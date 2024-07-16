Elisa Oyj (ELMUF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Elisa Oyj (OTCPK:ELMUF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Vesa Sahivirta - Head, Investor Relations
Topi Manner - Chief Executive Officer
Jari Kinnunen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sami Sarkamies - Danske Bank
Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs
Ondrej Cabejsek - UBS
Oscar Rönnkvist - ABG Sundal Collier
Titus Krahn - Bank of America
Nick Lyall - Bernstein
Jakob Bluestone - BNP Paribas Exane
Siyi He - Citi
Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC
Ajay Soni - JPMorgan
Felix Henriksson - Nordea
Usman Ghazi - Berenberg

Vesa Sahivirta

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Elisa's Second Quarter 2024 Interim Report Analyst Meeting and Conference Call. I'm Vesa Sahivirta, Head of Investor Relations. And now we have quite a valiant team, CEO, Topi Manner for the second time; and CFO, Jari Kinnunen, who has been here quite many times.

And regarding one milestone, I just want to say that this is 100th interim report at Elisa for me. And last 41 of those actually has been the best ever in company's history in a year-to-year comparison. So quite a great continuous improvement indeed.

But now to the agenda of the day, we start the presentation, followed by Q&A. And Topi will start the presentation. So I'll give the word to Topi. Please go ahead.

Topi Manner

Thank you, Vesa, and good day, everybody. And by the way, Vesa, congratulations for the 100th quarterly report. That's quite amazing, I must say. And also, the 41 quarters of improving results for Elisa, that is certainly noteworthy as well.

So thank you, everybody, for joining this Q2 call of Elisa. The main headline for our second quarter this time is that our earnings continued to develop well, and we also started to see improving performance on the B2B side of the

