Limoneira: Significantly Undervalued, Has Potential Upside Of 50-100%

Jul. 16, 2024 12:25 PM ETLimoneira Company (LMNR) Stock
Riverwater Partners profile picture
Riverwater Partners
3 Followers

Summary

  • Limoneira stands out not only for its longevity but also for its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices.
  • We believe the company's stock is significantly undervalued, with potential upside of 50-100%.
  • Limoneira exemplifies the potential for a company to achieve both financial success and positive environmental impact.

Grapefruit ripens at the organic household in the south. Authentic farm series. stock photo

Yusuf Mercan/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira, a company with a rich history dating back to 1893, stands out not only for its longevity but also for its commitment to environmental stewardship

This article was written by

Riverwater Partners profile picture
Riverwater Partners
3 Followers
Riverwater is Wisconsin's largest fully dedicated manager of socially responsible investments, serving families, consultants, financial advisors, and foundations. The firm applies environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria as it builds value-oriented portfolios of small, mid and large-sized companies. Riverwater's mission is to achieve superior returns through value(s) investing while also generating positive impacts on society. Our team employs a consistent proprietary process called the Riverwater Three Pillar Approach® which seeks to limit portfolio volatility and downside capture. Based in Milwaukee, Riverwater is woman-owned, employee-owned, and a Certified B Corporation™. In fact, the firm is the first and only financial services company based in WI to have this certification.

Recommended For You

About LMNR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LMNR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LMNR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News