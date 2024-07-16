VFLO ETF: Better Than COWZ, Maybe Worth A Look Now

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.7K Followers

Summary

  • VFLO, which only made its debut in the markets in June 2023, has done reasonably well, generating 28% returns and largely outperforming the broader markets except in recent months.
  • We highlight why VFLO is a better pick than COWZ, which tends to dominate fund flows in the FCF ETF space.
  • VFLO is a good buy now due to its tilt towards defensive sectors like healthcare, oversold large and midcap value stocks, cheap valuations, and the formation of positive price action.
Stack of papers with title free cash flow (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FCF' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FCF' title='First Commonwealth Financial Corporation'>FCF</a>)

designer491

Introduction

One of the more deep-rooted hypotheses of the investment world is that the value of a company is essentially the present value of its future free cash flows (FCF). Despite the relentless discourse surrounding FCF and how cardinal it is in

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.7K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VFLO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VFLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VFLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News