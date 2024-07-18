6 Essential Strategies For Successful Dividend Investing

marekuliasz

It's been an incredible start to the year, with the stock market rising in an eerily low volatility rally.

Charlie Bilello

It was the best presidential election year in history and the 12th-best year for the S&P through the year's first half.

Charlie Bilello

Many are surprised by the rally's low volatility. It's the lowest volatility since 2017. In 2017, the tax cut euphoria rally triggered the lowest annual volatility in 52 years and the second-lowest volatility in US market history.

I want to thank Charlie Bilello for his incredible charts, which are invaluable in showing my readers the important context of markets, investing history, and key investing lessons.

Today's article isn't about the market in general; it is about two specific companies, NIKE (NKE) and Costco (COST).

3rd Largest Bear Market In Nike History

YCharts

YCharts

Look at five critical investing lessons Nike and Costco can teach all investors.

Forget these lessons, and you risk potential catastrophe for your portfolio that could cost you your retirement dreams.

Remember them. You are far more likely to retire safely and splendor.

Lesson One: Valuation Always Matters.. . In The Long Term

Bubbles can last for years because investors have hindsight bias, thinking that what has happened recently will continue.

JPMorgan Asset Management

On "Mad Money," Jim Cramer discusses "long-term" 18-month time frames. In fact, over 18 months, about 10% of stock returns are explained by fundamentals.

Daily Shot

Valuations always matter in the long term, but investors will always forget this in the face of a bubble, like what happened to Nike.

Nike Became 600% Overvalued In The Tech Bubble: "It's A Tech Stock Now!"

YCharts

How crazy was Nike's peak PE ratio of 48 back in 2021?

The Power of Mean Reversion

FAST Graphs, FactSet

According to 40 Wall Street analysts, Nike's long-term growth consensus is 10.2%. What was the 20-year growth rate? 10%. What's Nike's fair value growing 10%? According to billions of cumulative investors over 20 years, factoring in all of Nike's risks, brand power, and wide moat, Nike's fair value is 24 to 25X earnings.

Nike became overvalued in 2017 and kept on going. Its PE soared to almost 50 by the market peak in 2021 because "this time is different" and "Nike is now a tech company."

According to John Templeton and Howard Marks, 20% to 30% of the time, "this time really is different." Most of the time, it's not.

And this brings me to the second critical lesson Nike's crash can teach investors.

How about Costco?

Costco Approaching Record High PE

YCharts

Very few companies are ever worth 50X earnings.

Costco has been up 60% in the last year, while earnings have been up 14%. That's solid earnings growth, but this is not exactly an AI hyper-growth stock level.

Lesson 2: Beware "This Time Is Different"

Narrative always follows price.

In 2021, Nike saw its growth recover from the 36% decline caused by the pandemic (supply chain disruption in China) to 123%.

That's great, but typically, stocks won't become 100% historically overvalued based on one blockbuster year.

YCharts

Nike's growth outlook soared from 12% to over 24%. Why?

Direct-to-consumer or DTC.

Nike's Direct-to-Consumer strategy, which began in earnest around 2017 but gained significant momentum in 2021, faced several challenges and ultimately led to a strategic pivot.

Here's a summary of the plans and what went wrong: Nike's DTC Plans (2021 onwards):

Shift focus to direct sales: Nike aimed to increase direct-to-consumer sales through its physical stores, website, and apps.

Reduce wholesale partnerships: The company exited about 50% of its retail partners and focused on 40 "strategic" retail partners.

Digital growth: Nike set ambitious goals for digital sales, aiming for 50% digital penetration by 2022.

Consumer Direct Acceleration: Launched in 2020, this initiative aimed to create a seamless brand experience across digital and physical channels.

Nike decided it could start cutting out traditional partners like Foot Locker and selling shoes online.

A direct relationship with customers creates more opportunities for future marketing, and cutting out the middleman raises margins.

Wall Street fell in love with Nike's new hyper-growth story. Nike wasn't a believed shoe brand. It was a tech company, just like in the tech bubble, when Nike convinced investors it was worth 175X earnings because the internet would turbocharge sales forever.

Bear Markets Are Inevitable For All Stocks

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Bear markets don't necessarily have to be caused just by valuation. Usually, they set up a stock for a nasty downturn and then some outside catalyst burst the investor bubble.

The narrative of "Nike is a tech stock with hyper-growth forever!" we saw in 2000 and 2021 led to the current bear market and a long period of losses for investors who thought Nike was worth a 600% historical premium.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Nike investors buying at the peak of the Internet bubble spent seven years underwater.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Nike investors who bought at the top might break even, including dividends, around 2028 in a seven-year bear market like the one in 2000.

What about Costco? Why on earth is it up 60% in the last year? What's the red hot story driving this stock to record high multiples?

Costco Bullish Narrative

Membership Fee Increase: Costco announced its first membership fee hike in seven years, effective Sept. 1, 2024. This increase is expected to boost profits significantly as Costco's membership fees are a crucial revenue stream, contributing around 50% of its operating income. The anticipation of higher future earnings from this fee hike has positively influenced investor sentiment.

Strong Sales Performance: Costco has reported robust sales figures with net sales reaching nearly $24.5 billion for the five weeks ending July 7, 2024, marking a 7.4% increase compared to the previous year. This strong performance underscores Costco's resilience and ability to grow even in challenging economic conditions.

High Membership Renewal Rates: Costco enjoys a high membership renewal rate of around 90% globally, which provides a stable and predictable revenue stream. Investors highly value this stability, contributing to the stock's premium valuation.

Expansion and Scale: Costco continues to expand its footprint by opening new locations, which boosts revenue and membership numbers. Its massive scale gives it significant purchasing power and negotiating leverage with suppliers, allowing it to offer low prices to customers and maintain a competitive edge.

Digital Growth: Costco has seen a significant surge in online sales, highlighting its relevance in digital retail. This growth in e-commerce is an essential factor in its overall sales performance and future growth prospects.

While these are all true bullish points for long-term COST investors, none will likely justify a 50+ PE in the long term.

Lesson 3: Not Every 50%-Plus Crash Is A Buying Opportunity

When stocks get cut in half, many investors are tempted to buy.

We all remember wonderful world-beaters like Amazon (AMZN), which fell 93% in the tech crash and recovered to make investors millionaires.

Most US Stocks Are Bad Investments

Wide Moat Research

While investing in US index funds is an excellent long-term strategy, and every bear market in US stocks is always a buying opportunity, barring an apocalypse, the same is not valid for individual stocks.

Charlie Bilello

Only 4% of stocks from 1926 to 2018 beat risk-free cash yields on T-bills.

This is why stock picking is so hard.

Nike Since 1985

Portfolio Visualizer

If you had bought Nike near IPO and held on, you'd have made 9,500X your money.

Nike Has Fallen 10%-Plus In A Month 40 Times Since 1985

Nike S&P 500 Year Month Return Return 2000 2 -37.50% -1.91% 1987 10 -29.85% -21.73% 2001 2 -29.03% -9.14% 1986 7 -28.21% -5.74% 1986 9 -27.35% -8.31% 1993 6 -23.94% 0.27% 1990 8 -23.84% -9.03% 1998 8 -22.05% -14.47% 2022 9 -21.69% -9.22% 2024 6 -20.39% 3.58% 1997 12 -19.65% 1.72% 2012 6 -18.86% 4.11% 1999 7 -17.95% -3.13% 1999 11 -17.86% 2.02% 2023 5 -16.93% 0.42% 1993 9 -16.43% -0.79% 1991 5 -16.32% 4.27% 1997 8 -14.77% -5.61% 2011 3 -14.68% 0.03% 2008 10 -13.86% -16.79% 1997 3 -13.85% -4.14% 2022 6 -13.79% -8.27% 2008 6 -12.53% -8.44% 2002 8 -12.40% 0.65% 1990 10 -12.00% -0.41% 2019 5 -11.92% -6.36% 2021 9 -11.84% -4.66% 1993 2 -11.64% 1.36% 2018 10 -11.43% -6.85% 1988 11 -11.33% -1.40% 2009 1 -11.27% -8.41% 2022 1 -11.16% -5.19% 2002 4 -11.13% -6.07% 1997 10 -11.08% -3.35% 1986 4 -11.03% -1.35% 1993 4 -10.93% -2.42% 1988 7 -10.52% -0.37% 2017 8 -10.26% 0.29% 1999 8 -10.10% -0.50% Average -16.70% -3.98% Median -13.86% -3.13% Click to enlarge

Nike has fallen double-digits in a single month 40 times in its history, including losing 37% in February of 2000.

And the upside of downside?

Nike's 10%-Plus Monthly Gains Since 1985

Nike S&P 500 Year Month Return Return 1987 3 66.00% 2.89% 1986 8 50.54% 7.45% 1986 5 48.54% 5.45% 1989 3 45.76% 2.26% 2000 3 39.81% 9.75% 1986 10 37.65% 5.63% 1986 2 34.98% 7.58% 1987 6 34.41% 5.02% 2000 12 31.26% 0.51% 1989 9 27.91% -0.40% 1987 7 26.68% 4.91% 1986 12 25.99% -2.64% 1987 12 25.62% 7.55% 1996 3 25.07% 0.98% 1990 11 24.09% 6.44% 1991 12 22.97% 11.41% 1999 9 21.79% -2.74% 1987 2 21.23% 3.97% 1991 7 20.76% 4.63% 1995 12 20.12% 1.93% 1995 9 20.01% 4.23% 1990 3 19.77% 2.61% 1988 2 19.72% 4.59% 1986 1 19.46% 0.43% 1991 1 18.64% 4.32% 1990 12 18.40% 2.72% 2022 11 18.35% 5.58% 1988 6 17.99% 4.56% 1998 10 17.83% 8.16% 1985 1 17.47% 7.58% 1999 2 17.45% -3.12% 2009 9 17.35% 3.72% 1995 6 17.33% 2.31% 1994 12 16.89% 1.46% 1988 9 16.66% 4.26% 2013 9 15.63% 3.12% 1992 7 15.49% 4.04% 2021 10 15.19% 6.99% 2010 9 14.91% 8.92% 2020 8 14.88% 7.18% 1996 5 14.71% 2.54% 1991 8 14.33% 2.33% 1990 5 14.18% 9.69% 1989 1 14.15% 7.32% 1997 1 13.96% 6.22% 1989 7 13.81% 9.01% 2009 3 13.61% 8.76% 2014 9 13.56% -1.41% 2008 3 13.39% -0.44% 2020 5 13.36% 4.76% 2001 7 13.24% -1.00% 2021 6 13.21% 2.31% 2007 10 12.96% 1.58% 1988 4 12.93% 1.01% 1985 4 12.87% -0.28% 1996 9 12.77% 5.61% 2011 10 12.68% 10.91% 1985 5 12.67% 6.03% 2022 7 12.45% 9.21% 1989 8 12.40% 1.86% 1990 2 12.38% 1.27% 2020 9 12.20% -3.81% 2020 11 12.18% 10.94% 1999 1 12.17% 4.20% 1990 7 12.05% -0.35% 2009 4 11.90% 9.56% 2017 6 11.72% 0.61% 2022 10 11.50% 8.08% 1986 6 11.43% 1.67% 2018 6 11.28% 0.61% 1987 9 11.26% -2.29% 2003 3 11.21% 0.96% 2019 9 11.15% 1.86% 1985 8 11.09% -0.67% 2008 9 10.80% -8.91% 1992 11 10.75% 3.40% 1986 3 10.69% 5.48% 2019 1 10.44% 8.00% 2015 9 10.32% -2.48% 2003 8 10.13% 1.93% 1994 5 10.02% 1.63% Average 18.57% 3.63% Median 14.71% 3.72% Click to enlarge

Wow! 66% gains in a single month!

But remember that most companies that fall 70%-plus never recover.

Daily Shot

And it's not just non-profitable meme stocks that are capital incinerators to avoid like the plague.

According to JPMorgan, over 50% of tech stocks suffer "permanent catastrophic declines" and 65% of energy stocks.

If you buy an individual tech or energy stock, the odds are not in your favor, and long-term risk management is critical.

Lesson 4: Something Will Always Go Wrong Eventually

Remember how Nike's logical-sounding DTC strategy was supposed to boost sales growth, expand margins, and widen its moat simultaneously?

Here's what actually happened.

Revenue declines: Nike experienced disappointing financial results, with revenue declining 2% in Q4 2023 and remaining flat for the year.

Digital sales slowdown: Digital sales fell 3% in Q3 2024 despite initial growth.

Inventory management issues: Cutting out wholesale channels led to inventory ballooning by 44% in September 2022.

Loss of retail presence: The exit from many wholesale partnerships reduced Nike's distribution points from 30,000 to 8,000.

Underestimation of wholesale importance: Nike miscalculated the significance of third-party retailers in reaching consumers.

Lack of product innovation: The focus on distribution channels overshadowed the importance of product development.

Legal challenges: Nike faced a class-action lawsuit alleging misrepresentation of the DTC strategy's success.

Consumer behavior mismatch: The strategy didn't align with consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping experiences.

As a result of these issues, Nike has been forced to pivot its strategy. The company is now:

Re-engaging with wholesale partners like Macy's and Foot Locker.

Refocusing on product innovation and sport.

Implementing a $2 billion cost-savings plan.

Balancing DTC and wholesale approaches to serve customers across all channels.

Nike took its eye off the ball, missing out on the recent renaissance in running shoes as it became overly dependent on Air Jordans.

It didn't stick to its knitting. It focused on DTC, and when that didn't work out, its sales and earnings collapsed.

Will Nike likely prove a good investment from today's levels? Most likely, yes. However, in the long term, analysts expect the 11% to 12% total returns to not be close to their historical 26% annual returns since 1985.

But my point is that when Nike was flying high, investors focused only on what might go right.

Like growth rates doubling from 12% to 25%.

The fastest growth, more stable cash flow, and a wider moat would have justified a higher valuation. However, those things didn't happen.

Have Costco's growth estimates doubled to 20%?

YCharts

COST's growth outlook hasn't changed significantly. Nothing justifies the highest PE in history (or close to it).

So what does that mean for COST investors buying now?

Just How Bad Could COST's Coming Bear Market Be?

Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio Visualizer

Costco's Double-Digit Monthly Declines Since 1985

Costco S&P 500 Year Month Return Return 2000 5 -40.92% -2.04% 1987 10 -37.11% -21.73% 1986 9 -26.81% -8.31% 1986 7 -24.44% -5.74% 1987 4 -18.18% -1.03% 1992 6 -17.99% -1.49% 1992 8 -17.95% -2.07% 1990 8 -17.92% -9.03% 1998 8 -17.07% -14.47% 1994 4 -16.55% 1.29% 1994 12 -16.26% 1.46% 2022 12 -15.35% -5.77% 2009 1 -14.23% -8.41% 1993 2 -13.98% 1.36% 2002 12 -13.13% -5.89% 2001 8 -13.10% -6.27% 2003 8 -12.81% 1.93% 1990 1 -12.41% -6.72% 1994 5 -12.40% 1.63% 2022 5 -12.32% 0.17% 2008 10 -12.20% -16.79% 2018 12 -11.92% -9.04% 1999 4 -11.60% 3.85% 2017 6 -11.36% 0.61% 2006 8 -11.32% 2.36% 2022 1 -11.02% -5.19% 2001 4 -11.01% 7.77% 2000 11 -10.92% -7.89% 2008 7 -10.64% -0.83% 1999 5 -10.42% -2.39% 2002 2 -10.30% -1.94% 1992 11 -10.17% 3.40% 1998 7 -10.01% -1.05% Average -15.57% -3.58% Median -12.81% -2.04% Click to enlarge

Costco has fallen 20%-plus in a single month, a one-month bear market, four times. It's even fallen 40% in a single month.

Worst Case? COST Investors Might Be Underwater For 9 Years Adjusted For Inflation

FAST Graphs, FactSet

COST is expected to grow 10% to 11% annually, similar to its historical 11.6%.

If it reverts to its 20-year average PE, it's currently pricing in about seven years of growth.

Including inflation, COST investors buying today are potentially looking at a lost decade.

Best Case: COST Investors Suffer 5 Years Underwater Adjusted For Inflation

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Lesson 5: Smart Investing Is Easy To Do, Difficult To Master

OK, so far, everything seems pretty straightforward. I've selected case-study stocks, but smart investing is easy in theory and much harder in practice.

Nike's Historical PE

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Consider Nike's historical market-determined fair value PE. The mean-reversion of the future will continue, but what's the mean to which the PE will revert? Is it the 20-year average of 24X earnings? Or the five-year average of 33?

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

The 20-year average PE for Nike says that if Nike grows as expected, it could match the market's 12% annual returns in the coming years.

The five-year average PE says Nike has a consensus return potential of 24%.

Matching the market? It's not worth owning a single stock for a specific reason (like an 8% to 12% yield).

Double the market's returns? Buffett did that for over 50 years to become the best investor ever.

10-Year Average: My Personal Favorite Rule Of Thumb Time Frame

FAST Graphs, FactSet

I expect Nike to do well for investors in the future based on today's far more attractive valuation.

At today's margin of safety, the question isn't "Will I make money in Nike?" but "How much money will I make and in what time period."

What About Costco?

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

DK uses the 10-year average PE for COST, factoring in that investors are willing to pay for its wide and sticky moat.

However, does that mean I would pay 33X earnings for COST when it eventually reverts to that level?

Not necessarily.

Remember what drives total returns over time.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

Buying at fair value only means fully participating in a company's future growth and dividends.

COST's yield at fair value is just under 1%, and its growth consensus of 10.2% means that 11% to 12% long-term returns are what COST investors buying at fair value should expect.

Would you be willing to pay 33X earnings (market-fair value) for a stock that's expected to underperform the S&P in the future?

Lesson 6: Never Short A Bubble

Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent" - John Manard Keynes "If I told you tomorrow's headlines, you'd blow up your portfolio." - Meb Faber

If you think shorting Costco or any bubble stock is a good idea, it's not.

The most a stock can fall is 100%. The most it can go up is infinite.

Zimbabwe hyperinflation is the ultimate example of how shorting a bubble can go disastrously wrong.

Zimbabwe experienced extreme hyperinflation from the early 2000s, peaking in 2008. The annual inflation rate reached an astronomical 89.7 sextillion percent (10^21) in November 2008, meaning prices doubled every 24.7 hours.

Imagine a time when Traveler told you about Zimbabwe's hyperinflation ahead of time — the worst inflation in human history.

What do you think the stock market in that country did? Collapsed right? So shorting Zimbabwe stocks ahead of 90 sextillion inflation is a "sure thing."

Imagine you risked 2% of your life savings to short Zimbabwe stocks ahead of the biggest spike in inflation.

Zimbabwe's stock rose 50X in about six weeks during the height of the crisis as citizens rushed to invest everything in anything that might hedge inflation.

A 2% short would have resulted in a 100% margin call loss.

You'd have lost your life savings.

The Zimbabwe market collapsed to nearly zero within eight weeks and shut down.

You were 100% right! Shorting Zimbabwe's market was genius! Yet, you were wrong on the timing and lost 100%.

That's why Meb Faber once said, "If I told you tomorrow's headlines, you'd blow up your portfolio."

The stock market isn't the economy. The economy isn't the stock market.

If you had known that a global pandemic and economic lockdowns were coming on Jan. 1, 2020, you would have shorted the S&P.

And the market ended the year up 18%.

If you knew that interest rates would triple in 2021 (off record lows) while inflation hit 8% by the end of the year, you would have likely shorted stocks.

2019: 32%

2020: 19% - 32% GDP growth (worst quarterly contraction in US history)

2021: 29% - 8% inflation, interest rates triple

3-year stock market rally: 103%

Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy, or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what’s actually happening to the companies in which you’ve invested.”— Peter Lynch

Bottom Line: Nike and Costco are classic examples of Bubble stocks But Hold Important Lessons For All Investors

Both Nike and Costco are two classic examples of world-beater blue chips.

Both are legendary for generating incredible long-term returns thanks to strong moats, great corporate cultures, and excellent long-term risk management skills.

Both companies have proven highly innovative, and that's expected to continue.

However, Nike is now in its third-worst bear market in history due to achieving an insane 100% premium in 2021 when it became priced for 25% growth.

You're asking for trouble if you buy even God's stock at a 100% premium.

Nike's problems can likely be fixed, and once the current turnaround goes through, it will likely generate 10% to 11% EPS in the future.

Costco is a beautiful company that is firing on all cylinders, trading if it can grow earnings by 15% to 20% per year forever.

8% to 13.8% long-term growth range, according to analysts.

There isn't a single professional analyst who thinks Costco's long-term growth can justify a 53 PE.

At some point, it's likely to suffer a 5 to 9-year bear market, adjusted for inflation.

I can't tell you when that bear market will begin. It could start today, in a month, or not for several years.

But I can tell you that valuation means reversion is real and eternal. This means that stocks revert to change over time, and sometimes, "this time really is different."

That's why smart investing is about asset allocation and risk management: it's impossible to know when "this time really is different."