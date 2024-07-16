Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

The last time I spoke about Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) it was in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Lexeo: Targeted Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Approach Might Pay Off.” In this article, I noted about the opportunity regarding the development of its drug LX1001 for the treatment of patients with homozygous APOE4 Alzheimer's Disease [AD]. The expectation with this program is that data from the phase 1/2 LEAD study using this drug to treat this patient population is expected in the 2nd half of 2024. However, I believe it is important to go over this biotech again based on another set of results that were released just the other day. This would be regarding the advancement of its drug LX2006, which is being explored in a few studies for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's Ataxia [FA] cardiomyopathy.

Data was just released from both of these studies, and it was noted that patients treated with LX2006 were able to achieve significant improvement across several cardiac biomarkers. What was not clearly evident was regarding functional capacity, and the company points to this as neurological response interfering. However, the company is going to rectify this with other functional capacity measures to be utilized. From what I see, while functional capacity would be highly ideal, it is not what is necessary for eventual FDA approval. Guidelines for FDA approval will be based on other cardiac biomarkers, which have precedent as approvable endpoints.

Having said that, I believe the reason to look into this biotech is because of several things. The first is that, there is room to grow as the company has moved on towards cohort 3 with higher LX2006 dosing for the SUNRISE-FA phase 1/2 study treating these FA cardiomyopathy patients. Secondly, there will be the release of additional cardiac biopsy data for these patients before the end of 2024 [possibly at a medical conference. Lastly, there are still two other expected releases, which are an interim readout for LX2020 for the treatment of patients with PKP2-ACM and also LX1001 for the treatment of APOE4-associated Alzheimer's Disease in the 2nd half of 2024.

LX2006 For The Treatment Of Patients With Friedreich's Ataxia Cardiomyopathy

As I stated above, Lexeo Therapeutics released positive results across two of its trials using its gene therapy LX2006 for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's Ataxia [FA] cardiomyopathy. Before going over the results across both of these trials, plus any other catalysts to be expected from this program, it is important to first go over what Friedreich's Ataxia is and what the possible market opportunity might be. Friedreich's Ataxia [FA] is a type of disorder characterized as a rare inherited disorder that affects the spinal cord, peripheral nerves and a portion of the brain.

One other organ that can be impacted by this disorder is the heart as well. A lot more therapies are needed to handle the cardiomyopathy aspects of this disorder. With FA being inherited, in order for a person to become affected by it, they must inherit a defective gene from both parents. How does this disorder come about? Well, it arises due to a mutation or problem with the FXN gene. This is a critical gene, in that it is responsible for producing a gene known as frataxin. Frataxin is required for mitochondrial function to provide energy to the body or muscles. Some symptoms that these patients with FA experience are as follows:

Heart palpitations

Chest pain

Hearing loss

Shortness of breath

Slow or slurred speech.

The global Friedreich's ataxia market is expected to reach $3.39 billion by 2034. This is a massive market opportunity. The truth is that there is an FDA approved drug for these patients that is currently being marketed by Biogen (BIIB) known as SKYCLARYS [omavelexolone].

This was a massive win for the patients because it became the first FDA approved drug for them. The thing though is that its approval was based on the primary endpoint known as mFARS. This mFARS stands for “modified Friedreich's Ataxia Rating Scale” and it is as score used to measure disease progression. Such items measured for this score are: Speech issues, swallowing problems, upper limb movement, upright stability and other movement issues. Lexeo is taking a bit of a different track regarding targeting FA. Instead of targeting the neurological issues associated with this disease, it is mainly targeting the cardiac issues associated with it. This focus might end up paying off, especially when you consider that it eventually becomes a highly prevalent issue. About 80% of individuals with FA have cardiac dysfunction as a cause of death. Thus, if Lexeo can eventually receive FDA approval for LX2006, it would be huge in specifically going after cardiac issues associated with FA.

To see if LX2006 is capable of specifically treating patients with FA cardiomyopathy, it has been running two clinical studies. The first phase 1/2 clinical trial, known as SUNRISE-FA, is going to evaluate three doses of this gene therapy as a single dose over a 52-week open-label period. The dosing regimen for the patients across the 2 trials thus far as of July 15th of 2024 is as follows:

Cohort 1 - 1.8X10^11vg/kg - 6 patients recruited

Cohort 2 - 5.6X10^11vg/kg - 6 patients recruited

Cohort 3 - 1.2X10^12vg/kg - 1 patients recruited.

The primary endpoint of these studies is to evaluate treatment-related adverse events [TAEs] over a long period of time. Having said that, the gene therapy LX2006 was well tolerated with TAEs. This was a good finding, but even better than that, the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board [DSMB] gave the all clear to move to Cohort 3 dosing. The significance of this is that despite the positive data achieved to date with cardiac biomarkers, it is possible the next dose could see an improvement.

The other phase 1/2 study being deployed for this program is known as the Weill Cornell investigator-initiated trial. This specific study is currently enrolling for Cohort 2 of its evaluation. Speaking of positive data, it was noted that patients given this treatment were able to see improvements in such cardiac biomarkers like: Cardiac biopsy [only evaluated at 3 months from SUNRISE-FA], Left ventricular mass index [LVMI], Lateral wall thickness and hs-troponin I [circulating blood biomarker]. Out of all the patients across both studies, 50% [6 patients] achieved >10% reduction in LVMI at 12 months.

I believe that future studies could possibly recruit patients with elevated LMVI baseline levels. Why is that? That's because a more pronounced effect was observed when 4 patients with elevated levels of LVMI were given LX2006. About 75% [4 patients] of patients achieved a >10% reduction of LVMI at 12 months. Good data was seen with other cardiac assessed biomarkers.

One problem that the company ran into was a functional capacity assessment to calculate peak VO2 levels of these FA cardiomyopathy patients. However, it was noted that assessment was not easy based on interference with neurological issues observed for these patients.

There were two main issues of note regarding this functional measurement. The first is that 3 out of 8 patients could not even achieve maximal exercise capacity for assessment. Secondly, of those who were evaluated, the average peak VO2 change from baseline was minimal.

This is possible on why the stock traded slightly lower on data. However, I don't believe that such a drop is warranted. That's because it is quite possible that this issue might be rectified, for starters. One thing that Lexeo is going to do would be to use other functional capacity exercises measurements in the future. It is highly possible that other measurements being deployed might end up yielding better data. Secondly, which, I believe, is most important of all, would be what I stated above. While functional capacity measurements might be slightly helpful for patients, they are not necessary for FDA approval. What has been set as regulatory precedent or supportive for U.S. marketing approval are cardiac biomarkers that matter more like cardiac biopsy, LVMI and the others.

There are two catalysts that investors can still look forward to as it relates to this program using LX2006 for the treatment of patients with FA cardiomyopathy. The first of which is that further interim results from this study will be presented at an upcoming scientific conference in the Fall of 2024. Along with another set of efficacy measurements relating to cardiac biopsy from Cohort 2. Not only that, but it is highly likely that the company will be able to release data from Cohort 3 of the phase 1/2 SUNRISE-FA study at some point. It could either be by the end of this year or in 2025. Either way, it is believed that the higher dosing of 1.2×10^12vg/kg of LX2006 might end up resulting in greater frataxin levels for these patients. This remains to be seen, but preclinical data showed that the drug worked in a dose dependent manner [higher dosing resulted in greater frataxin level expression]. Hopefully, this finding is replicated in Cohort 3 in humans.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Lexeo Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of $195.1 million as of March 31st of 2024. The reason for the cash on hand is because of the closing of a private placement agreement. This was an agreement led by Braidwell LP and Adage Capital Partners, along with new and existing investors, to raise total gross proceeds of $95 million. It obtained this amount by selling a total of 6,278,905 shares of its common stock at a sale price of $15.13 per share.

This biotech is now well funded for an extended period of time and there shouldn't be any risk of any near-term dilution event. What makes me say that? It is because it believes that it has enough cash on hand for a cash runway to fund its operations into 2027. Its cash burn per quarter is $23.2 million.

Risks To Business

There are several risks for investors to be aware of before investing in Lexeo Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be regarding the development of LX2006 for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's Ataxia [FA] across the two-ongoing phase 1/2 studies. It is expected that additional biopsy data from Cohort 2 of the SUNRISE-FA study is to be released at an upcoming medical conference, along with possibly other data. Despite positive data being reported thus far in a few patients, there is no assurance that similar or superior data will be released from it. Nor, that investors and the stock market will view such results favorably.

The second risk would be in terms of the development of LX1001 for the treatment of patients with APOE4-associated Alzheimer's Disease [AD]. Interim data from the ongoing phase 1/2 study for this program is expected to be released in the 2nd half of 2024. There is no assurance that this gene therapy will help these homozygous APOE4-assocaited AD patients. Especially, when it comes to the goal of the trial, which is to see preliminary evidence of converting APOE isoforms in cerebral spinal fluid [CSF] from APOE4 to APOE2-APOE4. There is no guarantee of such evidence being established, nor that LX1001 will be safe/tolerable in doing so.

The third and final risk to consider would be in terms of the advancement of LX2020 for the treatment of PKP2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy or PKP2-ACM. This disorder is a loss of the PKP2 gene, which results in fat and fibrotic tissue forming around the heart muscle. This leads to electrical flow heart problems and even the possibility of heart failure. It is said that PKP2 mutations are associated with approximately 75% of all genetic cases of ACM. Thus, the goal is to deliver a fully functional PKP2 gene to the heart muscle. Interim data from cohort 1 of the phase 1/2 study using LX2020 to treat these patients is likely to be released in the 2nd half of 2024. There is no assurance that the results to be released from this trial will be positive, nor that the gene therapy will be capable of delivering enough PKP2 gene to the heart muscle to reverse fibrosis and function loss.

Conclusion

Lexeo Therapeutics has done well to advance several gene therapy products for its pipeline targeting rare genetic disorders. One of the most important programs from its pipeline would be the use of LX2006 for the treatment of patients with FA cardiomyopathy. As I have shown above, the company has been able to obtain some impressive results, especially when it came down to establishing improvement of several cardiac biomarkers. Speaking of which, pending successful completion of the two ongoing phase 1/2 studies, it is possible that one of these cardiac biomarkers could end up being used for Accelerated Approval from the FDA. Of course, this remains to be seen, but is a possibility nonetheless.

Regardless, there will be further data released from cardiac biopsy to show that this gene therapy is active in helping these patients. Plus, the eventual release of higher dosing data, which could possibly yield in an even greater increase of frataxin levels for these FA cardiomyopathy patients. Besides these catalysts expected before the end of 2024, you have the two other ones I went over above. These would be data releases from both the LX1001 program targeting APOE4-associated AD patients and then the LX2020 program targeting PKP2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy [ACM]. Both sets of interim result from the respective phase 1/2 studies are expected to be released at some point in the 2nd half of 2024. With positive data continuing from the ongoing LX2006 candidate targeting FA cardiomyopathy, plus several data readouts still expected in 2024, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.