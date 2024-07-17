PM Images

I have been bullish on the midstream segment of the energy infrastructure sector for years, especially when pipeline companies were crashing during the pandemic. For some investors, the pandemic created an immense value opportunity, while some long-term investors are still scorned by the golden days before the oil collapse in 2015. While the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) has seen better days from a long-term perspective, this ETF has steadily appreciated past its pre-pandemic levels while generating large amounts of yield for its shareholders.

One of the enticing aspects of AMLP is that the ETF does not issue a K-1 tax package, unlike investing directly into its underlying holdings. I am bullish on the midstream sector as a whole because the demand for energy is expected to grow, and the supermajors are expecting to increase production in their upstream operations. This means that larger amounts of traditional sources of energy will flow through American pipelines and require storage until reaching their final destinations. As this occurs, MLPs will see increased demand for their services, which should increase their revenue and distributable cash flow (DCF). I believe AMLP will continue to grow its dividend as its underlying holdings increase their distributions and provide further upside appreciation into 2025.

Following up on my previous article about AMLP

Since my last article about AMLP was published in September 2022 (can be read here), shares have generated a combination of capital appreciation and dividend income. Shares of AMLP have appreciated by 20.01%, while the total return after dividends are accounted for is 38.25%. The S&P 500 has appreciated by 38.16% over this period, and AMLP has matched the market on a total return basis. In that article, I discussed how AMLP was outperforming the markets in 2022 and why shares could keep appreciating while generating large amounts of income.

Now that we're heading into a lower-rate environment and the outlook on energy has shifted to favor traditional sources of energy in the future, I wanted to follow up with a new article. This one is about why I am sticking with AMLP, as I think it will continue higher and increase its dividend.

Risks to investing in AMLP

While AMLP is an ETF, and you aren't taking on single stock exposure, there are still risks to the investment thesis. By investing in AMLP, you're consolidating your capital into one sector rather than taking a broad market approach. Consolidating the asset class to just energy infrastructure is a risk because the lack of diversification can hurt the overall return if energy falls out of favor.

MLPs face additional challenges than other industries, as the political landscape is continuously evolving with its perspective on pipelines. MLPs have federal and local regulations to deal with, land requirements, zoning challenges, and are extremely capital intensive. Permits can get pulled, or new laws can be put in place that are a risk to the pipeline industry in general. MLPs also run the risk of technological breakthroughs in energy that reduce the dependence on oil and gas. While I am bullish on MLPs and AMLP as an investment, there are many potential headwinds to consider as the political landscape can shift its attention back to the industry at a moment's notice.

K-1 Tax Package

The purpose of a K-1 form is for each partner to report their share of a business's gains, losses, and distributions to the government. MLPs issue a Schedule K-1 to its investors. To read more about the Schedule K-1 please click here. AMLP is an ETF that provides exposure to MLPs that issue a K-1, but the actual ETF does not issue a K-1 to its shareholders. Please click here to read about the tax advantages of owning AMLP. While AMLP does not issue a K-1. I would recommend reading through these links to get a more in-depth understanding of the K-1 and AMLP.

AMLP has outpaced the risk-free rate of return with its dividend yield, and I believe the ETF will continue growing the dividend going forward

Pipelines have been synonymous with distributable income, but the oil crash of 2015 and the pandemic have certainly taken their toll on AMLP. From 2012 to 2016, AMLP was growing the dividends, but the energy infrastructure industry had some difficulties that impacted the ability to maintain its previous levels of distributable income. On a trailing twelve-month basis (TTM) AMLP had produced an annualized dividend of $5.98 as of 2/9/16 before the income was significantly reduced. Heading into the pandemic, the TTM dividend on 2/12/20 was $3.86 which was -35.45% less than the TTM dividend 4 years prior. The dividend was reduced again once the pandemic occurred, as some of its underlying holdings were forced to reduce their payouts. Currently, the TTM dividend is $3.53 a share, which is -8.55% less than the TTM dividend heading into the pandemic, and -40.97% less than the dividend at the beginning of 2016.

I am basing my dividend outlook for AMLP on its underlying holdings. In the TTM, AMLP has paid a dividend of $3.53, which has increased by 26.97% ($0.73) since they paid a $2.80 dividend in 2021. I believe that AMLP will continue growing its dividend because the majority of its top 10 holdings, which represent 96.31% of the ETF, have grown their distributions over this period. As a collective, in 2021, the top-10 holdings of AMLP, which include some of my favorites in the space, such as Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and MPLX LP Partnership (MPLX) generated $15.19 in distributions. This has increased by 36.32% in the TTM as an additional $5.52 of distributed income has been passed on to investors, bringing the total to $20.70 in distributions. As these companies keep producing additional DCF, they should be in a position to grow their distributions. When more income is generated, AMLP should be able to grow their dividend payments as more income will be generated from their underlying holdings.

Currently, AMLP is paying a dividend of $3.53, which is a 7.25% yield. The 2-year treasury is far below its highs, as it's now yielding 4.47%, while the 10-year (US10Y) is yielding 4.19%. The latest CPI print came in at 3%, and is now trending lower over the past several months, while being at its lowest point in over a year. Fed Chair Powell testified to Congress and continued to stick to the narrative of being data-dependent, but with the latest CPI print and unemployment climbing to 4.1% it looks more likely that a rate cut is in the near future.

CME Group has now passed a 90% probability with a 91.6% probability that the Fed will cut rates by 25 bps at the September meeting. If this occurs, I believe more people will take the Fed dot plot more seriously, and capital will flow into the markets looking for yield. There is over $6 trillion on the sidelines sitting in money market accounts, and AMLP could be an enticing alternative to the risk-free rate of return provided its dividend growth over the past several years.

AMLP could continue higher as more upside appreciation can be unlocked

There are several factors that could help shares of AMLP continue appreciating in the coming years. The EIA published its latest version of the International Energy Outlook in October 2023. The narrative around oil and gas has certainly changed since the 2020 campaign trail, as there is much less discussion about eradicating oil and gas. Over the next 26 years, the demand for energy is expected to grow on a global scale. As emerging nations become developed nations and the average standard of living increases, the demand for energy will grow as individuals purchase cars, refrigerators, and other items that draw energy. As developed nations add data centers and expand, they will also need more energy.

The EIA is expecting that the utilization levels for natural gas and crude will increase from now through 2050. This is supported by Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), who both expect upstream production to continue to increase. Exxon is forecasting they will finish 2024 producing 3.8 Moebd of energy, which would grow to 4.2 Moebd in 2027. CVX is guiding that their global production will grow by roughly 33% through 2027 based off their 2022 production level. The supermajors are validating the EIA's productions, at least in the short term, which is bullish for MLPs and in turn, is bullish for AMLP.

As more crude and natural gas is produced, storage and transportation will be required to move throughout the country. The United States is producing more than 13.25 million bpd of crude and to meet the global energy demand, upstream producers, including XOM and CVX, will increase production. This means more traditional energy sources will be running through AMLP's underlying companies, which should drive revenue, Adjust EBITDA, and increase DCF. As these companies, such as ET and EPD, generate more revenue and expand their operations, they should continue their distribution increases. I think that AMLP will continue to appreciate in value as its holding continues to solidify its position within the global energy mix.

Conclusion

While I own many energy infrastructure companies individually, including ET, and EPD, I am also invested in AMLP as it's my favorite energy infrastructure ETF. I think the midstream sector is undervalued and there is an opportunity to generate significant appreciation while producing a dividend yield that exceeds the risk-free rate of return. The top-10 holdings from AMLP have increased their distributions by 36.32% from 2021 through the TTM, which has allowed AMLP to increase the dividend it pays by 26.07% over this period.

As the supermajors increase upstream production, more fuel will move through American energy infrastructure, and companies such as ET and EPD should generate additional levels of revenue and DCF. AMLP allows investors to gain exposure to the MLP sector without having to worry about a Schedule K-1 at the end of the year, and I am bullish on its ability to continue appreciating and pay a large monthly dividend.