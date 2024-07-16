Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCPK:BIOVF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Guido Oelkers - Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Stenqvist - Chief Financial Officer
Lydia Abad-Franch - Head, R&D and Chief Medical Officer
Armin Reininger - Senior Scientific Advisor

Conference Call Participants

Brian Balchin - Jefferies
Viktor Sundberg - Nordea
Mattias Häggblom - Handelsbanken
Alistair Campbell - RBC
Harry Gillis - Berenberg
Christopher Uhde - SEB
Erik Hultgård - Carnegie
Niall Alexander - DB
Yifeng Liu - HSBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q2 2024 Report Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Guido Oelkers, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you. Hello, everyone. This is Guido Oelkers, CEO of Sobi. We are delighted to welcome you to the second quarter 2024 conference call for investors and analysts.

We posted this presentation to sobi.com earlier today. We would like to remind you, please go to Slide #2, of the usual provisions on statements about expectations and projections of future events. And unless stated otherwise, we will be making comments that mostly relate to the second quarter at constant exchange rate in million Swedish krona.

Please turn to Slide #3. Today, we plan to cover the key aspects of our Q2 report. I'm joined by Henrik Stenqvist, our CFO; Lydia Abad-Franch, our Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer. During the Q&A sessions, we will be joined by Armin Reininger, our Senior Scientific Advisor, as well. We plan to review the presentation first and then have a

