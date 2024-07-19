13 Dividend Growth Blue-Chip Bargains Perfect For Today's Market

alfexe

The incredible tech bull run continues with big tech leading an impressive growth rally, and for many investors, frightening.

Unlike the tech bubble of 2000, today's rally is driven by companies that generate two thirds of economic profit.

But that doesn't mean that large-cap growth isn't overvalued.

Nasdaq Is Now Approaching 10% Overvalued

Year EV/EBITDA (Net Cash -Adjusted Earnings) 2008 7.16 2009 10.73 2010 10.45 2011 9.1 2012 8.82 2013 11.45 2014 11.96 2015 10.63 2016 12.56 2017 14.29 2018 13.01 2019 14.38 2020 20.16 2021 17.36 2022 14.3 2023 18.72 2024 18.66 2025 16.27 2026 14.64 15-Year Average 14.14 15-Year Median 14.30 10-Year Average 15.85 10-Year Median 14.64 5-Year Average 17.06 5-Year Median 17.36 12-Month Forward 17.33 Historically Overvalued 9.32% Click to enlarge

So, let me show you how to find the best hyper-growth blue chips to buy today for anyone looking to maximize long-term total returns and portfolio income growth.

Then, I'll show you how to combine these ten blue chips with three ETFs to create a high-yield, low-volatility, income growth portfolio perfect for today's economic conditions.

Always And Forever A Market Of Stocks, Not A Stock Market

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Add "12-month fundamentally justified upside, 5-year total return potential, and dividend growth streaks" Under "Columns." 0.00% 2 B/H/S Ratings "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, Ultra value buy." 318 63.35% 2 Speculative "false" 280 55.78% 3 Credit Rating BBB- or higher 223 44.42% 4 Sort By Total Return consensus 0.00% 5 Top 10 secular growth names 10 1.99% Total Time 2 minutes Click to enlarge

The first step I always begin with is fair value or better. 63% of the Master List trades at fair value or better.

Then, I eliminate speculative companies with junk bond credit ratings or whose growth prospects are highly questionable.

Then I screen for investment-grade credit ratings, BBB- or better.

Then, I sort by consensus total return potential, which is the FactSet median growth consensus + dividend yield.

Finally, I will take the top 10 hyper-growth blue chips that are secular growth stocks.

For example, while Lear (LEA) has a 30% total return potential for the next few years, LEA is not a secular hyper-growth stock.

10 Dividend Growth Picks Perfect For Today's Market

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

The Nasdaq currently yields 0.4%, and these 10 hyper-growth blue chips offer a 0.8% yield.

The Nasdaq is 9% historically overvalued, while these 10 hyper-growth blue chips are 19% historically undervalued.

Their dividend safety is 92%, indicating a 0.5% risk of a dividend cut and a 1% risk in a severe recession.

S&P rates them A- stable credit ratings. With a 2.7% average 30-year bankruptcy risk and long-term risk management, they're among the top 34% of global companies.

S&P's risk management model is the most comprehensive I've ever found, quantifying more than 1,000 risks to every business and how the corporate culture has adapted and overcome these challenges over decades.

What happens when you have 21% growth rates (the average of these 10) with a significant historical discount to fair value? You get a 29% fundamentally justified upside return potential in the next year.

That's not a forecast. It means, "If and only if these companies grow as analysts expect and return to historical fair value, then a 29% gain in 12 months would be 100% justified by fundamentals."

Could the Nasdaq go up 29% in the next year? Could the S&P? Yes. Would fundamentals justify that? No, it would require tech bubble-like valuations.

But these 10 companies? They could soar 29% next year, which would not be a bubble.

OK, that sounds pretty impressive. 10 amazing growth stocks that offer 2X the yield of the Nasdaq and 22% long-term return and income growth potential?

That's fast enough income growth to grow dividends about 10X in the next decade. A 0.75% yield today potentially becomes a 7.5% yield on cost in a decade.

What evidence is there that these companies can actually do these things?

Historical Returns Since 2006

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

While historical returns don't guarantee future returns, they can tell us whether analyst forecasts are historically reasonable.

These hyper-growth blue chips have delivered historical market and Nasdaq smashing returns, with peak declines no worse than during the Great Recession.

More consistent and higher returns from just 10 companies, so 10X less diversified than the Nasdaq and 50X less diversified than the S&P.

Consider how annual rebalancing affected the income growth of these portfolios.

10 Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips: 30.1% annual income growth (doubling every 2.4 years)

Nasdaq: 16.2% annual income growth (doubling every five years)

The volatility-adjusted returns of these hyper-growth blue chips were far superior to the Nasdaq and S&P.

The volatility of these hyper-growth blue chips is high. In 5% of months (bear markets), you can expect a 14% decline, compared to the Nasdaq's 11% and S&P's 10%.

However, in exchange for 94% of the S&P's downside in falling markets, investors got 159% of the S&P's upside in rising markets.

And, of course, the great news is that you don't have to wait decades for strong returns from these companies.

Consensus 2026 Total Return Potential

Not a forecast.

Consensus return potential.

These are the expected returns if and only if these companies grow as expected and return to historical fair value by the end of 2026.

Fundamentals would justify that.

Average: 112% = 28.6% annually vs 35% or 12% annually S&P.

1-Year Fundamentally Justified Upside Potential: 29% vs 6% S&P.

Amazon 2026 Consensus Return Potential

ServiceNow 2026 Consensus Return Potential

Netflix 2026 Consensus Return Potential

Booking Holding 2026 Consensus Return Potential

Brookfield Asset Management 2026 Consensus Return Potential

Workday 2026 Consensus Return Potential

Mastercard 2026 Consensus Return Potential

Alphabet 2026 Consensus Return Potential

Ameriprise 2026 Consensus Return Potential

Salesforce 2026 Consensus Return Potential

How To Turn These Companies Into A Complete Portfolio

So far, I've shown you how ten hyper-growth blue chips could deliver far better returns, income, and income growth than the Nasdaq, as they've done for the last two decades.

But what about a balanced, high-yield income growth portfolio?

Stock Yield Growth Total Return Weighting Weighted Yield Weighted Growth Weighted Return Consensus (SCHG) 0.4% 17.0% 17.3% 33.33% 0.1% 5.7% 5.8% (CTA) 9.3% 0% 9.3% 16.67% 1.6% 0.0% 1.6% (KMLM) 8.2% 0.0% 8.2% 16.67% 1.4% 0.0% 1.4% (AMZN) 0.0% 30.5% 30.5% 3.33% 0.0% 1.0% 1.0% (NOW) 0.0% 29.6% 29.6% 3.33% 0.0% 1.0% 1.0% (NFLX) 0.0% 25.7% 25.7% 3.33% 0.0% 0.9% 0.9% (BKNG) 0.9% 19.8% 20.7% 3.33% 0.0% 0.7% 0.7% (BAM) 3.7% 15.7% 19.4% 3.33% 0.1% 0.5% 0.6% (WDAY) 0.0% 19.1% 19.1% 3.33% 0.0% 0.6% 0.6% (MA) 1% 17.90% 18.50% 3.33% 0.0% 0.6% 0.6% (GOOGL) 0% 17.80% 18.20% 3.33% 0.0% 0.6% 0.6% (AMP) 1.30% 16.80% 18.10% 3.33% 0.0% 0.6% 0.6% (CRM) 0.6% 17.40% 18.00% 3.33% 0.0% 0.6% 0.6% Total 100.00% 3.3% 12.7% 16.0% Click to enlarge

ZEUS Income Growth Summary

Morningstar's analysts estimate that this portfolio will yield about 19% future return potential (and income growth), which is 3% better than the FactSet consensus.

It sounds pretty impressive, but what evidence is there that this portfolio can deliver anything close to 16%-plus long-term returns with higher income and lower volatility?

Historical Returns Since 2010 (AMFAX Subs For KMLM and CTA)

Portfolio Visualizer

While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, it can give us an idea of whether or not analyst consensus estimates (16% total returns) are reasonable historically.

Since 2010, this portfolio has delivered 17% annual returns, compared to 16% consensus future return potential.

Portfolio Visualizer

The average annual return for the last 14 years has been 16%.

There were far smaller declines in the worst months of the 2022 bear market when growth stocks fell as much as 16% in a single month.

Portfolio Visualizer

Very consistent positive returns and the most painful years for stocks and a 60-40 portfolio were much less painful.

Portfolio Visualizer

During the 2022 bear market, ZEUS's income growth fell less than 11%.

Peak Declines In 2022 Bear Market

Nasdaq: -35%

S&P: -28%

60-40: -21%

ZEUS Income Growth: -10.6%

Months When The S&P Fell 5+% Since 2010

10 Growth Blue-Chips ZEUS Income Growth 60-40 S&P 500 Year Month Return Return Return Return 2020 3 -13.67% -5.88% -9.32% -12.37% 2022 9 -9.88% -1.12% -7.51% -9.22% 2018 12 -8.71% -5.54% -4.73% -9.04% 2022 4 -15.33% -4.76% -6.47% -8.73% 2022 6 -11.21% -2.22% -6.31% -8.27% 2020 2 -5.36% -3.81% -4.10% -8.24% 2011 9 -14.43% -8.56% -7.16% -7.04% 2018 10 -13.61% -9.89% -5.33% -6.85% 2019 5 -6.45% -4.55% -2.81% -6.36% 2015 8 -3.68% -3.88% -4.07% -6.05% 2012 5 -9.72% -6.87% -6.71% -6.02% 2022 12 -8.86% -4.88% -3.18% -5.77% 2011 8 -5.57% -4.10% -5.58% -5.45% 2022 1 -6.53% -4.25% -3.65% -5.19% Average -9.50% -5.02% -5.50% -7.47% Median -9.29% -4.66% -5.46% -6.95% Click to enlarge

Months When The S&P Rose 5+% Since 2010

10 Growth Blue-Chips ZEUS Income Growth 60-40 S&P 500 Year Month Return Return Return Return 2020 4 15.19% 9.16% 7.88% 12.81% 2020 11 11.89% 8.60% 7.85% 10.94% 2011 10 7.05% 4.86% 8.94% 10.91% 2022 7 13.91% 3.96% 5.59% 9.21% 2023 11 14.05% 7.37% 7.28% 9.12% 2010 9 16.00% 10.66% 8.59% 8.92% 2015 10 12.46% 6.90% 4.26% 8.42% 2022 10 9.14% 2.87% 3.73% 8.08% 2019 1 14.00% 6.70% 5.40% 8.00% 2020 8 13.30% 8.16% 3.52% 7.18% 2019 6 4.88% 4.45% 4.42% 7.03% 2021 10 8.54% 7.28% 3.61% 6.99% 2016 3 8.44% 4.38% 4.11% 6.78% 2010 12 0.10% 2.89% 5.95% 6.67% 2023 6 5.40% 4.98% 3.47% 6.60% 2023 1 17.46% 8.84% 5.39% 6.27% 2015 2 10.71% 6.15% 5.43% 5.74% 2018 1 13.26% 9.06% 2.98% 5.71% 2020 7 5.87% 6.21% 4.19% 5.63% 2022 11 6.89% -0.70% 5.79% 5.58% 2024 2 5.56% 5.67% 2.21% 5.33% 2021 4 7.70% 5.90% 2.78% 5.32% 2013 1 14.58% 6.68% 3.88% 5.18% 2013 7 8.81% 5.55% 4.18% 5.07% Average 10.22% 6.11% 5.06% 7.40% Median 9.93% 6.18% 4.34% 6.89% Click to enlarge

Smaller declines than a 60-40 in bad months and better returns in good months.

Portfolio Visualizer

It had low volatility, like 60-40, but with the kind of alpha generated by big tech.

Portfolio Visualizer

Conditional value at risk = "5% the worst month returns you should expect in bear markets."

The S&P can fall 8% to 10% in a bear market month. Tech stocks 12%.

This portfolio is about 6%, slightly less than a 60-40.

The 60-40 captured 65% of the S&P's upside when stocks rise and 77% of the downside when stocks fall.

This portfolio captured 88% of the S&P's upside in a rising market and 64% of the downside in a falling market.

The safe withdrawal rate was more than 2X better than a 60-40.

Risks To Consider: Why This Portfolio Won't Work For Everyone Or All The Time

What could go wrong with this portfolio in the short term?

Morningstar

Right now, managed futures are very short bonds. Bonds will likely rally strongly if a recession occurs rapidly, and stocks and managed futures could also fall rapidly.

KraneShares

Managed futures naturally adjust their positions as trends change, but it takes 1 to 2 months.

In a black-swan event like 9/11, a managed futures-hedged portfolio might fail to the extent the 60-40 did in 2022's bear market when bonds provided zero hedging benefits to stocks.

Income Is Variable... Just Like A 60-40

Portfolio Visualizer

Any portfolio with hedging assets, like a 60-40, or managed futures will have variable income.

You cannot have aristocrat-like income growth dependability with the incredible ability to capture the hedging benefits of 50% to 66% smaller bear market declines.

KMLM and CTA pay out their gains as dividends (primarily once per year), which means the high yield of the ZEUS Income Growth portfolio is a highly variable income.

Their long-term yield is their long-term returns, which have been 8.2% for the Mount Lucas Index since 1988 and 9.3% for CTA since inception.

10 Worst Months For ZEUS Income Growth Since 2010

10 Growth Blue-Chips ZEUS Income Growth 60-40 S&P 500 Year Month Return Return Return Return 2018 10 -13.61% -9.89% -5.33% -6.85% 2011 9 -14.43% -8.56% -7.16% -7.04% 2012 5 -9.72% -6.87% -6.71% -6.02% 2020 3 -13.67% -5.88% -9.32% -12.37% 2018 12 -8.71% -5.54% -4.73% -9.04% 2022 12 -8.86% -4.88% -3.18% -5.77% 2022 4 -15.33% -4.76% -6.47% -8.73% 2020 9 -6.82% -4.71% -1.94% -3.81% 2019 5 -6.45% -4.55% -2.81% -6.36% 2016 1 -11.60% -4.26% -3.33% -4.98% Average -10.92% -5.99% -5.10% -7.10% Median -10.66% -5.21% -5.03% -6.61% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

In most bad months for this portfolio, the market and 60-40 are down more, and growth stocks a lot more.

However, that's not always the case. During the managed futures bear market of 2015 to 2019, this portfolio fell almost 10% in a month, significantly underperforming the S&P and 60-40.

And, of course, as for the ten growth blue chips, those have been selected as a snapshot in time right now.

Each company's growth outlook can and will change in the coming years.

Several might differ in an annual rebalancing in a year or two.

This portfolio is all about strategy, not individual holdings.

Bottom Line: Even In A Growth Rally, You Can Find Incredible Growth Blue-Chips To Build A High-Yield Income Growth Portfolio

The Nasdaq is on fire, driven by the Mag 7.

The S&P is becoming more overvalued, and many investors are worried about future corrections.

By buying reasonably to attractively valued hyper-growth blue chips like these 10 and combining them with the right ETFs, you can create a low volatility, high-yield income growth portfolio perfect for today's market and any market.

I can't promise you gains in the next downturn, or the next month, or year.

But if you focus on safety and quality first and prudent valuation and sound risk management always, you can stop praying for luck and start making your own luck.