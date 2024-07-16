Ocado Group plc (OCDGF) H1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ocado Group plc (OTCPK:OCDGF) H1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rick Haythornthwaite - Chairman
Tim Steiner - Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Daintith - Chief Financial Officer
Mark Richardson - Chief Executive Officer, Ocado Intelligent Automation

Conference Call Participants

Marcus Diebel - JPMorgan
Sarah Roberts - Barclays
Tintin Stormont - Deutsche Numis
Luke Holbrook - Morgan Stanley
William Woods - Bernstein
Giles Thorne - Jefferies
Charles Allen - Bloomberg Intelligence
Sreedhar Mahamkali - UBS

Rick Haythornthwaite

Very good. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Ocado’s First Half Results. Tim and Stephen are going to lead you through the operational and the financial milestones of the period, and then we’ll go on shortly thereafter to talk about the progress that we’ve made in improving cash flow and growing profitability, not only in Technology Solutions but in Retail as well. And then how we’ve been improving in the rolling out of CFCs around the world.

What we’re pleased to be able to say, again, is that online is the fastest growing grocery retail channel, and as Ocado, as you all know, we have proven technology, constant innovation that we can feed into clients, those clients looking to find solutions for growing e-commerce.

And as a Board, what we’ve been particularly encouraged to see over the year -- the past half year and before that is the work we are doing to help our clients manage that tough but crucial transition to being a growing, profitable, multi-channel retailer, and that transition actually requires incredibly patient and close collaboration.

And as you all know, we’ve taken some very significant organizational and process steps that are absolutely essential to help manage that transition. As a result, we actually have a very high conviction that it’s going to pay off, that we will see accelerating

