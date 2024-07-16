t_cherdchay/iStock via Getty Images

Even though I find a number of companies to be interesting from an operational or business model standpoint, I have to remain principled and only base my ratings on the value that investors are receiving for the price that they are paying. This is a core tenet of wise investing. But it's not always easy. One company that I think is very intriguing but ultimately not a great investment opportunity is AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR). For those not familiar with the business, it operates as a designer and producer of drug delivery solutions and services. In addition to this, it produces a wide array of consumer product dispensing and material science solutions. Examples include the production of nasal drug delivery spray pumps, metered dose inhaler valves, spray and lotion pumps, and more.

I feel like, over the two articles that I wrote about the company last year, my overall stance was made clear. In my first article, I ended up rating the company a ‘hold’, lauding its solid track record but balking at how pricey shares were. Since then, shares are up a whopping 24.1%. But I consider this a win since a ‘hold’ rating to me is a declaration that shares are unlikely to outperform the broader market. And since then, the S&P 500 is up 37.2%. And since I reiterated my ‘hold’ rating on the stock in July of last year, shares are up only 13.6% while the S&P 500 is up 19.7%.

Given the time that has passed, I figured it would be a wise decision to look at the business once again. What I found was a firm that continues to post impressive results. Unfortunately, the stock looks quite pricey at this time on an absolute basis. The stock is even expensive relative to similar firms. So even though it pains me to do this, I believe that keeping the firm rated a ‘hold’ is the most logical decision I can make.

Impressive results

Fundamentally speaking, a lot has transpired for AptarGroup since I last wrote about the company approximately one year ago. To start with, we should touch on financial performance for 2023 relative to 2022. During the year, revenue totaled $3.49 billion. That's 5% above the $3.32 billion reported just one year earlier. Growth would have been a more modest 3% had it not been for foreign currency fluctuations. Of course, not every part of the company performed well. We did see a rather robust 11.7% surge in revenue associated with its Aptar Pharma segment.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This was driven in large part by strong core sales because of an increase in demand for proprietary drug delivery systems to the prescription drug and consumer healthcare markets. This more than offset weakness in the injectables and active material science solutions markets. In fact, the company said that sales associated with its proprietary drug delivery systems in the prescription market jumped by a whopping 26%. Management attributed this to a rise in demand associated with allergic rhinitis, asthma, emergency medications, and central nervous system devices. Core sales growth in the consumer health care market was nearly as impressive at 17%. And that, management said, was largely because of higher demand for nasal decongestant, saline rinses, eye care, and cough and cold solutions.

Though not as impressive, the Aptar Beauty segment reported a 3.7% rise in revenue from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. This was largely driven by a 2% rise in core sales, largely because of a 10% jump in the beauty market involving prestige and mass fragrance products. Unfortunately, the weak side of the equation involved the Aptar Closures segment. Revenue dropped from $738.5 million to $698.8 million. High inventory levels for its customers, combined with low demand for body and hair care applications, and the normalization of the food market, all played a role in this downside.

With revenue rising, profits and cash flows also improved. Net income rose from $239.3 million to $284.5 million. That's an 18.9% drop year over year. But it wasn't the only profitability metric to increase. Operating cash flow expanded from $478.6 million to $575.2 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the rise would have been from $523.6 million to $569.5 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company grew from $441.6 million to $502.6 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Strength for the company continued into 2024. For the first quarter of the year, revenue was $915.4 million. That's 6.4% above the $860.1 million reported one year earlier. The vast majority of this sales growth came from the company’s Aptar Pharma segment, with revenue shooting up 14.4% from $356 million to $407.3 million. Core sales grew roughly 13% according to management, thanks to a 10% increase in the prescription drug market and a 54% rise in the injectables market. The injectables improvement, it should be said, was largely the result of a recovery from the prior year as the company dealt with shutdowns as it implemented its new ERP system.

With revenue improving, profitability jumped also. Net income shot up from $54.8 million to $83.1 million. Part of this improvement involved a reduction in restructuring costs from $11.5 million to $3.5 million. But there were other factors as well. An increase in interest income of $2.2 million aided the company, as did an improvement in the company's cost of sales from 64.8% to 63.7% that management attributed to an improved mix of higher margin pharmaceutical products and cost cutting initiatives implemented by management. As I mentioned already, last year, the company rolled out its new ERP system. That involved certain one-time costs that did not repeat this year. Meanwhile, selling, research, development, and administrative costs, dropped from 17.2% of sales to 16.7%. And this was really just attributable to the aforementioned cost cutting initiatives that the company had implemented.

Other profitability metrics improved during this time. The one exception was operating cash flow, which dipped from $98.3 million to $92.3 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a rise from $128.8 million to $160.5 million, while EBITDA for the business grew from $153.7 million to $178.8 million. In all honesty, it is difficult to project out what the future holds, especially when you consider that management has not provided guidance for the year as a whole. For context, earnings per share from the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024 jumped by roughly 50%. But for the second quarter of the year, management is expecting earnings per share of between $1.30 and $1.38. At the midpoint, this would translate to an 8.1% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Keeping this in mind, it might make more sense to just value the company based on historical results from 2023 and estimates for 2024. In the chart above, you can see precisely what I mean. While some may argue that this looks more or less fairly valued, the value investor in me believes that this is an expensive stock. But shares aren't just pricey on an absolute basis. They are also expensive relative to similar enterprises. In the table below, I compared the firm to five similar firms. On a price to earnings basis, only one of the five ended up being cheaper than AptarGroup. But when it came to both the price to operating cash flow approach and the EV to EBITDA approach, I found that our candidate was the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA AptarGroup 32.8 16.4 20.4 Berry Global Group (BERY) 58.9 4.9 8.6 Silgan Holdings (SLGN) 42.3 8.1 9.6 Crown Holdings (CCK) 74.4 5.6 9.2 Greif (GEF) 57.5 6.7 9.4 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) 3.4 3.8 11.3 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

As solid an operator as AptarGroup happens to be, and as likely as it is that growth will continue moving forward, this does not translate to an investment worthy enterprise. The fact of the matter is that shares are quite expensive at this moment, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Unless something changes on that front, I cannot in good conscience rate it anything higher than a ‘hold’.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.