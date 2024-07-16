CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Daley - Chief Accounting Officer & Head of IR
Mike Maddox - President, CEO & Director
Randy Rapp - President & Director
Ben Clouse - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rose - Raymond James
Woody Lay - KBW
Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler
Matt Olney - Stephens

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike Daley, Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Daley

Good morning, and welcome to CrossFirst Bankshares' second quarter earnings conference call.

Before we begin, please be aware this call will include forward-looking statements, including statements about our business plans, growth opportunities, expense control initiatives, cash requirements and sources of liquidity, capital allocation strategies and plans, and our future financial performance. These comments are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements.

Our forward-looking statements are as of the date of this call and we do not assume any obligation to update or revise them except as required by law. Statements made on this call should be considered together with the risk factors identified in today's earnings release and our other filings with the SEC.

We may also refer to adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to

