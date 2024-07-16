Elena Bionysheva-Abramova/iStock via Getty Images

I first covered Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the Fall of 2023 when the broader US market had cooled off after a fantastic bull run post-pandemic. At that time, I was screening for cyclical companies trading below book value and Radius Recycling piqued my interest because of its rebranding from "Schnitzer Steel" only one month prior, opening up the possibility of a fantastic turnaround. EV adoption was the trending headline theme and I assumed that once the new-age fleet took over, demand for non-ferrous metals would skyrocket.

My October analysis pointed to a fair value price of roughly 22 dollars per share, while shares traded around the 26-dollar mark. Flash-forward to today and shares have sunk like steel, piercing a 52-week low of $12.72. Not a great sign for any security; still, Radius Recycling is a cyclical name and if they can stay afloat, triple-digit returns from a bottom in a two to three-year period are realistic. In this article, I cover the key indicators that most affect Radius Recycling's business, update and simplify my valuation model, and maintain my Hold rating with a price target of $15 per share.

Q3 Business Update

According to CEO Tamara Lundgren, Q3 was "the toughest [market conditions they've] experienced since 2015," as neither pricing nor volumes were favorable. Adding to a soft market, RDUS also wrote down $216 million in goodwill off their balance sheet. So, needless to say, shares have had a tough time in 2024. Lundgren expressed that weak scrap flows have compressed margins forcing Radius to operate at a loss for the quarter, excluding the non-cash goodwill charge. These market dynamics are characteristic of the metals industry and the company has focused its attention on cost discipline and productivity measures to prepare for the next upcycle.

Radius' management has implemented two strategic changes that should boost profit in the forward 12 to 18 months. First, and most importantly, are upgrades to Radius non-ferrous scraping capabilities, which were announced in Q4 2023. The firm expects elevated demand for non-ferrous recycled metals in the next upcycle, particularly from copper and aluminum used in the green economy. The company has guided that these investments will add 40mm in annual EBITDA once fully completed and operational.

The second key initiative, also announced in 4Q 2023, focuses on "further production cost reductions, operating efficiencies, logistics, procurement savings, and yield improvements," according to CFO Stefano Gaggini. This includes reductions in SG&A expenses, which will translate to a total cost reduction of $70mm per year.

Macroeconomic Outlook

As the stock gyrates in the mid-teens, I am keeping watch on several economic indicators that broadly impact the scrap and recycling industry.

MoM Change in Durable Goods Orders (US Census Bureau)

First, I am watching durable goods order growth. Over the last year, MoM changes have been mixed. These figures are leading economic bellwethers and sustainable pickup in durable goods will push cheap scrap into the recycling market providing some margin relief for Radius' core business.

BTS Data

Second, the average vehicle age of cars and light trucks is a key measure for estimating scrap supply. Radius Recycling operates 50 Pick-n-pull car store units and purchases between 250 thousand and 450 thousand used cars per year. Since 1995, the average age of automobiles in operation in the United States has jumped from 8.9 to 12.5 years per light vehicle, which translates to a CAGR of 1% change per year. A flood of cheap, junked cars would bode well for Radius, which benefits from elevated scrap volume. In the near future, I do not see much relief in the uptrend in average vehicle age, especially when considering that the Fed's new car price index has risen from 150 in April 2021 to 178 in June 2024, suggesting that people will be likely to hold on to their clunker for longer. Tight financing and a lack of wage growth makes me believe this trend will continue for some time.

Company Filings

Third, I'll be keeping an eye on Chinese steel export production. Radius highlighted the uptrend in Chinese exports since 2020, when Chinese volume bottomed at roughly 55mm tons, to now over 100mm exported tons in the trailing 12-month period. Even if the US administration were to impose heavy tariffs on Chinese steel to protect the domestic industry, Chinese steel would find its way abroad, pressuring ferrous scrap prices in Radius' target export markets.

Valuation

In my previous article, I approached Radius' valuation using a DCF model. After considering top line growth, costs and cost reduction savings, product mix, price, and volume, I arrived at a painful price target of around 22 dollars per share.

After considering the estimation errors in my DCF I found that a better approach is to value Radius' assets with reasonable adjustments. In the image below, I've made changes to the balance sheet that seem reasonable: a 5% decrease in accounts receivable and a 10% decrease in inventory to adjust for accounting fluctuations; a -50% adjustment in Right of Use Assets because these assets are mostly intangible and illiquid; -50% for JVs as many of these could be zeros in an economic contraction nor do I consider them tangible; -95% to both Goodwill and Intangibles; and an additional -50% to other assets for an ample margin of safety.

On the liabilities side, I took the liberty to increase total liabilities by 5% to adjust for what I see as unaccounted for environmental liabilities. Five percent might seem egregious, but Schnitzer Steel and other industry participants have a history of environmental damages that will grow in proportion to the underlying business.

Adjusted Balance Sheet (SEC Filings, Author's own work)

Following these adjustments, a reasonable adjusted per share book value is around 15.13, implying a ~15% discount to today's prices.

Technicals

A major challenge with Radius' equity is the volatility within the current downtrend. The stock has pronounced, multi-year boom/bust cycles reflecting the nature of the industry, and RDUS shares are prone to sharp counter-trend rallies that may look enticing. To avoid picking a false bottom, building a position over time at a discount to the adjusted book value will mitigate risks. Since the April 2022 high of $55.50, RDUS price has fallen over 70%, yet, the stock has rallied in excess of 25% off local lows 7 times in a two-and-a-half-year period.

Share price volatility (TradingView)

Following the most recent earnings report, shares traded below $13, which provided a decent risk/reward profile and entry, assuming that the fair value for shares is north of $15 and the liquidation value is between $11 or $12 per share. I expect shares to retest the $13 dollar mark in a few weeks, at which point I may consider a position.

Risks

There are too many macroeconomic cross-currents in the next two to three quarters that will likely keep recycled metal markets soft to sideways into the end of the year. These risks include a strong dollar pressuring US exports, continued Chinese steel supply, an aging vehicle fleet, and reflation or recession potential. The valuation and business model are not beyond comprehension, but the tough environment dissuades me from buying the stock irrespective of price.

Final Thoughts

I recommend keeping Radius Recycling shares in the scrap pile for now. Despite Radius' shares' continuous decline, I have no less faith in management's responsibility and discipline. CEO Tamara Lundgren has twenty years of experience with Radius alone, and the company (Schnitzer Steel) has a 117-year old legacy to defend. While there are good reasons to own this business in 2027 or 2028, paying more than $15 dollars per share now does not pose a favorable risk/reward profile.