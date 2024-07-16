William_Potter

Introduction

On April 10, The Wall Street Journal wrote an interesting article titled “A Safe, Profitable Bet on the Green Transition.”

As we all know, the “green transition” has been a hot topic ever since many nations pledged in the Paris Agreement to limit global warming.

Investors who decided they wanted to invest in this transition often ended up investing in solar, wind, electric vehicle producers, and similar companies. While I'm painting with a broad brush here, I believe it's fair to say these were the most obvious places to be for the transition.

However, there are plenty of other places to put one's money. This includes fossil fuel companies. Yes, really.

The article I just mentioned discussed the rapid growth in natural gas production. Although natural gas is a fossil fuel, it is a rather clean-burning fuel and a great commodity to transition away from more polluting commodities like coal.

After peaking in 2007, coal's share in the U.S. energy mix has plummeted, making natural gas the largest source of energy.

As good as all of this may sound, natural gas is starting to lack infrastructure.

After all, producing natural gas requires processing facilities, pipelines, and storage facilities. So-called midstream companies own and operate these assets.

I added emphasis to the quote below:

Over the last decade, U.S. dry natural gas production has grown 57% and demand (including for exports) has risen 45%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Over that period, interstate pipeline capacity for natural gas has expanded just 25%, according to Williams Companies, citing data from EIA. [...] The EIA forecasts U.S. natural-gas production and liquefied natural-gas exports will likely grow through 2050. But the pipelines’ scarcity value seems likely to persist given the permitting and political roadblocks to getting them built. Moreover, like oil and gas producers, midstream companies themselves switched from capital spending mode to capital returns mode over the past few years, according to Spiro Dounis, equity analyst at Citi Research. - The Wall Street Journal

In its 1Q24 earnings call, the Williams Companies noted natural gas demand has grown by 43% since 2013. Infrastructure to deliver gas has increased by just 25%. Storage capacity has risen by a mere 2%.

That's where ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) comes in. This is a company I called a “Smart Energy Play” in the title of my most recent article on March 30. Since then, shares have returned 7%, similar to the S&P 500's (SP500) return.

In this article, I'll update my thesis, incorporating new developments, and explain why OKE remains one of my favorite plays for both income and growth.

So, let's get to it!

Right Place, Right Time

As The Wall Street Journal noted in the quote above, midstream companies have increasingly focused on free cash flow instead of growth after the pandemic. This bodes very well for shareholders, especially shareholders of companies with large, mature assets, as these tend to have “a lot” of operating cash flow.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONEOK has a 50-thousand-mile network of natural gas liquids (“NGL”), refined products, natural gas, and crude oil pipelines.

The company is so large that it has access to roughly half of America's refineries.

ONEOK Inc.

Although OKE has a volatile stock price history, its financials are very consistent, benefitting from the company's fee-based business model.

To use the company's own words:

Although the energy industry has experienced many commodity cycles, we have positioned ourselves to reduce exposure to direct commodity price volatility. Each of our four reportable segments are primarily fee-based, and our consolidated earnings were more than 85% fee-based in 2023. - OKE 2023 10-K.

This protects it against violent price swings in the commodities that flow through its network, as the chart below shows.

ONEOK Inc.

Currently, this business is doing very well, as we can see below, which allowed the company to hike its full-year guidance.

The net income midpoint for 2024 has been raised to $2.88 billion, and the adjusted EBITDA midpoint has been increased by $75 million to $6.175 billion. That number is visible in the charts above and below.

ONEOK Inc.

In addition to strong demand, the company and its shareholders benefited from merger synergies after the company bought Magellan last year. In 2024 and 2025, the company is looking for roughly $300 million in synergies, supported by the combination of pipelines (batching).

ONEOK Inc.

According to the company, this strategic acquisition has expanded its scale and capabilities, improving its overall ability to meet growing domestic and international energy demands.

The company used its 1Q24 earnings call to explain that its extensive network serves a wide range of natural gas-fired power plants. Many of them are expanding to meet the rising power demands driven by AI data centers and general consumption, which I highlighted in the introduction of this article as well.

Natural gas producer EQT Corp. (EQT) estimates that domestic demand could rise by more than 50% through 2030, which is based on the upper range of its expectations. Even the base case sees close to 30% demand growth, mainly field by data center-related demand.

EQT Corp.

This demand needs pipelines. The same goes for NGL, a market that is expected to see 6.5% annual compounding growth through 2028 — with accelerating momentum.

Technavio

With that said, to grow, the company can rely on a healthy balance sheet.

The company has significantly deleveraged its business, achieving a net leverage ratio of 3.8x as of March 31, 2024. This is very close to its long-term target of 3.5x EBITDA. It also has no borrowings under its $2.5 billion credit agreement. It has an investment-grade BBB credit rating.

Moreover, it's interesting the company's balance sheet is its third priority after investing in growth and sustaining/increasing its dividend.

ONEOK Inc.

This brings me to the next part of this article.

There's A Lot Of Shareholder Value

As I already briefly mentioned, the company did very well in its first quarter, growing NGL volumes in the Rocky Mountain region by 12%.

According to the company's 1Q24 comments, this growth is set to continue, with April volumes averaging over 400 thousand barrels per day in that region.

ONEOK Inc.

The company's Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment has also shown significant growth, with Rocky Mountain region processing volumes increasing by 9% year-over-year. By April, processing volumes averaged almost 1.6 Bcf per day, which was driven by stable rig activity and improved efficiencies.

On a side note, it helps that the gas-to-oil ratio is rising in the Williston Basin, which is a sign that companies are running out of prime drilling locations for oil. This is highly favorable for ONEOK's natural gas/NGL infrastructure.

ONEOK Inc.

With that in mind, the expected completion of the Elk Creek pipeline expansion by early 2025 will boost ONEOK's total NGL capacity to 575 thousand barrels per day.

The Elk Creek expansion is one of its three high-return growth projects. These projects have the company's highest capital allocation priority.

ONEOK Inc.

Regarding growth projects, the company's strategic expansion projects include the reactivation of 3 Bcf of storage in Texas that was previously idled and improved injection capabilities in Oklahoma. These projects are on track.

According to the company, the Texas project will be fully operational by the third quarter of this year, while the Oklahoma expansion will be completed by the second quarter of next year.

With that said, we have discussed two capital priorities: balance sheet health and expansion projects.

The company's second priority is its dividend.

As we can see below, the combination of dividends and buybacks (its fourth priority) is expected to trend towards a target of roughly 75-85% of expected operating cash flow after capital expenditures (free cash flow).

This includes a 3-4% annual dividend growth target. It currently has a $2 billion buyback authorization, roughly 4% of its $50 billion market cap.

ONEOK Inc.

Currently yielding 4.7%, the dividend has a five-year CAGR of 2.7% and a payout ratio of 90%.

The company did not cut its dividend during the 2015 oil price crash and kept it stable during the pandemic years, which explains its low five-year dividend growth rate.

ONEOK Inc.

With this in mind, analysts are upbeat about the company's future.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect the company to grow its per-share operating cash flow (“OCF”) by 14% next year, potentially followed by 6% growth in 2026.

Applying the 10x OCF multiple I have used in the past, we get a fair stock price of roughly $98, 16% above its current price.

FAST Graphs

If we include its 4.7% yield, we get a high probability of double-digit annual returns for the foreseeable future.

So, while OKE may not have the juicy yield that some other midstream companies offer, I think it has a terrific business that should allow investors to benefit from both income and growth for many years to come.

Takeaway

Investing in the green transition doesn't just mean looking at solar and wind. I believe there's significant potential in natural gas and its infrastructure.

Here, ONEOK stands out due to its massive pipeline network and focus on fee-based revenue, making it a reliable bet for both income and growth.

ONEOK's strategic investments and strong financial health position it well to meet rising energy demands in natural gas and NGL.

Moreover, with a strong balance sheet, growing dividends, and promising future cash flow, I believe OKE continues to offer a compelling investment opportunity with the potential for double-digit annual returns.

I'm also sticking to the pros and cons I used in my prior article.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Consistent Income Growth : OKE has a diversified portfolio and a track record of steadily increasing dividends, making it a reliable income generator.

: OKE has a diversified portfolio and a track record of steadily increasing dividends, making it a reliable income generator. Resilient Earnings : Despite market fluctuations, OKE has shown resilience with its consistently growing adjusted EBITDA over the past decade.

: Despite market fluctuations, OKE has shown resilience with its consistently growing adjusted EBITDA over the past decade. Favorable Free Cash Flow Profile : The company's improving free cash flow position, coupled with reduced capital expenditures, bodes well for sustained dividend growth.

: The company's improving free cash flow position, coupled with reduced capital expenditures, bodes well for sustained dividend growth. Growth Opportunities : The Rocky Mountains and other regions provide consistent growth opportunities.

: The Rocky Mountains and other regions provide consistent growth opportunities. Reasonable Valuation: Despite recent gains, OKE's valuation remains reasonable.

Cons: