Shares of drilling contractor Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) have remained in a tight trading range since announcing the proposed acquisition of Diamond Offshore (DO) in early June 2024. Management expects to generate $100 million of cost synergies from the combination while meaningfully expanding its client base and floater portfolio. With the deal anticipated to close near YE24 and risk arbitrageurs shorting its stock that yields 4.2%, the beneficial owner buying into Noble merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Noble Corporation plc is an England and Wales domiciled and Sugar Land, Texas headquartered offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. Its portfolio consists of 18 floaters and 13 jackups, which are primarily employed in ultra-deepwater and harsh and ultra-harsh environment jackup drilling programs throughout the globe. The number of floaters should grow to 28 upon the consummation of its proposed acquisition of Diamond Offshore, which is expected to close around YE24, subject to regulatory approvals.

With roots dating back to 1921, the company’s operations went public as Noble Affiliates in the 1970s, later spinning out its Noble Drilling unit in 1985 to focus on exploration and production. The drilling concern filed for bankruptcy in 2020 during the pandemic-induced negative oil price madness, later emerging from it in 2021. It acquired Pacific Drilling soon after and merged with Maersk Drilling in October 2022 before announcing the Diamond Offshore deal in June 2024. Shares of NE trade around $48.00 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $6.8 billion.

Drilling Rigs and the Drilling Rig Marketplace:

June 2024 Company Presentation

Before we examine Noble and its impending acquisition of Diamond Offshore is rendered, a primer on the offshore drilling market is necessary. Offshore rigs are categorized in three categories: jackups, which are anchored to the sea floor by three or four legs with the drilling deck elevated well above the water level to avoid direct impact with ocean waves; semisubmersibles, which have working decks that sit atop pontoons and hollow columns that are then filled with water to partially submerge the rig at the drilling site, making the floating structure extremely stable and suited for drilling in rough waters such as the North Sea; or drillships, which are seagoing vessels that have drilling equipment installed on their decks. Jackups are suited for water up to 400 ft (0.12 km) deep, while semisubmersibles and drillships (collectively known as "floaters") can drill as deep as 10,000 ft (ca. 3 km) and 12,000 ft (3.66 km), respectively. Most offshore wells are drilled by jackups.

June 2024 Company Presentation

As a result of the negative oil price lunacy in the Spring of 2020, utilization and day rates for drilling rigs plummeted. This actuated the retirement of older and less productive assets, as well as triggering a sharp decline in the production of new ones. Both these dynamics lowered the supply of rigs just as oil prices were returning to pre-pandemic levels in 2021. As such, day rates for drilling rigs have risen considerably since 2021. Noble’s average jackup dayrate jumped from ~$90,000 in 2021 to $128,161 in 2023, while its floater dayrate surged from ~$211,000 in 2021 to $382,041 in 2023.

Acquisitions

As the supply/demand dynamics for drilling rigs became more favorable while Noble was emerging from bankruptcy, management used its new lease on life to grow through acquisition to realize economies of scale. It added five net floaters with the onboarding of Pacific Drilling in 2021. That deal was followed by the assumption of eight net floaters and ten net jackups when the company combined with Maersk. Netting out divestitures in 2021 and 2022 left Noble with its current rig count, which will be bolstered if and when the Diamond Offshore deal closes.

Terms of the acquisition include shareholders receiving cash of $5.65 and 0.2316 shares of NE common stock for each share of Diamond Offshore stock. In addition to four drillships, as well as one harsh-environment and five other semisubmersibles, Noble receives a backlog of $2.1 billion and customer diversification: more than 80% of Diamond’s customers are not Noble clients. Additionally, the deal is supposed to generate cost synergies of $100 million annually, $75 million in the first year post-close. That said, only $1.2 billion of the $2.1 billion in backlog is for the years 2025 and beyond, the time that Noble is slated to accrue benefit from the acquisition.

Even with the risk arbitrageurs stepping in to short shares of NE against purchasing shares of DO, the market was able to bid Noble’s stock 6% higher in the trading session after the proposed transaction announcement.

1Q24 Financial Results & Outlook

Before the Diamond Offshore news, Noble reported 1Q24 financials on May 6, 2024, posting non-GAAP earnings of $0.45 a share and Adj. EBITDA of $183.2 million on revenue of $637.1 million versus $0.19 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $138.5 million on revenue of $610.1 million in 1Q23, representing improvements of 137%, 32%, and 4% respectively. Sequentially, the quarter represented an improvement of 15%, a decline of 9%, and flat against non-GAAP earnings of $0.39 and Adj. EBITDA of $200.8 million on revenue of $638.5 million, respectively. Backlogs decreased sequentially from $4.6 billion to $4.4 billion, with 75% of available days remaining in FY24 committed.

June 2024 Company Presentation

Dayrates did soften sequentially, with floaters averaging $433,608 and jackups $144,187 per diem in 1Q24, down 1% and 3% versus $437,827 and $147,954 in 4Q23, although still up 31% and 47% year-over-year versus $331,705 and $97,940 in 1Q23.

Versus Street expectations, the bottom-line beat by $0.01 and the top line was $49.9 million better.

Management reiterated its guidance, featuring Adj. EBITDA of $975 million on revenue of $2.63 billion with capex at $420 million, all based on range midpoints.

The market had little reaction to this news, with shares of NE continuing to trade in the mid to high-40s, where they have spent the preponderance of 2024.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Before the Diamond Offshore acquisition, Noble held cash and equivalents of $212.5 million against debt of $586.6 million for net leverage of 0.5. Post-acquisition, assuming the company’s Adj. EBITDA outlook is correct, net leverage will increase to slightly above 1.0. Concurrent to the deal’s announcement, Noble raised its quarterly dividend 25% from $0.40 a share to $0.50 a share, placing its current yield at 4.4%. Although the company has a share repurchase program in place, with its cash seemingly earmarked to acquisitions, dividends, and capex, it did not buy back any stock in 1Q24.

The Street is bullish on Noble’s acquisition strategy, featuring ten buy or outperform ratings against only one hold, with a mean price target of $58.50. On average, they expect the company to earn $3.18 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $2.66 billion in FY24, followed by $5.32 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $3.07 billion in FY25. It is unclear how many analysts have reflected the Diamond Offshore deal into their FY25 estimates.

Beneficial owner A.P. Moller Holding A/S, a Danish foundation, is also bullish on Noble’s acquisition spree, adding 300,000 shares at an average price of $44.15, boosting its position to 28.32 million shares, or just a shade under 20% of the shares outstanding.

Verdict:

With arbitrageurs somewhat controlling Noble Corporation plc stock as much as, if not more so, than market forces over the ensuing six months, expect NE to remain somewhat range-bound in the mid-40s, or at least trade at a compressed beta. Assuming Street analysts’ consensus proves prescient, Noble represents solid value at a P/E of FY25E EPS of around 9 and an EV/FY24E Adj. EBITDA of just over seven.

It should be noted that there are still regulatory hurdles that need to be surmounted before the Diamond Offshore acquisition is consummated, and Noble was forced to divest of some North Sea assets as part of the Maersk deal. That said, the deal risk is low and the arbitrage dynamic sets Noble’s stock up to be a solid covered call candidate, which is how I have taken a small position in the stock.