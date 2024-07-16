Sergey201982/iStock via Getty Images

Time will tell whether the U.S. sees the second half recovery that the Street has been counting on, but recent results and warnings from the more industrial side of things are not encouraging. Manufacturing PMI is back below 50, industrial production is contracting, metalworking and machine tool indices are not strong, and companies like Lincoln Electric (LECO) have guided to noticeably weaker volumes for the remainder of the year.

MSC Industrial (NYSE:MSM), a large industrial distributor more focused on metalworking tools and related products, is seeing this weakness hit its own results. Fiscal third quarter results were consistent with a mid-June profit warning, but weaker results and expectations have hit the stock hard, sending shares down about 15% since my last update – worse than the broader industrial space, but at least somewhat in line with the weakness seen at other distributors like Fastenal (FAST) and Grainger (GWW), as well as related product manufacturers like Lincoln Electric and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY).

While I still own some shares in MSC Industrial and I do think that industrial markets will recover in 2025, I can’t argue that there’s a compelling case to buy MSC Industrial today. The company continues to make some marginal decisions with capital allocation and execution has been less consistent than I’d like despite some progress over the years. I could argue for a price as high as $90, which isn’t a terrible return from today’s level, but I’d like a little more evidence of demand recovery and margin leverage.

Weak Fiscal Q3 Results On A Sharp Downturn In Core Manufacturing

I don’t want to put words in the mouth of management teams, but it seems as though this sharper downturn in manufacturing end-markets in recent months has taken many companies by surprise. Auto markets have slowed, heavy machinery is slowing, and softening non-residential construction activity is hitting other markets as well. Other than anything data center-related, aerospace, and maybe HVAC, there’s really not much that’s all that strong.

In any case, MSC had a rough third quarter. Revenue fell more than 7% on a daily sales basis, missing pre-warning expectations by about 4%. Large businesses are still holding up comparatively well, with sales down 1% (National Accounts), but smaller businesses are pulling back significantly more, with MSC seeing a 7% decline in its Core customer category. Government sales were down 25% on a tough comp. Even when backing out 300bp of the contraction from non-recurring government orders, the -4% result is still disappointingly weak.

Monthly activity is not encouraging. March and April were down about 5% and then May saw a significant step down to 12% contraction, while June was trending down 7% to 8% (or 6% on an adjusted basis) when the company reported. Vending and on-site sales slowed, but still showed growth in the third quarter – up 2% and 4%, respectively, versus +6% and +10% in the prior quarter.

Gross margin rose 20bp yoy as reported, but declined 60bp sequentially as management saw headwinds from non-repeating public orders, adverse mix, and issues with its online repricing. The website pricing issue is an example of why I get frustrated with execution here; MSC has been selling online for quite a while and not only shouldn’t have had this problem to start with, but management should have identified and corrected the issue sooner.

Operating leverage was also weak. Operating income declined 20% year over year, with margin down 170bp to 11.4%. Decremental margin of 36% are better than what the company has done in the past, providing evidence that management’s various cost initiatives have produced real benefits, but it’s still higher than I’d like to see at this point.

A Quick Turn Seems Unlikely

I don’t really see any drivers in the various manufacturing sub-markets that MSC serves that would suggest a sharp recovery is likely. To that end, management guided to a weaker fiscal fourth quarter, and it looks as though sales will be down around 7% or so. Management likewise guided to weaker gross and operating margin, and it looks as though decremental margin for the full year will once again be in excess of 50%, and that’s disappointing.

To the extent that it eases the blow, MSC isn’t the only company seeing these pressures.

Lincoln Electric revised its guidance in late May to a mid-single-digit revenue decline for FY’24 with a small (single-digit) decremental margin. Likewise, Fastenal’s recent second quarter wasn’t particularly strong, with sales growth slowing to less than 2%, with fastener sales down 3%. I would be surprised if Grainger doesn’t see similar softness in the U.S. business, and I would likewise expect softer results when companies like Sandvik report.

As I said above, there aren’t many trends on the industrial side to drive a more optimistic view in the near term. Aerospace is really the only industrial market where there’s clear growth, as autos, automation, energy, heavy machinery, and non-residential construction have all weakened to varying extents. Markets like data center and utility T&D are strong, and center categories of electrical equipment and process automation are holding up comparatively better, but those don’t drive meaningful demand for metalworking tools and related consumables.

The Outlook

The speed of this recent downturn seems unusual, but the overall cyclicality of MSC’s core end-markets is nothing new. The company has seen downturns before and they’ll see them again. Margins will weaken on softer sales in the near term, but eventually recover as activity picks up. Looking beyond the next 6-12 months, I’m guardedly optimistic that MSC can leverage not only end-market recoveries but also further reshoring activity that should drive increased demand for basic industrial tools and supplies.

I’m looking for around 4% growth in the three years following FY’24, with longer-term growth slowing to around 3%. I believe gross margin will remain under consistent pressure in the future, but further improvements in operating efficiency and asset efficiency can offset that to some point. Even so, I still expect long-term FCF margins around 8% (down from the 9% long-term trailing average) with adjusted free cash flow largely tracking revenue.

Discounted cash flow still doesn’t suggest that MSC shares are a compelling buy today, with an indicated total long-term annualized return in the high single-digits. Margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA is more bullish, supporting a multiple of 10.75x and a fair value closer to $90, but MSC has often traded at a modest discount to what that model implies as a “fair” multiple, likely due to the higher cyclicality and relatively modest full-cycle growth of the business.

The Bottom Line

I do fully expect MSC to see another recovery at some point, and I will likely sell into that recovery, as management just hasn’t done enough to transform the business into one that meaningfully outgrows its markets over time and sustainably generates attractive returns. I do think the bad news is largely priced in now, but it feels early to buy in ahead of a recovery cycle unless and until other manufacturing-exposed industrials can offer more bullish outlooks as the second quarter (calendar) reporting cycle develops.