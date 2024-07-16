matdesign24

Introduction

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) has a fascinating story. The company, formerly known as Newtek Business Services Corp, started as a Business Development Corporation (BDC). In early 2023, the company acquired National Bank of New York City and switched to a financial holding company. Today, NewtekOne acts as a bit of a hybrid, and their publicly traded baby bonds are offering over 8% yields, which I believe would be a good source of income for investors.

Microsoft Excel API

Newtek Financial Results

Despite the headwinds facing banking and BDCs, NewtekOne has found success with its business model. The company grew interest income ($8.3 million) by more than the increase in interest expense ($4 million), leading to a growth in net interest income (interest income less interest expense) from $4.6 million to nearly $9 million. The company also grew net income through having greater noninterest income than noninterest expense, leading to net income before taxes of $13 million, double what it was a year ago.

SEC 10-Q

On the balance sheet side, NewtekOne showed investors that it intends to remain multidimensional in how it approaches its business growth. For example, BDCs rely on external borrowings to finance their loans, while banks rely on deposits. NewtekOne grew both deposits ($50 million) and external borrowings ($18 million) in the first quarter. The bank's loans held for fair value grew by more than $40 million, while loans held at cost grew by $60 million. Newtek continues to grow both types of loans and rely on external borrowings, just as it had as a BDC. Shareholder equity edged up to over $250 million in the first quarter.

SEC 10-Q

The change in NewtekOne’s business model has allowed it to grow its interest earning asset yield while stabilizing its interest-bearing liability cost. This has led to increases in both the net interest spread and net interest margin over the last year. The diversification between industries where Newtek lends is also a buffer, where the company has no more than 10% of its loans held for investment tied up in a single sector.

Earnings Presentation SEC 10-Q

Technology As an Asset

Several banks offer various technology services to their clients, but some of these don’t move the needle on earnings or don’t help offset noninterest expenses. Newtek has created value for its customers by using technology to assist customers with document storage, merchant solutions, payroll services, and more. The technology portion of the company is positively contributing to earnings and can help offset any downturns experienced by loan performance or tepid loan growth.

Earnings Presentation Earnings Presentation

Risks to NewtekOne

Despite the diversification present across Newtek’s business, the risks presented to the company are keeping me out of an investment in its common shares. The single largest risk to the company is its exposure to Commercial Real Estate (CRE), which accounts for more than 40% of the loan portfolio. A further drilldown reveals that more than half of the CRE portfolio is non-owner occupied, and while the office space is very miniscule, the biggest portion of non-owner occupied CRE loans is classified as retail, which is another troubled sector in the economy.

Earnings Presentation Earnings Presentation

NewtekOne’s commercial lending is split between traditional CRE and two different SBA loan programs. While a majority of the CRE loans are under the SBA umbrella, and SBA loans are government insured, there are still losses (between 15 and 25%) that banks may take for these loans failing. As of the end of the first quarter, approximately $70 million of the total loan portfolio of $840 million has some type of higher risk grade assessed to it. I believe the government insured aspect would protect holders of baby bonds (as they only lose value in the event of a bankruptcy or distressed exchange), but shareholders could be caught taking on the volatility if loan losses start to mount.

SEC 10-Q

To help offset any eventual losses, NewtekOne has built up a loan loss reserve of more than 4% of loans held for investment. Should the bank need to go beyond loan losses and require additional capital, it can still resort to external borrowing, although the interest rates on much of its outside debt exceed 8% and will likely impact earnings. Once again, the common shareholders will be the first line of volatility should these steps be implemented and negatively impact earnings.

Earnings Presentation SEC 10-Q

Conclusion

The uncertainty of the CRE space combined with NewtekOne’s exposure to it leaves me too uncomfortable to take a position in the company’s common shares. But the two baby bond issuances that mature in 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) and 2029 (NASDAQ:NEWTG) have coupon yields of 8% or higher and are trading around par prices. These give investors great returns in the form of income that is higher than many regional banks preferred shares, but the protection of being at debt level in the capital stack