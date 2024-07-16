B4LLS

Author's Preamble

I have an actively managed investment portfolio and I regularly trade stocks within my investing universe (or watch list) depending upon the stock's price relative to my estimate of its intrinsic value and its market trading patterns (technical indicators).

I share my valuations with readers as a way to get feedback and to gain new insights from other knowledgeable investors.

ITW is a recent addition to my investing watch list. I was attracted by its stable cash flows and high returns on capital. This is the first time that I have valued and written about ITW.

Company Description

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is a globally diversified manufacturer of industrial products. The company was established in 1912 and currently has 84 divisions with over 800+ separate businesses. It operates in 51 countries with over 45,000 employees.

The company has grouped its businesses into 7 reporting segments, based either on their end market or major product offerings. The most recent financial report from ITW is their 1st quarter FY2024 10-Q filing. The trailing 12-month revenues and operating margins for each segment are shown in the following table:

The table indicates that there is not one dominant segment, and the operating margins are high relative to similar companies in the specialty industrial machinery sector.

ITW is not a typical old style diversified industrial company.

ITW’s structure and financial performance has been driven by its recently retired CEO, Scott Santi. At the time of Santi's appointment in FY2012, ITW was a typical diversified manufacturing company. Its businesses were fragmented and characterized by low revenue growth and low margins. Capital was being used to fund acquisitions in a desperate attempt to find growth.

Santi has turned the company around with a very disciplined approach to strategy development, execution and capital management. Although ITW remains a low-growth company, its profitability and returns on capital have dramatically improved, and it is now arguably the best in class relative to its competitors.

Santi’s strategy, called 80/20 Front to Back, has resulted in greatly improved operational efficiencies and a customer-focused product innovation approach.

Product development funding has been rising and now represents 1.8% of sales. In FY2023, ITW spent $284 M on research and development. The company claims that the shift from producing commodity-like products to a more value-added focus has resulted in almost 20,000 granted or pending patents with, on average, 1700 new applications each year.

Although Santi has recently retired as CEO, he currently remains as Chairman and his replacement in the CEO role, Chris O’Herlihy, is essentially a ITW lifer having been Vice Chairman since FY2015 and has been with the company for 34 years.

I am not expecting any significant changes to ITW’s operating model because of this organizational change. ITW has only had 8 different CEOs over the last 112 years. This represents quite a remarkable level of management stability.

Capital discipline is now one of ITW’s strengths.

In the period FY2009 to FY2011, ITW made 72 acquisitions, with a typical value of $25 M per transaction. Since FY 2012, ITW has made more divestments than acquisitions, which has resulted in the generation of $3,365 M of cash.

ITW’s next strategic phase.

ITW has stated that its key focus over the next few years is to build organic growth (through both underlying market growth and by gaining market share) and to increase its operating margin to 30%.

I will cover this scenario in the valuation section of this report.

ITW’s Historical Financial Performance

Revenues and Operating Margins

ITW’s consolidated historical revenues and reported operating margins are shown in the chart below:

Over the last 10 years, revenues have grown on average by 1.3% per year, whilst operating margins have increased by 970 basis points. It is noteworthy that 46% of revenues are generated outside of the US.

Global operating margins in this sector are currently 10% and the data indicates that ITW’s margins are in the sector’s 90th percentile.

Cash Flows

The following table summarizes ITW’s cash flows for the last 10 years:

Readers should note that I have made an adjustment to ITW’s published cash flow statement. ITW states that it expenses its product development costs. I classify this expenditure as an investment, and, in my analysis, I group this expenditure with other re-investment cash flows.

ITW reinvests a relatively modest 20% of its net operating cash flows back into the business to maintain its competitive position. Over the last 10 years, the value of divestments have exceeded acquisitions, thus becoming an additional source of cash.

From the table, we can see that ITW’s operations have generated $24,970 M in free cash flow after reinvestment. Debt has increased by $2,148 M and after netting out some other minor sources of cash - this means that there was $28,078 M available to return to shareholders.

ITW paid out $11,659 M in dividends and spent $17,804 M on buying back stock.

The dividend appears to be very safe, as it is easily covered by the free cash flow. For each of the last 59 years, the dividend has increased, and I see no reason for this not to continue.

ITW has only added a modest amount of debt, and its cash balance has been progressively lowered over time (almost $3,000 M has been drained from the balance sheet over the last 10 years and has been used to support the share buy backs).

Provided operating cash flows are maintained, I see no reason at this time why the annual level of share buybacks can’t be maintained above $1,000 M per year.

Capital Structure

The following chart shows the history of ITW’s capital structure:

Although ITW’s level of debt has been reasonably constant for many years, its debt ratio has been progressively declining towards the global sector’s median level (currently 8%) as the company’s market capitalization has increased.

Given the maturity of the sector, it is surprising that typical balance sheets are not more levered. This presents a future opportunity to lower the company's cost of capital.

ITW’s cash flows easily cover the current interest payments, and I have no concerns about ITW’s current capital structure.

Return on Invested Capital

The following chart shows the history of ITW’s return on invested capital (ROIC):

Readers should note that I have adjusted ITW’s capital base to reflect the capitalization of its product development investments (I have used a 5-year amortization). This adjustment results in higher profits than what is reported, but the offset is slightly lower returns on capital.

The specialty industrial machinery sector has a median ROIC of 9%, and I estimate that ITW currently sits in the sector’s highest returning decile.

ITW’s ROIC has been reasonably steady for many years and reflects the excellent job management has performed in efficiently managing the company’s strategy and capital base.

The relatively high ROIC leads me to conclude that ITW has quite a deep and sustainable competitive advantage relative to its competitors.

My Investment Thesis for ITW

I classify ITW as a mature company, meaning that, in my opinion, it will be difficult for the company to grow organic revenues above the underlying growth rate of the economy. Over the last 10 years, ITW’s revenues have grown at a 1.3% compounded annual growth rate, which is arguably less than the US economy.

My scenario for ITW is one of a “melting ice cube” where the company's revenues will in real terms decline in size over time (revenue growth will be lower than the growth of the economy):

Growth Story

My scenario has no organic revenue growth above the growth of the US economy in the foreseeable future. Although ITW has announced that revenue growth is a strategic imperative, I suspect that it will only be achieved through acquisitions. The bright side of this strategy is that given the highly fragmented nature of the sector, there are many competitors which could potentially be acquired.

In the current economic environment, asset prices have been inflated above their potential fair value. Although ITW could grow revenues through acquisitions, I suspect that these acquisitions would not necessarily be value accretive and for that reason, I have ignored them in this scenario.

For this scenario, I have assumed that the revenue growth rate is 3% per year – which is double ITW’s historical rate (the growth of the economy is assumed to be equal to the current 10-year Treasury rate).

Margin Story

ITW’s operating margins are already high relative to its sector competitors. During Q1 FY2024, ITW made an accounting policy change to the way that inventory is valued (they moved from a LIFO to FIFO basis). This change will cause a one-off increase in the reported operating margin of just over 1% (this is noted in the New Accounting Pronouncements section of ITW's Q1 FY2024 10-Q filing.)

Operating margins have been rising over the last few years because of efficiency gains and product mix changes. Management is targeting a long-term operating margin of 30%. Although this target is ambitious relative to its competition, my scenario has incorporated this target into its margin range.

Reinvestment and Competitive Advantages

Because my scenario is based on ITW growing at a similar rate to the economy, there will be no requirement to invest for growth. ITW will need to reinvest at the rate required to maintain their target long-term return on invested capital (ROIC).

ITW has generated a strong competitive position based on its 80/20 Front to Back process. It has shown the ability to continue to develop innovative product systems and generate internal efficiencies, and my scenario assumes that this will continue.

I am forecasting that the long-term ROIC will decline over time as part of the normal company lifecycle. My long-term ROIC estimate is between 12.5% and 17.5%, which is in the sector’s highest quartile.

Risk Story

My scenario is based on the current global macroeconomic conditions (interest rates are potentially poised to decline later this year and economic activity appears to be slowing). As I have already indicated, ITW’s business has been reasonably steady over the long term, but I suspect that if the economy was to enter a recession, then ITW would be negatively impacted.

I calculate that ITW’s current cost of capital is a relatively high 9.2% (my estimate for the average US company is currently closer to 8%). The high cost of capital is driven by ITW's low debt ratio and its high level of international revenues (46% of revenues are generated outside of the US).

I suspect that the risks to this business are generally relatively low, but the key risk as the company enters the twilight of its life cycle, is that it cannot maintain its extremely high operating margins.

Due to the relatively low business risks, my scenario has a long-term cost of capital trending down towards the current median US company level of between 7.75% and 8.25%.

Valuation Assumptions

The following table summarizes the key inputs into the valuation:

Author's valuation model inputs.

There are other implicit assumptions within my valuation which should be noted:

I have assumed that ITW’s effective tax rate will move closer to the global average marginal rate over time.

I have incorporated the current carried forward tax losses into the Year 1 cash flows.

I have valued the outstanding management options at $244 M.

The company's pension plan appears to be fully funded.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

The valuation has been performed in $USD:

The model estimates ITW’s intrinsic equity value is $48,855 M. This equates to a mid-point value per share of around $164.

I have also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation, based on the range of inputs for the valuation. The output of the simulation is developed after 100,000 iterations.

The Monte Carlo simulation can be used to help us to understand the major sources of sensitivity in the valuation.

The simulation indicates that the valuation is most sensitive to the long-term operating margin.

I estimate that ITW’s intrinsic value is between $151 and $195 per share.

Based on my scenario, ITW is currently expensive relative to its intrinsic value.

Final Recommendation

My analysis indicates that when using reasonably aggressive inputs, ITW is currently priced above its intrinsic value.

It is interesting to look at the historical long-term returns from an investment in ITW relative to the broader market (both market capitalization weighted and equal weighted):

Over the longer term, ITW has been a reasonably “safe” investment, which has essentially performed in-line with the market, but during the last year, ITW has significantly under-performed the broader market.

When did ITW start to under-perform the market?

The following chart compares the stock price of ITW compared to the SPY over the last 5 years:

The chart indicates that the divergence started in March of this year, when the ITW share price peaked. Although concerns were being raised by some commentators about ITW's lack of revenue growth, I can find no specific market announcements around this time from either the company or market analysts, which may have triggered the start of the price decline.

It is however noteworthy that some senior company insiders were selling stock (particularly retired CEO Scott Santi) ahead of the peak in the stock price earlier this year. In Santi’s case, this may not be surprising given the level of personal wealth, which he has tied up in ITW stock, options and pension.

What does Seeking Alpha's Quant Analysis suggest?

It is a bit of a mixed bag.

The consensus amongst SA's analysts suggests that ITW is a BUY, but Wall Street and SA Quant have a lower rating and suggest that the stock is a HOLD.

The SA Factor Grades have the following assessments:

It would appear that SA believes that relative to its sector, ITW has a low valuation rating.

What should existing shareholders be doing?

Holders of ITW stock have suffered through the constant price decline over the last 3 months. I’m not a technical analyst, but my reading of the ITW chart indicates that there are still no signs that the price has bottomed out. The chart to me indicates that there could be further price declines to come.

A potential catalyst to put a floor under the share price, is the upcoming Q2 earnings announcement (expected towards the end of July). The stock's price decline will probably only be halted, if management can point towards some revenue growth (the market has probably already priced in further operating margin improvements).

ITW currently trades on a price to historical earnings ratio of 23. My analysis suggests that a ratio in the mid-teens is more appropriate for a company that has limited growth potential.

On the basis that I believe that the stock continues to be overpriced, and the price action has downward momentum, my call is that ITW is a SELL.

I was initially attracted to ITW's financial strength and the relatively low volatility of its underlying business. When the stock price aligns to the company's intrinsic value, it will once again become a good investment.

I recommend that investors always have a view on each stock’s underlying value and the stock’s price momentum before making any investment decisions. With every stock, it is important to have a specific investment plan, going in with your eyes wide open about when to buy, hold and sell.