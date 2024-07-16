pingingz

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in information technology. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like The Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLK) and SPDR® NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK), whose holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield (“EY”), Sales Yield (“SY”), Free Cash Flow Yield (“FY”), Return on Equity (“ROE”), Gross Margin (“GM”). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the “something” is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for hardware in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in hardware companies.

The Value Score (“VS”) is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). In the same way, the Quality Score (“QS”) is the average difference between the two quality ratios ((ROE, GM)) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of writing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Hardware -58.98 16.06 0.0021 0.2618 0.0329 8.41 39.26 0.0333 0.9483 0.0369 6.21 40.59 4.40% 31.55% Comm. Equip. -19.06 13.58 0.0206 0.2659 0.0283 21.43 61.60 0.0310 0.2625 0.0377 16.62 62.72 5.70% -1.66% Electronic Equip. -21.91 3.26 0.0323 0.3613 0.0387 16.32 29.59 0.0389 0.7277 0.0381 13.42 34.85 3.00% 9.15% Software -22.13 8.14 0.0209 0.1118 0.0240 22.08 81.90 0.0243 0.1535 0.0321 18.32 85.54 4.53% 1.11% Semiconductors -44.47 6.23 0.0254 0.1044 0.0189 28.96 60.72 0.0434 0.2181 0.0314 25.10 62.55 3.95% 13.67% IT Services -27.82 22.11 0.0361 0.1663 0.0181 36.35 61.56 0.0362 0.2945 0.0300 27.34 55.32 3.84% 5.15% Click to enlarge

Value And Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and Quality in technology (chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

Value scores have deteriorated, except in computers/hardware and semiconductors. Quality has significantly improved in hardware, and to a lesser extent in IT services and communication equipment.

Score variations (chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum scores based on median returns.

Momentum in technology (chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

My latest S&P 500 monthly dashboard reports that the information technology sector as a whole was overvalued by about 31% at the beginning of the month, based on 11-year averages. The communication equipment, electronic equipment and software industries are overvalued by 19% to 22% relative to their own historical baselines. IT services are overvalued by about 28%, while semiconductors and computers/hardware are overvalued by more than 40%. A good quality score may partly offset overvaluation for IT services.

Fast facts on XNTK

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF started investing operations on 9/25/2000 and tracks the NYSE Technology Index. It has 35 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.35%, while the capital-weighted ETF XLK has a fee of only 0.09%.

As described by SSGA, the underlying index is…

...composed of 35 leading U.S.-listed technology-related companies. (…) Stocks must also meet at least one of the following three revenue- and sales-based criteria: (i) have an increase in sales over the last twelve months, (ii) have only one consecutive quarter of negative sales growth over the last two years, or (iii) have revenue totals from the last four quarters that classify it within the top 75 companies within the specific industry classification (…) The Index is equal-weighted and rebalanced annually.

Positions are in equal weight after every annual rebalancing, but they may drift with price action. As of writing, weights are between 1.6% and 6%. The next table shows the top 10 holdings with their current weights and fundamental ratios. These are the constituents with the highest price return since the last rebalancing. They represent 38.3%, so the portfolio is quite concentrated. However, risks related to the top holdings are much lower than for capital weighted ETFs like XLK, where Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT) together represent over 42% of asset value.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% NVDA NVIDIA Corp. 5.98 788.51 75.13 47.46 0.03 TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. 4.08 -18.75 35.26 29.99 1.18 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 4.01 -26.54 73.75 35.81 1.23 MU Micron Technology, Inc. 3.86 47.05 N/A 106.42 0.35 AMAT Applied Materials, Inc. 3.67 14.78 28.22 29.22 0.65 QCOM QUALCOMM Inc. 3.46 -20.14 27.98 20.93 1.63 ASML ASML Holding N.V. 3.38 8.16 54.33 52.10 0.62 LRCX Lam Research Corp. 3.36 -24.28 39.31 35.94 0.75 META Meta Platforms, Inc. 3.30 115.95 28.50 24.53 0.40 NFLX Netflix, Inc. 3.20 54.77 45.54 35.67 0 Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123.

Over the last 10 years, XNTK has underperformed XLK, but it is ahead of another equal-weight technology ETF: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT).

XNTK vs. XLK, RSPT, 10-year return (Seeking Alpha)

XNTK is the best performer over the last 12 months, beating XLK by 5.2% and RSPT by 11.4%:

XNTK vs. XLK, RSPT, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

In summary, XNTK is an equal-weight technology ETF competing with RSPT and designed for investors seeking exposure to the technology sector, while avoiding excessive weight in mega-cap companies. Their rebalancing schedules differ: annual for XNTK, quarterly for RSPT. XNTK has a slightly lower expense ratio (0.35% vs. 0.40%) and shows a better performance over the last 10 years. Nevertheless, its liquidity is lower, with an average daily trading volume of about $2.9M, whereas RSPT is at $14.4M. Therefore, long-term investors may prefer SPDR® NYSE Technology ETF, whereas RSPT is better suited for short-term trading.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that an IT services company with an earnings yield above 0.0361 (or price/earnings below 27.70) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers, with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The stocks below are part of the list sent to subscribers a few weeks ago.

JBL Jabil Inc. CARS Cars.com Inc. ON ON Semiconductor Corp. NXPI NXP Semiconductors N.V. GEN Gen Digital Inc. IDCC InterDigital, Inc. PCTY Paylocity Holding Corp. Click to enlarge

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.