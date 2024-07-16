June U.S. Retail Sales Show Surprising Vigor

Summary

  • U.S. retail sales for June showed unexpectedly robust performance, with overall sales remaining flat above expectations of -0.3% month-over-month.
  • Excluding autos, sales increased by 0.4%, above flat expectations, while the key control group, which excludes volatile categories like autos, gas, building materials, and food services, surged impressively by 0.9%.
  • Looking at category performance, auto sales were notably weak, declining by 2.0% ($2.657 billion).

By Jharonne Martis

U.S. retail sales for June showed unexpectedly robust performance, with overall sales remaining flat above expectations of -0.3% month-over-month. Excluding autos, sales increased by 0.4%, above flat expectations, while the key control group, which excludes volatile categories like autos, gas, building materials, and food services, surged impressively by 0.9%.

