PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PREKF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.54K Followers

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCPK:PREKF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Phillips - President and CEO
Michael Murphy - Vice President, Geosciences and Capital Markets
Pamela Kazeil - VP, Finance and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Schwartz - Black Bear Partners
Jamie Kubik - CIBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to PrairieSky Royalty Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Andrew Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Andrew Phillips

Thank you, Michelle and good morning, everyone and thank you for dialing into the PrairieSky Q2 2024 conference call. On the call from PrairieSky are Pam Kazeil, CFO; Dan Bertram, CTO; and Michael Murphy, VP, Capital Markets as well as myself.

Before we begin, there are certain forward-looking information in my commentary today, so I'd ask investors to review the forward-looking statements qualified in our press release and MD&A.

Royalty oil volumes of 13,312 barrels of volumes are the result of strong operator drilling efficiencies across our vast land base. Continued improvements in fluid systems, drilling orientations, and geosteering have resulted in better 90-day IPs and anticipated oil recoveries. Given we're still in the very early innings of development, further efficiencies will be recognized.

PrairieSky has decades of economic inventory for heavy oil. Approximately one-third of the wells drilled on our land this year will be unstimulated. These wells have lower decline rates than stimulated wellbores.

Water and polymer flood implementation across our lands will have the benefit of both lowering our annual decline rate and significantly

Recommended For You

About PREKF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PREKF

Trending Analysis

Trending News