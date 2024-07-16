PDO: 11.6% Yield, Low Premium, Re-Pricing Catalyst (Rating Upgrade)

meshaphoto

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) is a solid choice for fixed-income investors or retirees that want to secure a steady amount of cash flow from a diversified closed-end fund (CEF). The PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund is trading at a less than 5% premium to net asset value which is very reasonable when compared against the 13% NAV premium for the larger PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)... although both CEFs essentially own the same investments and have similar portfolio structures (comparable asset class weightings). PDO currently has a dividend yield of 11.6% and the fixed-income portfolio has a catalyst related to a potentially changing inflation and federal fund rate trajectory.

Previous Rating

I rated the closed-end fund a buy in December of last year, as I expected the Fed to pivot in a relatively short time frame. This hasn't transpired because of a short-lived reboot of inflation at the beginning of the year. With inflation now dropping to 3.0% in June, I believe a Fed pivot is imminent, and I see an upside revaluation catalyst for the CEF's fixed-income portfolio.

Asset Allocation, CEF Investment Objective And Catalyst

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund is an actively managed closed-end fund with a considerable amount of mortgage and high-yield credit investments in its portfolio. The two asset classes represented portfolio investment shares of 27% and 24% as of the end of the June quarter. PDO manages other fixed-income investments as well, such as sovereign and corporate bonds, but the main focus here is on high-yielding mortgage securities and other credit investments.

The primary objective of the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund is to generate recurring interest income while capital growth is only a secondary concern. Therefore, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund would be an especially suitable investment for investors that are nearing retirement, are in retirement already, or that need to generate fixed income from a portfolio of assets with lower volatility than equities.

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund basically invests in the same asset classes as the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund - PDI invested 26% of its assets into high-yield credit and 24% in non-agency mortgages as of the end of June - but there are a couple of important differences between these two closed-end funds.

First, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund was started only on 01/29/2021 compared to an inception date of 05/30/2012 for the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The PDI therefore has a longer and more robust return history: PDI generated annualized NAV returns of 10.61% since its inception compared to a negative return of 0.58% for the PDO.

The reason for this relative underperformance is that the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund was started just before the Fed started to shift the federal fund rate up drastically in 2022. Since the interest rate landscape is set to change in the near term due to falling inflation, I believe the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund could benefit from a rate-driven revaluation catalyst.

We have seen a gradual moderation of inflation throughout the second quarter which is why I am turning more bullish on fixed-income CEFs. In June, inflation fell to 3.0% which marked a 0.3 PP decline compared to the previous month as well as a 3-year low. With inflation falling three months in a row, the Federal Reserve is poised to lower federal fund rates soon which is something that I believe will benefit the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund.

This is because fixed-income portfolios tend to react positively to downside adjustments in the federal fund rate: Falling interest rates imply rising bond prices and rising interest rates imply falling prices for bonds. Because of this inverse relationship between the federal fund rate and the prices of fixed-income investments, and because I believe the Fed is now clearly moving closer to its 'pivot point', I am upgrading PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund to strong buy.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund's valuation

Although I like both the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, the former is a slightly better deal for income investors, in my opinion, for one specific reason: it trades at a lower premium to net asset value than the PDI. Currently, investors looking to generate income from a fixed-income CEF, pay a 4.7% premium for the PDO compared to a 12.7% premium for the PDI which essentially owns a highly comparable fixed-income portfolio. The reasons for the lower premium likely relate to the PDO's shorter performance period, lower yield (11.6% for PDO vs. 14.0% for PDI), and smaller fund size for PDO (common net asset for the PDO are $1.5B and $5.3B for the PDI).

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund's net asset value as of July 12, 2024, was $12.68 compared to a market price of $13.28. In its relatively short history, the PDO was priced both at premiums and discounts to its net asset value.

PDO

Risks with PDO

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has essentially the same risks as PDI as their portfolios are quite comparable. The biggest risk for PDO (as well as PDI) is that the Federal Reserve could find yet another reason, despite easing price pressures in the market, to delay federal fund rate cuts. Should the Federal Reserve delay its federal fund rate pivot in FY 2024, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund may not benefit from the revaluation catalyst discussed in the current inflation moderation context.

Final Thoughts

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a lot to offer: it pays a solid 12% dividend yield, the closed-end fund has a diversified fixed-income portfolio and the shifting momentum with regard to inflation is what will ultimately lead to lower federal fund rates. This pivot point represents a re-pricing catalyst for the CEF's fixed-income assets and could make the fund more attractive to investors in a lower-rate world. I see the PDO as a solid choice for income investors desiring recurring, durable dividend income given that the CEF trades at a more reasonable premium to net asset value when compared against the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. With the Fed likely nearing its pivot point, I believe a rating upgrade to strong buy can be justified!