On our last update on National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) we saw some green shoots that were working well for the REIT. We even preferred NHI over some other REITs in the sector.

NHI has navigated the COVID-19 problems quite well. If you look at total FFO lost from pre-COVID-19 levels, you can see that NHI lost about 20% of its pre-COVID-19 FFO. Ventas (VTR) by comparison has lost about 24%. Sabra Health Care (SBRA) has lost closer to 30%. What's most impressive though for NHI is that its debt to EBITDA is now lower than prior to 2020. 4.4X is an amazing number and VTR, for example, went from 6.1X to 7.0X debt to EBITDA over the same time frame.

Source: Lots To Love, But Valuation Still On The High Side

But we came away with a "hold" rating rather than go green on this one. That was a costly decision as NHI has gone parabolic (at least by REIT standards) and delivered juicy returns.

Is this a point to change the call? Yes it is, but not the way you might expect.

Q1 2024

At the fundamental level, the key problem with investing in these REITs is the relatively low rent coverage of its tenants. You can see the numbers for both categories of senior housing, i.e. SH, and skilled nursing facilities, i.e. SNF, below. SH is the big issue and in Q4-2022 (these numbers come with a one quarter lag), it was at 1.23X. This has improved to 1.45X.

NHI Q1-2024 Presentation

The improvement in rent coverage comes even as occupancy declined marginally. On the SNF side, you started with some decent coverage and that expanded further as occupancy went up. 1.45X is not the best number you can have for rent coverage, especially since it's an EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent) coverage metric. You have excluded everything important and assumed rent is always the first priority. But there's no question that this is moving in the right direction. We will add that the fundamentals of senior housing are beginning to look better.

VTR Q1-2024 Presentation

NHI also has a SHOP (senior housing operating portfolio) segment. Here, NHI does not have a tenant. It owns and operates this, and this segment does not function like a REIT. This is a good one to keep an eye on, even though it's very tiny. The reason is that the Net Operating Income (NOI) margin that you see here, is reflective of what the SH tenants experience. Here you see the expansion in the NOI margin. Interestingly, NHI achieved this via expansion in occupancy levels over the last 12 months, whereas their tenants did not see that.

NHI Q1-2024 Presentation

Overall, we're seeing continued trends of improvements. That has, however, not been enough to completely get some of its tenants out of the hole they are in. You can see the cumulative deferrals are repayments below, and they are still hanging in there as the tenants deal with the fallout of the post-COVID-19 crunch.

NHI Q1-2024 Presentation

All of this leads us to the numbers that move the needle from a valuation perspective. The funds from operations (FFO) and debt metrics for NHI. FFO and normalized FFO have been steady over the past year with mild variations from quarter to quarter. The same can be said about the REIT's interest coverage ratios.

NHI Q1-2024 Presentation

The capital structure while not as robust as it was in 2020 (fixed charge coverage at 6.0X) is fairly good. Let's not forget that interest rates are far higher today, and maintaining 6.0X would be darn near impossible at today's interest rates. You can also see below that the coverage is lower despite the lower net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio.

NHI Q1-2024 Presentation

One troubling aspect here is that the debt maturity profile is fairly short. 3.4 years is what we have grown accustomed to from Canadian REITs. US REITs tend to matters more seriously. The good part is that on almost half the debt is maturing shortly and is paying a very high (variable) rate. So refinancing this with longer dated investment grade bonds should actually lower the interest costs.

NHI Q1-2024 Presentation

Valuation and Verdict

If you bought into the NHI thesis, you did fairly well over the last few years. NHI leads the pack here and alongside VTR and SBRA, we also threw in LTC properties, Inc. (LTC) as a comparative.

The last part of the rally seems forced here and stemming from "they will cut so we should buy REITs." REITs don't do well in hard landings and we would not rule that out just yet. We might be able to even give some latitude to that thesis, if the valuation was compelling. NHI now trades at a 50% premium to consensus NAV. That's not cheap, though in the ZIRP era it went even higher.

TIKR

The FOO multiple is now approaching an all-time high as well.

TIKR

So as painful as it was to miss the rally, we cannot compound the mistake by chasing it here. In fact, based on all metrics we use, we see NHI now quite overvalued. In our opinion, a secondary equity offering is likely in the works to take advantage of this pricing. We are hence moving this to a Sell (our first on this name) and will look to get more constructive as valuation normalizes.

