target of $44.00, which suggests undervaluation by around 11%. However, this projected EPS data appears conservative as Kody’s Dividends recently outlined, and I concur that fair value is closer to $47, suggesting undervaluation nearer to 19%. This is well above my preferred margin of safety of 15% for the industry, and so I rate Essential Utilities a Buy based on the current share price and valuation metrics.

Risks

Essential Utilities and its peers may be affected by regulatory and compliance changes that can impact operations and profitability. Operational risks include infrastructure failures, water contamination, and falling natural gas prices for that component of its business. Essential Utilities may also face increased capital expenditures necessary to maintain and upgrade aging infrastructure, as well as higher financing costs stemming from an elevated interest rate environment. Additionally, climate change and natural disasters may affect water supply and quality, potentially threatening the delivery of services and by extension revenue generation. Essential Utilities and its peers must also be prepared to navigate public and political pressures related to water resource management. These and other risks are outlined in the company’s most recent 10-K.

Summary

With interest rate cuts on the horizon, investors can expect to see some rotation to sectors that offer higher dividends. Essential Utilities currently yields over 3% and is priced far below its own historical valuation averages and also those of its closest peers. The company has shown strong profitability metrics and EPS growth over the past decade. For investors looking to diversify their portfolios and/or pivot from short-term treasuries or money markets, Essential Utilities is an attractive option.