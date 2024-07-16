Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lee McEntire - Investor Relations
Brian Moynihan - Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Schorr - Evercore
Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global
Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities
Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research
Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley
Erika Najarian - UBS
Ken Usdin - Jefferies
Gerard Cassidy - RBC
Vivek Juneja - JPMorgan
Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Bank of America Earnings Announcement. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call may be recorded. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Lee McEntire of Bank of America.

Lee McEntire

Good morning. Welcome. Thank you for joining the call to review our second quarter results. Our earnings release documents are available on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website and they include the earnings presentation that we will make reference to during the call. I hope everyone has had a chance to review those documents. Our CEO, Brian Moynihan, will make some opening comments before Alastair Borthwick, our CFO, discusses the details of the quarter.

Let me just remind you that we may make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures during the call. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause our actual results to materially differ from expectations are detailed in our earnings materials and SEC filings available on our website. Information about non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to U.S. GAAP, can also be found in our earnings materials

