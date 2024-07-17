Robert Way

Lululemon: Bear Market Decline Worsened

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) (NEOE:LULU:CA) (TSX:LLL:CA) investors have suffered a terrible year, to say the least, significantly underperforming sector peers. With a 1Y total return of -26%, LULU seems to have lost the market's confidence as investors fled from the stock. My bullish article in April 2024 also did not work out favorably, as LULU's attempted bottoming wasn't sustained.

Furthermore, the initial post-earnings recovery after Lululemon's Q1 earnings release has fizzled out. As a result, investors are likely increasingly concerned about a tepid second half. NIKE's (NKE) recent disappointing performance underscores the challenges within the industry, as Nike's execution was found lacking.

Lululemon: Ambitious Growth Targets Under Intense Scrutiny

Lululemon Q1 geographical revenue segments (FinChat.io)

Consequently, I assess that investors are right to feel concerned, as Lululemon is navigating a significant shift toward bolstering international sales. The company has an ambitious global expansion plan, aiming for international sales to comprise 50% of its total revenue base. Accordingly, Americas accounted for over 73% of its Q1 revenue base, suggesting we are still in the nascent stages. Management highlighted that "nothing systemic is preventing" LULU from achieving its targeted geographical exposure. However, worries about the slowdown in the Americas are justified, as the segment posted revenue growth of just 3% (reported) in Q1.

Lululemon's Q1 earnings commentary underscores the company's inventory challenges. The departure of the chief product officer was unlikely a coincidence, as the company highlighted execution weakness leading to "missed sales opportunities." Coupled with the need for China and international markets to bolster Lululemon's second-half growth recovery, I believe the market has reflected further potential disappointments.

Lululemon: Facing More Intense Competition

Lululemon store proximity from direct competitors (WSJ, AggData, Bernstein)

Lululemon's direct competitors, such as "Alo Yoga and Vuori, are gaining momentum." Accordingly, they "strategically locate their stores near Lululemon's" outlets, threatening to redirect LULU's customers with more competitive products. In addition, a significant majority of Vuori and Alo Yoga stores are located near LULU's outlets. Their combined market share is also expected to provide intense competition against LULU, "representing about 38% of Lululemon’s size in the market."

Therefore, I assess that the market has likely considered higher execution risks as LULU reshuffled its product management team. Coupled with the growth premium, investors are likely questioning whether the company can still deliver on its 2026 strategic goals.

Lululemon revenue growth estimates (TIKR)

Lululemon targets achieving revenue of $12.5B by FY2026. Wall Street analysts have downgraded their projections. The current estimates suggest LULU could miss the mark by almost 6% in 2026, suggesting management might need to lower its guidance subsequently.

Lululemon still expects to lift its revenue growth in China significantly. Recent performance suggests China's weak economy has not materially affected LULU's ability to gain more share. As a reminder, Lululemon achieved a 45% (reported) increase in China revenue in Q1. However, the target of achieving an equal split between US revenue and international revenue could be too ambitious, as China's economic malaise seems nowhere close to a sustained recovery.

Consequently, I assess that the market's decision to reflect increased execution risks on LULU's medium-term target is justified, resulting in a steep valuation derating.

LULU: Valuation Less Expensive, But Not Cheap

LULU Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Given its underperformance, LULU's valuation has dropped significantly. The forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.9x has fallen well below its 10Y average of 21.2x. However, it's still higher than the sector median of 9.8x, although the valuation bifurcation has narrowed markedly.

In other words, the market has significantly derated LULU, as investors are likely not convinced by its "C" growth grade. Coupled with downgraded estimates, LULU's "D" buying momentum underscores the market's selling intensity.

The critical question is whether further downside volatility is assessed to be over.

Is LULU Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

LULU price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

There's little doubt that the stock's stunning collapse from its December 2023 highs has likely taken out a lot of bullish optimism. LULU's plunge from its December high level of $516 has resulted in a dramatic 45% bear market decline.

Therefore, it's nothing short of a stunning fall from grace for the Athleisure leader as it attempts to reignite its growth prospects.

LULU's price action has also turned bearish. Sellers' ability to reverse buy-the-dips setups in April and May 2024 underscores buyers' lack of conviction.

LULU's implied undervaluation relative to its 10Y average could suggest a buying opportunity for high-conviction investors. However, I find a lack of sustained buying sentiment surprising. Hence, I wouldn't be surprised if LULU fell further to the $250 level before a potentially more constructive consolidation.

The market has likely reflected significant risks to Lululemon's FY2026 growth outlook, suggesting caution must be heeded. Therefore, investors who decide to buy on weakness must be wary about the danger of catching a falling knife. A medium-term guidance downgrade could also be in store unless LULU can improve its execution in the US and bolster its international growth momentum more robustly.

With that in mind, I assess that my Buy rating is no longer appropriate, given the decisive breakdown of several support levels. However, a Sell rating seems too aggressive, as LULU has dropped closer to the $250 zone.

Rating: Downgrade to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

