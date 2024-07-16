HTD: Utility And Fixed-Income Exposure At A Discount

PM Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) is a closed-end fund that provides investors exposure to a portfolio that is split between equities in the utility sector and fixed-income investments. With risk-free rates rising amid the Fed raising their short-term target rate aggressively throughout 2022, that was a significant headwind for this fund. With the Fed looking set to cut rates at some point, HTD could see some of those losses rewind with rates becoming a tailwind.

Since our last update earlier this year, the fund has performed fairly well. On a total return basis, the fund even outpaced the S&P 500 Index. That isn't an appropriate benchmark, but it can provide some context of what the broader equity market was doing during this time.

HTD Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

Some of these results are due to the fund's discount narrowing during this period. That said, HTD is still looking like a fairly solid choice to put some capital to work at the current valuation.

HTD Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.47

Discount/Premium: -10.17%

Distribution Yield: 8.25%

Expense Ratio: 1.22%

Leverage: 35.01%

Managed Assets: $1.2 billion

Structure: Perpetual

HTD's objective is to "provide a high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation." They highlight that the fund can be used for "tax-sensitive equity income." After all, even folks in retirement looking for fixed income should have some exposure to equities as well to maintain some diversification.

Their approach to investing is "typically investing at least 80% of assets in dividend-paying securities." With that, they will "typically emphasize preferred and common securities in the high dividend-paying utility sector."

When including the fund's leverage costs, the total expense ratio climbs up to 4.68%.

Fortunately, a meaningful portion of their borrowing costs were hedged with interest rate swaps. The notional amount of these swaps is $366.7 million versus the fund's outstanding borrowings on their credit line of $418.9 million.

HTD Interest Rate Swaps (John Hancock)

Discount Looks Attractive

Besides looking at the discount/premium history relative to HTD itself, it is always worth taking a look at the fund's sister fund, which is invested quite similarly. That fund would be the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT). They aren't exactly the same fund. but their total NAV return performance is highly correlated and comes out nearly identically despite slightly different sleeve weightings.

Ycharts

The differences in the price causing the discount/premiums are really what can be exploited for investors' benefit through swap opportunities. In fact, the last time we were talking about HTD, we were highlighting exactly that. Unfortunately, these two swap partners are rather stubborn in that PDT has historically carried a higher relative valuation. PDT has tended to trade at premium levels, on average, over the last decade. That is even despite the funds' underlying portfolios providing nearly the same results.

The catalyst to shake that up was PDT's distribution cut last year. That saw the fund's premium go to a wide discount, thus presenting the opportunity for the swap to take place. That played out, and HTD became the more appealing looking on a valuation basis, so I swapped back.

Today, both funds are trading at discounts that are relatively attractive to their own historical levels. However, it is HTD that looks like it is continuing to carry the more attractive absolute discount.

Data by YCharts

Generally, I would weigh relative valuation more heavily than absolute discount/premiums. That said, with such similar returns between these two, I'm willing to put more emphasis on the absolute discount levels between the two of them. So it could be another several years before an actual swap opportunity presents itself.

In terms of performance, HTD and even PDT faced the same headwinds of higher borrowing costs and pressure on their underlying portfolios. Being hedged meant that they were relatively sheltered, but not completely immune to this being a negative drag.

Further, the underlying portfolios still took a dive thanks to their income-oriented portfolios. Both HTD and PDT invest in equities in the utility space and then mix that with corporate bonds and preferred securities. These are areas of the market that are particularly sensitive to changes in rates. As risk-free rates rose, these areas saw downward price pressure.

Also, considering that besides HTD's own leverage, utility companies tend to utilize a lot of debt. Those would be facing higher rates now when it comes to refinancing. So, with the Fed looking set to cut rates at some point — or at least not looking to raise rates further — this fund is positioned rather attractively for what could shape up to be a brighter future going forward. Picking up shares at the added discount is definitely a 'bonus.'

Of course, there are risks, like any investment choice we make. If rates are being cut too rapidly, it is likely because the economy is slowing at a quick pace, and that will likely negatively impact HTD. There is a balance that the Fed and the economy have to strike, which is where a "soft landing" is possible. Though historically, it's been quite difficult to achieve. It is quite likely that during the next recession equities and even fixed-income investments could face further pressure before the tailwind from lower rates starts to kick in.

For CEFs, that could mean discounts widening out even further. That is why it can be important to pick up funds that are already trading at attractive discount levels, as further downside could be relatively more limited.

Distribution Looks Appealing And Sustainable

With a better performance going forward potentially, that means the fund's distribution should remain stable as it has been since the Global Financial Crisis. That was the one and only time this fund cut its distribution.

HTD Distribution History (CEFConnect)

PDT cut last year because the fund's NAV rate was getting quite elevated. HTD's current NAV rate comes to 7.54%, and even after the cut, PDT's NAV rate is higher at 8.03%. Thanks to the sizeable discount HTD is trading at, the fund's distribution yield on the market price actually comes to 8.25%.

Like many closed-end funds, though, and especially ones like HTD, where a sizeable sleeve is invested in equities, they will rely on capital gains to fund their payout. That's why performance going forward is so important. Net investment income coverage came to about 58% as of their last semi-annual report.

HTD Semi-Annual Report (John Hancock)

That's actually an increase from last fiscal year's ~46% distribution coverage, which is an encouraging sign. The fund's swap contracts for hedging contributed positively toward the capital gains realized during the last six-month period.

HTD Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (John Hancock)

HTD's Portfolio

When looking at their portfolio, we don't tend to see a lot of meaningful changes between each update. The fund's portfolio turnover came to 10% in the last six-month report. If they keep up that trajectory in the second half, it would come in-line with last year's 20% portfolio turnover that was reported.

With that said, the broader weighting of the fund's composition remains largely unchanged, as expected. Previously, they had listed 59.7% in common stock, 22% in corporate bonds and 18.2% in preferred securities.

HTD Asset Allocation (John Hancock)

In looking at the fund's sector allocation, they provide a very useful chart that shows changes over time — or really the lack of changes over time for quite a few years now.

HTD Sector Allocation (John Hancock)

Unsurprisingly, we also see a quite similar top ten holding list to what we saw previously, with only some percentage allocation changes due to natural share price gyrations.

HTD Top Ten Holdings (John Hancock)

AES Corp. (AES) and The Southern Company (SO) are the only two new names to make the list. The two names that fell out of the top ten were Ameren Corp. (AEE) and CenterPoint Energy (CNP). AEE is still a holding in the fund, but the percentage weighting dropped it to the 11th position. However, CNP is no longer being held by this fund as of the end of May.

Utilities were getting a bit of a lift more recently with a CPI report that showed continued cooling. However, AES has been moving in the opposite direction, as a change in the White House to Republicans is viewed as a negative for the renewable energy space.

Conclusion

HTD trades at an attractive discount relative to its historical average — and at a more attractive discount relative to its sister fund on an absolute basis. HTD should benefit from rate cuts, as its interest rate-sensitive portfolio could perform better in a lower rate environment. The fund delivers an attractive monthly distribution that appears to be sustainable in the current environment thanks to a reasonable NAV distribution. However, due to the discount the fund trades at, the actual distribution yield for shareholders is higher.