JHVEPhoto

Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) fell 6% on Tuesday after reporting disappointing earnings, as the company continues to struggle with declining client cash utilization. While shares are still up about 20% from a year ago, the longer-term performance has been disappointing. Shares are actually still lower than when I last covered the company in October 2022, mistakenly rating shares a buy, as the regional banking crisis of 2023 damaged its business model, dependent on low-cost deposits. With Q2 results in hand, now is a good time to consider the outlook for shares. I am cautious.

Seeking Alpha

Q2 Results Were Broadly In-Line

In the company’s second quarter, Schwab earned $0.73, a penny ahead of consensus, though revenue was $10 million light. Even with revenue up 1% from last year, net income was down by 3% as adjusted profit margins declined to 41% from 42% a year ago. There are essentially two driving forces for Schwab: its core business continues to drive solid growth, aided by favorable flows, but its cash business is impaired relative to what economics were expected to be before the aggressive Fed rate hiking cycle.

Client Asset Growth Remains Strong

Focusing on the strong side of the business, Charles Schwab continues to see clients flock to its platform, and higher equity markets are also helping to drive AUM growth. Overall, total client assets rose by 17% from a year ago and 3% sequentially. It now has $635 billion of “advice solutions” AUM, from $612 billion in Q1 and $551 billion last year. Additionally, its funds have $2 trillion in AUM, up 16% from last year. The average fee on ifs funds rose to 16bps from 14bps, a positive given a world that is generally seeing fee compression.

Now, much of this asset growth can be tied to higher equity markets, which naturally boost AUM. However, Schwab also continues to see inflows. It saw $74 billion of net new assets in Q1, up from $72 billion a year ago. That also translates to a 3.3% annualized growth rate. This was a relatively strong quarter relative to the past year.

Charles Schwab

I would also note that Q2 generally sees weaker NNA as clients have to withdraw money to make tax payments, making this net inflow even more impressive. Its active brokerage accounts rose 4% from last year, suggesting SCHW is getting more assets from existing clients and bringing new clients on its platform.

Thanks to these inflows and the benefits of higher market levels, Schwab generated $1.4 billion of asset management fees, up by $210 million from last year, nearly 20% growth. Most advisory accounts also bill based on the prior quarter’s AUM, so the ongoing market rally during Q2 will be more of a benefit to Q3 revenue than Q2 results. In other words, I expect further revenue increases.

With a 3-4% net inflow rate and ~5% long-term returns, SCHW is positioned to grow its asset base by the high single-digits over time. At the same time, its business is very scalable, as it does not take twice as many advisors to manage twice as many assets. As a consequence, the company is showing strong cost discipline. Expenses were flat sequentially and down 1% from last year.

Given this expense control and operating leverage in the business, one would expect margins to rise given revenue growth; however, this is where the weakness on the cash side of the business comes to play. Net interest income fell to $2.16 billion from $2.29 billion last year, a $142 million headwind.

Client Cash Decline Continues to Weigh on Interest Income

Schwab earns most of its income by taking the cash sitting in client accounts and investing them in high-quality securities and deposits along the front-end of the curve, earning a spread, just like traditional banks. The challenge for the company is that because it pays relatively little on deposits, it has seen its cash base erode as clients hold less cash and buy money market funds, move money to bank CDs, or buy fixed income. This headwind become more pronounced in early 2023 and has yet to fade.

Schwab had $374.8 billion of client cash sweep balances, down from $399.2 billion in Q1. Client bank deposits are down to $258 billion from $274 billion in Q1. Now, tax payments can cause lower cash balances in Q2 than Q1, but the magnitude of this decline was disappointing. Given how long rates have been above 5%, I had hoped we would begin to see a bottoming here, as presumably most clients who would move cash had already done so.

Rather, it appears an ongoing bleed in balances is likely, though likely not as bad as Q1. Moreover, average cash utilization is likely to be permanently lower than it was in the mid-2010s. Investors are now accustomed to buying t-bills or money market funds, and that behavior probably will not stop when the Fed begins reducing rates. Clients are moving out of Schwab’s cash sweep because it is paying just a 1.31% average deposit rate.

This is actually down 4bp from Q1, even as deposits fell. SCHW is likely making a calculation that even if it raised rates to 1.5% or 1.6%, its deposits would fall given money market funds are above 5%. As such, it will instead keep rates as low as possible to maximize the yield on what cash does stay, as most clients need to retain some cash for operational and flexibility needs.

Schwab’s net interest margin (NIM) rose by 1bp to 2.03%, slower than the 13bp improvement in Q1. Lower deposits compress NIM because they are first funded out of SCHW’s own cash investments, which total $50 billion, yielding over 5%. Offsetting this, SCHW can reinvest securities that mature at low yields in today’s higher yielding environment. SCHW carries $258 billion of securities that yield below 1.9% on average. That gives SCH a 3.62% interest-earning asset yield.

Charles Schwab

Ongoing Cash Declines Threaten Earnings Growth and Limit Capital Returns

In the coming quarters, I expect its average yield to rise. While eventual Fed funds rate cuts will reduce its cash yield, it will be reinvesting securities at higher yields for several quarters, at least, boosting investment income. The challenge is if client cash balances continue to decline, a higher NIM may only leave interest income flattish as it earns more off a smaller base of assets. Recognizing this risk, SCHW is focused on repaying debt and reducing leverage with its buybacks on hold. It continues to build capital with a 10.9% tier 1 leverage ratio, up from 10.4% in Q1.

Until we see cash balances begin to stabilize, it will be difficult for SCHW to return to meaningful earnings growth, even with client inflows. I am looking for the company to earn $3-3.20 this year, leaving shares about 22-23x earnings. While its asset management business is growing quickly, cash is the primary driver of incremental earnings. Most interest rate sensitive banks and insurers trade 10-15x earnings. While its asset growth can merit some premium multiple, SCHW looks expensive.

Shares have Limited Upside Until Cash Bottoms

While higher rates were thought to be a positive for SCHW as it can earn more on deposits, they have turned into a headwind as clients have reacted by aggressively reducing cash sweep balances. As such, I see limited scope for earnings growth and I am downgrading shares to a hold. Until buybacks return, which are unlikely until sometime in 2025, shares likely to be dead money.