The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Limoneira, a company with a rich history dating back to 1893, stands out not only for its longevity but also for its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices. We believe the company's stock is significantly undervalued, with potential upside of 50-100%.

While the business itself might not seem exciting at first glance, its longevity and 15% market share in the US lemon industry - up from just 4% in 2011-speaks volumes about the quality of its operations. However, the primary reason for our enthusiasm is that the market has not appropriately valued their extensive holdings of land and water rights.

Limoneira has publicly stated that the value of their agricultural land and water rights is between $450-$550 million. Additionally, the sale of less productive agricultural land to developers, along with their development joint venture, is expected to be worth another $100-$150 million over the next six years. The company also holds close to $100 million in equity in their real estate JV, with $15 million of that expected to be distributed.

Considering these assets at fair value, Limoneira's total value could reach as much as $800 million. After subtracting debt, this translates to approximately $41 per share, significantly higher than the current market price of around $20.

To address the significant discount at which the company trades relative to its fair market value, the board of directors has engaged investment banker Stephens Inc. to explore strategic alternatives. We anticipate an announcement before year-end, as the company initiated this process last December. Even without a transaction, we see upside potential as the management team focuses on improving operations, monetizing non-core real estate assets, and enhancing cash flows.

As part of this effort, they have modernized their packing facility to transition from growing their own lemons to packaging and marketing lemons for third parties. While revenues remain the same, this transition aims to provide more stable and consistent cash flows.

Limoneira is also pivoting towards avocado production, a more profitable segment with growing demand in the United States. Over the past ten years, US avocado consumption has grown at a 4.4% CAGR, reaching 8.7 pounds per person annually. In comparison, avocado consumption in Mexico is 23.5 pounds per person per year! While it is unlikely that the US will reach Mexico's consumption rate in the near future, we believe that US avocado consumption will continue to increase.

The management team has outlined various operational initiatives that they believe could potentially improve cash flows by up to $30 million over the next seven years. If these improvements materialize, a 50% increase in cash flows within three years seems achievable, potentially translating to a 50% increase in stock value.

We also commend Limoneira's commitment to sustainability, with 44% of its operations now powered by renewable energy, up from over 30% the previous year. Additionally, the company uses high-efficiency irrigation systems for 85% of its water usage, conserving water and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

Limoneira exemplifies the potential for a company to achieve both financial success and positive environmental impact. We believe the company's focus on renewable energy, efficient water use, and strong management make it a compelling long-term investment opportunity.

