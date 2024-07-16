digitalgenetics/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) is a relatively new name in the stock market, having IPO'ed in July 2023. Its products are well received by customers, and its strong reviews are what called my attention. In this article, I do a deep dive into SharkNinja's business model and numbers. I find that, despite being a healthy, growing company, its valuation seems to already reflect that, making me hesitant to call it a bargain.

A brief history

In 2008, on the onset of the Great Recession, Mark Barrocas met Mark Rosenzweig. Rosenzweig was the founder and CEO of a consumer company named Euro-Pro. That company had but a single brand, Shark, that focused on designing and manufacturing home-cleaning products (such as vacuums). The two men forged a partnership and, just a year later, launched the Ninja brand as well, looking to penetrate consumer's kitchens. The struggles the duo faced in the first two years were woven into the company's DNA, helping shape what it would become.

Despite the unfortunate timing, the company not only survived but thrived. Its adjusted net sales have grown from $250 mm in 2008 to $4.2B in 2023 - a CAGR of 20%, according to information in its 2023 annual report. Even more astonishing is the fact that such growth was 100% organic, as it didn't involve any acquisitions.

What is SharkNinja?

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company based in Needham, Massachusetts. Its product portfolio currently spans 21 household sub-categories such as Cleaning, Cooking, Beverage, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty.

The Shark brand is associated with home cleaning devices. It has had the #1-selling vacuum brand in the United States for the last four consecutive years. In late 2021, it launched the Shark HyperAir hair dryer, marking its first entry into the beauty category. It became the #1-selling hair dryer in the United States, priced between $100 and $300 for the three months ended in December 31, 2021, remaining in that spot for the last two consecutive years (all consumer sales data based on research by Circana, which SharkNinja discloses in its 2023 annual report).

The Ninja brand has been an innovative kitchen-focused brand for over a decade. In 2009, it launched the Ninja Master Prep Blender, which produces restaurant-quality, at-home frozen drinks. Ninja has been the #1-selling blender brand in America for the past four years. It has expanded into a portfolio of small kitchen appliances, and it has also ranked the #1 selling brand in that category in the same time frame.

Example of Shark's best selling products. (Company website)

Example of Ninja's best selling products. (Company website)

Business model

SharkNinja sells its products in 32 different markets, with the international expansion of the brand being one of the main strategic focus for management. In 2014, it transformed United Kingdom in a direct SharkNinja operation (from being a simple distribution center), using it to leverage its expansion into Europe, particularly Germany and France.

As of December 31, 2023, it had 3,019 employees across 10 different countries and 24 offices.

SharkNinja does not directly manufacture any of its products, maintaining relationships with several third-party suppliers. These suppliers are based primarily in China, though it has some across the rest of Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. Most often, the supplier is responsible for sourcing the components used in the manufacturing process, though in certain cases SharkNinja directly sources them from other, sub-suppliers and pays for the particular, specialized tools needed.

SharkNinja tries to maintain the most flexibility in the relationship with factory partners, typically aiming for purchase orders to be fulfilled (counting the cargo-ready date for shipping as target) in 30 days. Its volumes and long-term strategic partnerships with key shippers allows it to obtain competitive inbound freight rates even during times of market stress. When it comes to important suppliers, the company will often have its own employees on the ground in Asia to work directly in the factories, ensuring the products meet the necessary quality standards before being shipped.

The company isn't particularly dependent on a few manufacturing contracts with suppliers. Despite preferring to maintain long-term relationships with its suppliers, SharkNinja has alternative options to engage in manufacturing its products, deploying bidding processes to secure favorable pricing across the supply chain when necessary.

Marketing is a tremendously important part of the business. SharkNinja invests heavily in this, running campaigns that range from 28-minute long infomercials to 15-30 second short videos. It uses social media on several different apps such as YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Its marketing process is data-driven, utilizing several proprietary and third-party services to figure out the optimal combination of marketing expenses to drive consumer engagement. Its advertising expenses represented 9.6%, 7.3% and 7.9% of net sales in 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

It has a modest retailer concentration, with the largest customer (Walmart) representing 19.9% of net sales in 2023. The company has partnerships with 42 retailers in the United States and over 140 globally. Other important retailers are Amazon and Costco, each accounting for over 10% of net sales.

Holiday season impacts the sales, with the peak being in the third and fourth quarters.

Most of the competition sells products at a lower price than SharkNinja. The company's products are often situated in the mid-price range, being more expensive than basic products but still not considered luxury. SharkNinja believes this strategy allows them to gain market share from both the lowest and the highest range of priced-products.

Shark's (home cleaning) most direct competitors are Dyson, Hoover and Bissell, competing in the vacuums and other floorcare appliances categories. Dyson in particular also operates in the Beauty category, something Shark has started doing recently as well.

Ninja's (kitchen appliances) more direct competitors are Vitamix, De'Longhi, Breville, Hamilton Beach and Cuisinart, competing in categories such as blenders, food processors, pressure cookers and air fryers.

The company has approximately 3,000 trademark registrations and 5,870 issued and pending patent applications globally.

Financials

Sales per segment (Company Filings, Author)

SharkNinja segments its sales in four main areas: Cleaning Appliances, Cooking and Beverage Appliances, Food Preparation Appliances, and Other, which currently is mostly in the beauty segment.

As you can see in the chart above, Cleaning Appliances and Cooking and Beverage are the main segments, though the company has been delivering strong growth in Food Preparation and Other. It's also possible to notice the obvious seasonality in the chart above, with sales climbing as the year progresses.

The company presents modest margins, with net profit margin below 5% for 2023.

Margins (Company Filings, Author)

The biggest culprit for that gap between gross margin and net profit are the marketing expenses.

Operational costs as % of revenue (Company Filings, Author)

This is my main concern with the business. Despite owning several patents, having know-how and technology for its products, SharkNinja needs to spend so much on marketing that its margins become that of a retailer (3.9% net profit margin for 2023).

EBITDA into CFO conversion (Company Filings, Author)

SharkNinja has a strong conversion from EBITDA to CFO.

CFO, Capex, FCFF (Company Filings, Author)

Its capital expenditures are modest, and the company generates a healthy amount of Free Cash Flow to the Firm. At the end of 2023, with a closing stock price of $51.17 and a $1.06 free cash flow per share, I arrive at a 2.07% FCF yield for the year.

1Q24 Performance

Its performance in 1Q24 was strong. Revenue grew by 24.6% and net income by 25.8%, both on a YoY basis. The company defines its growth strategy by a three-pillar approach: to expand across new categories, to gain share in existing categories and to build its presence in their key international growth markets. That strategy worked well in the quarter, best summarized by management's commentary on the earnings call:

We began Q1 with the momentum of a strong holiday season. Our retail partners in North America ended the fourth quarter with lower weeks of supply than the prior year and replenished inventory in the early part of the first quarter. Our business performed above expectations throughout the quarter across product categories and across our global markets. Our North America business was up 22% and our international business grew 42% on an adjusted basis.

Peers & Valuation

At ~17x fwd P/E ratio, SharkNinja trades near the top of the range for the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances category according to Finviz.

Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances (Finviz)

According to Y Charts, it trades at ~19x fwd P/E. Here I built the chart using what I consider to be its closest peers.

Forward PE ratio (Y Charts, Seeking Alpha)

Except for WSO, SN trades at the top of the range. The valuation is similar when looking at EV/EBITDA, with SN being only cheaper than WSO.

Forward EV/EBITDA ratio (Y Charts, Seeking Alpha)

When we look at revenue growth, it becomes clear why SharkNinja trades at a premium, since its peers lag behind it.

Revenue growth of peers (Y Charts, Seeking Alpha)

While most peers have either zero growth or shrinking revenues, SharkNinja is the only one currently growing. However, the market has that priced in quite well - if you look at either at P/E Ratios or EV/EBITDA, SharkNinja usually trades at twice the valuation of its peers, which hardly makes it a bargain in my view. In Finviz's Furnishing, Fixtures & Appliances category, it has the second most expensive P/E Ratio out of 20 stocks.

Conclusion

SharkNinja is definitely a great company and a leader among its peers, and the stock has run accordingly. I do not doubt that momentum, positive earnings and news flow (such as David Beckham as a brand ambassador) to continue carrying the stock. However, at roughly twice the valuation of its peers, I find its position to be fairly valued and not a bargain, which it definitely was when it IPO'ed with a forward P/E Ratio of 10x. Because I don't see a big margin of safety here, I rate it a HOLD.