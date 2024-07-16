VFLO ETF: Better Than COWZ, Maybe Worth A Look Now

designer491

Introduction

One of the more deep-rooted hypotheses of the investment world is that the value of a company is essentially the present value of its future free cash flows (FCF). Despite the relentless discourse surrounding FCF and how cardinal it is in gauging the quality of an investment, there hasn’t quite been an overabundance of ETF products that use the FCF metric as a key tenet in portfolio construction.

Rather, the typical portfolio screening process tends to attach more weight to earnings-related metrics such as price to earnings (P/E), or price to book value (P/BV); yet, earnings are often skewed by one-off, non-cash items, and the book value, can usually prove to be dated, failing to account for mark-to-market (MTM) developments.

In keeping with this backdrop, we now have a relatively recent (listed only in June 2023) FCF-themed ETF, backed by the Victory Capital Group, that goes by the name of Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO). As the name implies, this ~$0.5bn sized product that focuses on a group of domestic stocks that score very highly on the FCF front. Note that during its relatively short listing history, VFLO has fared reasonably well, generating total returns of over 28%, and also consistently outperformed the total stock market for large parts, except in recent months.

YCharts

Despite the recent weakness, we still feel this could be a rather rewarding product to pursue for long-term investors.

VFLO Trumps COWZ

There may not be an overdose of FCF-based ETF products, but one of the products that has built a reputation for itself in this small field is the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ). To get a better sense of VFLO's qualities, we thought it would be useful to compare it to COWZ

COWZ has been around for around seven and a half years now, and that head start has seen it accumulate AUM to the tune of $23.7bn, which is over 50x the corresponding figure of VFLO.

As far as the structural aspects go, both products stand out in different ways; VFLO is the cheaper product of the two with an expense ratio of 0.39%, 10bps lower than COWZ. Yet, note that COWZ more than offsets that with a superior yield of 2.06% which is 78bps higher.

COWZ also covers a wider pool of stocks (around 100), as opposed to 50 stocks for VFLO, although that doesn’t necessarily have to translate to better risk-adjusted returns, as you’ll see later.

Also note that VFLO stays away from stocks belonging to the financial and real estate sector, whereas COWZ only avoids stocks from the latter. It’s useful that both products have this pre-condition, as bringing on board financial stocks on the basis of FCF doesn’t feel very germane, as these financial stocks are incentivized to keep less free cash on their books and awarded for deploying cash in higher yield initiatives within a certain risk threshold.

Nonetheless, as far as the portfolio construction is concerned, we believe VFLO’s methodology is relatively more panoptic as it gives equal importance to the trailing FCF as well as the forward FCF.

Victory Capital

VFLO starts off by fishing for stocks from the VettaFi US Equity Large/Mid-Cap 1000 Index). In the next step, the stocks are screened for their projected FCF and earnings, and those with negative figures on either one of those metrics are weeded out. Then comes the crucial stage, where these stocks are ranked by their FCF yields; this is where VFLO employs a tilt to the traditional FCF yield used by the industry by going for an expected FCF yield. To elaborate, the expected FCF is a function of the trailing twelve-month FCF and the forward twelve-month FCF with both getting equal weights. The 75 companies with the highest FCF yields are then tested on the growth front, with a growth score assigned on the basis of sales and earnings trends. The top 50 stocks who garner the highest growth scores eventually make the cut, with individual stock weights capped at 4% (Given that COWZ tracks a larger pool of stocks, it can afford to be stricter with its stock cap, which comes in at 2%).

.

Pacer ETF

In the case of COWZ, firstly note that even though it attempts to target large-cap value stocks, its base index is the Russell 1000 Index and weighting is carried out on a market-cap basis with larger stocks receiving a bigger weight. COWZ does employ some forward-looking screening by crossing out stocks with negative projected FCF and earnings over the next two years, but that’s about it.

Rather, its weighting of stocks (the eventual 100 stocks from the Russell 1000) is based only on the “trailing” twelve-month FCF, so even though you may not necessarily see stocks with negative FCF going forward, you could still see a substantial drop-off in the threshold of FCF, with nothing in the screening methodology to capture this potential decline.

All in all, note that over the last thirty-odd years, the markets have typically rewarded stocks with a better FCF yield profile; non-financial and non-real estate stocks from the S&P 500 with high trailing FCF yields have outperformed the benchmark by close to 600bps; yet, as impressive as that performance has been, do note that a portfolio that has incorporated expected FCF (which also assigns a 50% weighting to forward-looking FCF) does even better by more than 70bps!

Victory Capital

One can get a sense of this, even by looking at VFLO and COWZ’s own performances, since the latter made its debut last June. The image below highlights how our focus ETF has trumped its larger peer by nearly 700bps.

YCharts

This superior performance has come about despite following a slightly lower risk strategy, as captured by the rolling volatility profile

YCharts

Seeking Alpha, YCharts

The Sharpe ratio combines these two facets by providing the excess return delivered for every per unit of total risk taken (as measured by the standard deviation), and here VFLO offers a much superior reading. The Sortino ratio gauges excess returns in light of only downside deviations, and here the positive differential of VFLO vs COWZ is even more pronounced.

Closing Thoughts - Is VFLO A Good Buy Now?

As implied in the previous section, we like VFLO’s qualities and think it has an edge over its larger peer. We also think that now would be a decent time to consider going long.

Firstly, from a sector angle, VFLO weights mostly towards the healthcare sector, which accounts for 29% of the total portfolio. Volatility in the markets is likely to ramp up as we get closer to the Presidential elections, and it would help to tilt more towards defensive sectors such as healthcare.

Even otherwise, as we step into Q2 earnings season, do note that the healthcare sector is poised to give some of the other high growth sectors a run for their money as far as expected earnings growth is concerned. It is almost on par with the haloed tech sector, and only a couple of percentages lower than the communication services sector, which has the best forecast.

FactSet

Already, with whatever results have been coming through, the healthcare sector has been delivering the most positive guidance (alongside real estate) with 64% of the constituents delivering positive guidance updates.

FactSet

Also note that the relative strength ratio of healthcare stocks versus the benchmark index no longer looks elevated by historical standards and has more than mean-reverted.

YCharts

Separately, VFLO is also dominated by the large and midcap value stocks (almost two-thirds of the total portfolio), and the image below highlights how oversold this cohort looks relative to their growth counterparts (the current relative strength ratio is not even half as much as its long-term average and could transition closer to the mean going forward).

YCharts

The holdings of VFLO are also quite cheaply priced, trading at a weighted average P/E of just 11.7x, a massive 46% discount to the corresponding multiple of the Russell 1000 index.

Investing

Finally, looking at VFLO’s weekly price imprints, it is evident that this product has been forming a bullish flag, which is a continuation pattern. After peaking in April, we’ve seen a two-legged pullback, with the first leg ending by late April, and the second leg seemingly ending in early July. Crucially, last week’s bullish engulfing candle, was quite impressive, in that it managed to take out the candles of the four preceding weeks, suggesting that a bottom may have already formed. All in all, we think this is a good time to BUY VFLO.