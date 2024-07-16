What's In A Name? Understanding Tax-Managed Funds And Strategies

Jul. 16, 2024 1:40 PM ET
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.63K Followers

Summary

  • It's important to understand the true meaning behind the names of investment funds, especially when it comes to those labeled "tax-managed"
  • Many mutual funds with "tax" in their names may consider investment taxes in their process.
  • But only a "tax-managed" fund is obligated through prospectus to manage investments with a focus on reducing the tax burden.

Jigsaw puzzle pieces

Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

Many people believe that Chicago earned its nickname, "The Windy City," due to its lakefront breezes and the winds that swoop through its skyscrapers. But in reality, Chicago isn't even the windiest city in the U.S.; that title

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.63K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News