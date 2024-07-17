arlutz73

Introduction

In my latest article, I reviewed the prospects of struggling Pfizer (PFE) and explained why the patent expiration fears are overblown, and the market underestimates the company's ambitions in launching new drugs. Well, it's not hard to make the same case for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). An upcoming LOE (loss of exclusivity) cliff and competitive pressure risks prevail for now but the "growth" portfolio and sliding valuation should create a solid ground for a rebound.

As always, falling stock price resulted in analysts downgrading the company's rating, mainly citing a "value trap" due to slow revenue growth rates. I believe this thesis is distorted, and the turnaround story is much simpler than that as Bristol-Myers has a quality cash-generating pharma business that should only become stronger from the long-term perspective.

What is a value trap, really?

Originally, opportunities in the stock market are called 'value traps' when low valuations today come at the cost of a struggling business model tomorrow. We've seen multiple examples of such traps throughout history, and all of them shared a similar set of problems:

Burdensome balance sheet. The company might get cheap simply because high debt burns down a significant part of shareholder's value or heavy investments with no meaningful returns lower cash flow potential.

Structural changes in the industry. The market would take into account any signs of the company's products starting to lose competitive advantage, since that narrows the moat and overall market share.

Dividend trap. The firm's current dividend yield might be high, but if there are signs of dividend cuts in the future, that should be priced in.

Rapidly shrinking profitability with no clear management plan to reverse the trend

Further in this article, I will go through the entire product line of Bristol-Myers and build a post-LOE 2028 revenue model to show that while there are certain challenges like competitive pressure on the 'growth' portfolio, it doesn't come close to being a 'value trap' case.

A steep patent cliff

Bristol Myers has 4 main LOE-affected drugs: Revlimid, Pomalyst, Sprycel and Abraxane. If we look at the portfolio trends, we can see revenues consolidating for the last 4 quarters, but a bigger picture is Revlimid was the only driver for the 2022 decline, while 3 other drugs' sales stayed flat. In other words, this segment has primarily relied only on one product's performance, but it wouldn't be the case in the future.

Source: Wavelength Research; Bristol-Myers quarterly filings

Revlimid (lenalidomide) is an oral medication used for the treatment of different types of blood cancers, including multiple myeloma, mantle cell lymphoma, and myelodysplastic syndromes. As the patent expired in late 2022, generics from Dr. Reddy's (RDY), Natco Pharma, and Sandoz (OTCQX:SDZNY) are flooding the market. David Elkins, the company's CFO said they expect sales to drop $1.5 - $2 billion both in 2024 and in 2025 and eventually "be through the LOE of Revlimid" by the end of the next year. That suggests a $3.4 billion decline at the midpoint of the guidance ($3.4 billion = 28% of the post-LOE portfolio; -15.2% CAGR).

Doesn't look that bad, but we are not done here yet.

Pomalyst (pomalidomide) is an oral immunomodulator designed to fight multiple myeloma for patients who see disease progression after Revlimid maintenance treatment, generating $3.4 billion in 2023. The European patent expired in April 2024 while the "estimated minimum market exclusivity date" for the US and Japan is 2026. As developed Europe accounts for less than 30% of Pomalyst's revenue, the Revlimid generics entry might offset the LOE effect in 2024 and 2025. That's because more people would have access to lenalidomide, which means more patients would fall under the "received maintenance treatment but disease continues to progress" category. Thus, I expect a major sales fall to happen only in 2026.

Sprycel (dasatinib), the best-in-class CML (chronic myeloid leukemia) treatment, is set to lose exclusivity this year with various copycats coming in September 2024 as per BMS' settlement with other companies. Multiple companies submitted their versions of the drug, including Xspray, which works on the improved version of dasatinib, codenamed XS004. The company claims the studies have shown the product requires 30% less dosage, therefore reducing the side effects. The FDA is expected to review Xspray's application on July 31. If approved, the cliff is going to be steeper for Sprycel as an improved version would have an upper leg versus the branded drug and its other generics. The management gave no guidance on this product, but $2 billion in annual sales are at risk.

Abraxane (paclitaxel) has entered a complete LOE stage in 2023 as generics have already entered the market with no production limitations in all main regions. However, its sales are not that meaningful to the portfolio ($1 billion in 2023).

While post-LOE revenues are tough to project given limited information on generic volume and the overall competitive landscape, we can apply the BMS' Revlimid guidance for other drugs (given similar market positions). That way, in 5 years we get around $4.2 billion in sales, after the major negative effect of LOE cliffs.

Source: Wavelength Research; Bristol-Myers quarterly filings

On the other hand, three drugs are close to the initial LOE but are not affected by it yet: Eliquis (apixaban), Orencia (abatacept) and Yervoy (ipilimumab), which made $14.5 billion last year or 32% of total revenues. These products can still generate meaningful returns over the next couple of years.

As for Eliquis, it is a Factor Xa inhibitor that captures 72% market share and the exclusivity is set to end in 2026. Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) is trying to revoke the patent in Europe and has already found success in the UK and Ireland, while filing lawsuits against BMS in other countries. Even if Teva takes a significant European market share away from the company, it wouldn't stop Eliquis from growing at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2026, according to my calculations.

Source: Wavelength Research; Bristol-Myers quarterly results presentation

Yervoy, a CTLA-4 inhibitor, has the patents expiring in 2025 (2026 for Europe). It is already facing tough competition with Keytruda and Imjudo though, but takes a lead in several markets thanks to the combo with Opdivo. Yervoy is the only drug in the "Legacy" portfolio that is still generating over-the-line growth (+6% YoY in 2023; +18% YoY in Q1'24), which also has to be replaced.

Source: Wavelength Research; Bristol-Myers 10K

All in all, there would rather be the LOE "slide" rather than the LOE "cliff" due to the timing gaps. It is important to understand that Bristol-Myers is not losing 100% of sales here, but rather 40-60% over the next 3-5 years thanks to the organic market growth, clinics' trust and the company's ability to delay the copycats' entry.

Source: Wavelength Research; Bristol-Myers quarterly filings

The growth portfolio

Starting with Oncology, with Yervoy gone, the company would rely on Opdivo as its main cash flow generator (28% of total sales in 2023) together with Opdualag and Krazati.

Opdivo (nivolumab) is a PD-1 (programmed cell death) inhibitor approved for treating multiple types of cancer, including RCC and melanoma. The main growth driver here would be an extension of indications both separately and through Opdivo+Yervoy, Opdualag (Opdivo+relatlimab)and other regiments. In March 2024 the FDA approved Opdivo+cisplatin cocktail for urothelial carcinoma (although the combo's efficacy falls behind Keytruda-Padcev). Moreover, Opdivo has an upper leg in Hodgkin lymphoma, beating Seagen's Adcetris with a 94% survival rate while two may still create a regiment that would lead to even better results. Up to date, Opdivo has 8 Phase III studies in lung cancer, bladder, HCC, melanoma and CRC. The management also plans to convert 30-40% of the business from IV to Subcutaneous injection, which should cut overall treatment time.

GlobalData expects $14 billion in sales by 2028 for Opdivo and Bristol-Myers projects $4 billion through 2030 for Opdualag.

Source: Bristol-Myers Squibb quarterly results presentation

Krazati (adagrasib), a KRAS inhibitor, was acquired through the Mirati Therapeutics buyout. KRAS are genes that play a vital role in regulating cell division, but some mutations lead to their constant activation, which contributes to the growth of malignant tumors. Other mutations include EGFR, MTAP, HRAS and NRAS and Bristol-Myers is focused on one of the most frequent and difficult-to-cure KRASG12C with its newly acquired drug.

The only Krazati competitor with FDA approval out there is Amgen's (AMGN) Lumakras. In 2022, Krazati was approved for KRASG12C-mutated NSLC (Non-small-cell lung cancer) treatment, one year after Lumakras got its nod from the regulator. However, in June 2024, the FDA gave a green light to Bristol-Myers' drug for mutated CRC (Colorectal cancer), an appointment, that Amgen's inhibitor doesn't have. That puts Krazati in the first place in addressable market value terms, which should grow significantly thanks to potential new cocktails approvals in NSLC, CRC and new markets, like Pancreatic.

The KRAS mutation market is expected to grow rapidly, according to GlobalData, whose patient-based forecast suggests Krazati will grow faster than the KRAS industry to $1.2 billion by 2029 (66% CAGR; $720 million in 2028).

Source: Wavelength Research; Globaldata

As for Hematology, newcomers Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Abecma are set to replace Revlimid, Pomalyst and Sprycel, which still account for 85% of the division's revenues.

Reblozyl (luspatercept)is an EMA (erythroid maturation agent) used against anemia that is currently approved as the first-line treatment for myelodysplastic syndromes-associated anemia. Anemia can be caused by many different types of cancer and is being treated differently each time. ESAs (erythropoiesis stimulating agents) have dominated this market for years but Reblozyl is already breaking the monopoly with 58.5% RBC-TI (red blood cell-transfusion independence) achievement rate vs 31.2% for Amgen's ESA.

These results create a solid foothold to capture market share in MDS anemia and beat ESAs in other regulations (there are 2 Phase III and 1 Phase II study for Reblozyl). Bristol Myers guidance says sales would reach $4 billion by 2030; that matches GlobalData's projection (27% CAGR).

Another massive label expansion story is Breyanzi (lisocabtagenemaraleucel), which is a CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy. This therapy transforms normal T cells into CAR T cells, which can recognise and destroy cancer cells. Breyanzi also targets CD19, which is a specific type of protein that serves as a marker of cancerous B cells. There are currently 4 products approved to do this, and Bristol-Myers' drug is the only one which is gaining market share.

Source: Wavelength Research; Bristol-Myers, Gilead and Novartis quarterly filings

The lymphoma market is limited for CAR-Ts as BTK inhibitors like Eli Lilly's (LLY) Jaypirca have historically dominated it.

However, breyanzi tops the CAR-T race in terms of the addressable patient population as it has indications in 4 types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma with no competition at all in CLL/SLL (Chronic/Small lymphocytic leukemia) while only Novartis (NVS) has a single Phase I study in that field. Moreover, Breyanzi beats Jaypirca in median duration of response (35 vs 12 months respectively) in CLL/SLL, which sets good prospects for the industry as a whole and Bristol-Myers in particular.

Thanks to huge CLL approval by the FDA, Breyanzi's peak sales are expected to top peers' peak sales and amount to $3 billion by 2030 (35% CAGR).

Source: Wavelength Research

Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), an anti-multiple myeloma drug, is another CAR-T agent but instead of CD19, it targets BCMA antigen, which is found on the surface of plasma cells. Competition gets tougher here though as J&J's (JNJ) Carvykti, the only other available anti-BCMA CAR-T therapy, outruns Abecma in the key multiple myeloma market.

Abecma was recently approved as the third-line treatment of multiple myeloma, but Carvykti went one step ahead with the second-or-later line approval. Moreover, J&J reported "meaningful improvement" in the overall survival rate, which is a hit for the BMS' drug as it only was successful in stopping disease progression with no survival benefits recorded in the KarMMa-3 trial. Therefore, Abecma has practically no competitive advantage in this market.

Although Johnson & Johnson expects $5+ billion in peak sales from Carvykti, I believe that would entirely be a result of further market share uptake and Abecma is very unlikely to take significant advantage of this market growth.

Source: Wavelength Research; Bristol-Myers, Johnson & Johnson quarterly filings

Moving to Immunology, Zeposia and Sotyktu will have to replace Orencia.

Zeposia (ozanimod) is a S1P (sphingosine 1-phosphate) agonist that is approved for multiple sclerosis (MS) and, most importantly, ulcerative colitis (UC).

The UC market is very competitive and full of different conventional and advanced therapies. However, there is still massive demand for oral therapy with no boxed warning and S1P meets this demand. There are currently two approved medicines of this class for the UC treatment - Zeposia and Pfizer's ((PFE)) Velsipity. Velsipity received the FDA nod just last autumn, but is already recording a solid advantage over its peer:

Pfizer's product has reached a higher remission achievement rate vs placebo, compared to Zeposia (25% gap vs 19% gap respectively). However, although there is no head-to-head comparison between the two, Velsipity's efficacy would reportedly be "1.5 times higher [than 25%]" if the study was conducted the same way that BMS did it with Zeposia. Velsipity can be taken biweekly compared to Zeposia's weekly regimen. Velsipity doesn't require dose titration, Zeposia does FirstWord Pharma reports that 68% of the US gastroenterologists Velsipity's phase III data has an upper leg to Zeposia

Spherix Global estimated a potential 2.2% UC market share for Velsipity and, therefore, a 3.2% share for Zeposia (vs 4.3% now) in 2024. Given that 2024 is the first year for Velsipity in the market, these trends create a 60%/40%-like situation in S1P UC market going forward in favor of a newcomer. Pfizer expects peak sales of ~$1.5 billion for its drug. Thus, I expect the same figure for Zeposia in 2030 given its declining market share against its direct competitor and revenue from the MS market, but the final result will primarily be determined through future clinical trials. So BMS' $3 billion in revenues goal looks over-optimistic now.

Source: Pfizer pipeline day presentation

Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, is the first and only regiment of this class for plaque psoriasis. The main competition comes from Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) oral PDE4 inhibitor Otezla and injectable IL-23s (Skyrizi and Ilumya).

In a head-to-head POETYK PSO comparison trial, Sotyktu appeared to be more effective than Otezla (42% of people taking Sotyktu saw 90% clearer skin compared to 22% in Otezla group after 24 weeks). This said, Otezla and biologics are better broadly covered by "zero-step" insurance plans compared to Sotyktu's "one-step" edits, meaning the insurer may require the patient to try Otezla/biologics first and only if it fails, the patient could start taking Sotyktu and only then the insurance company would pay for it (even if the physician determines Sotyktu is the best choice). Bristol-Myers solves this issue by making more deals with insurers and recently secured a "zero-step" formulary with CVS, representing 30 million people, which has resulted in greater commercially paid scripts.

As for IL-23/17s threat, they are mostly uncompetitive now in the plaque psoriasis market due to pricing and harsher safety profile. That is confirmed by Spherix's dermatologists poll, which revealed physicians expect injectable biologics to lose market share to orals, while Sotyku should benefit from both biologics and Otezla problems. However, J&J has JNJ-2113 project in Phase III, which is an oral IL-23. If that drug gets FDA approval in 2025 and has efficacy similar to injectable versions, it can do massive damage to Sotyktu's 40% market share in 3-4 years.

But overall, Sotyktu holds the leadership now and plans to enter new markets: Psoriatic Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (all studies are in Phase III). Bristol-Myers projects $4 billion in sales in 2030. For comparison, Otezla TTM revenue is $2.2 billion and has "strong growth potential", according to the management.

Source: Wavelength Research; Bristol-Myers quarterly results presentation

The next division is Cardiovascular, where Camzyos has to become the main cash-generator instead of Eliquis.

Camzyos (mavacamten) is the first and only myosin inhibitor approved against obstructive Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), which is a heart disease affecting the left ventricle. This condition has previously been mostly treated with beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers, which fail to improve exercise capacity and peak oxygen consumption levels. At the same time, Camzyos proved to be effective in both categories in the EXPLORER-HCM trial. This has led to a spike in patients on commercial drug after the FDA approval.

BMS can't have the whole market to its own though and a newcomer drug is the main problem once again. Cytokinetics (CYTK) is working on aficamten, which is in Phase III now and the company should submit regulatory submissions this year. This product has shown similar results to Camzyos on the efficacy side in the SEQUOIA-HCM trial. As for the safety profile, Camzyos is approved under the FDA's Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) as the inhibitor can cause cardiac function suppression and this label is the reason the drug has only captured 5% of the market. Aficamten study didn't show any cases of worsening heart condition and, therefore, is likely to receive less restrictive REMS than its competitor.

Given the peer's ambitions, I believe BMS' initial $4 billion target is likely out of reach, as Truist analysts now expect only $2.9 billion by 2032 vs $3.2 billion for aficamten.

With Karuna Therapeutics acquisition, Bristol-Myers also got its hands on a completely new Neuroscience segment.

KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), an anti-schizophrenia drug, is a gold gem of this $14 billion deal. KarXT is in the final registration stage and awaiting approval in September 2024.

The combination of xanomeline and trospium is what could make this project the biggest breakthrough in schizophrenia treatment in decades. Xanomeline is aimed at increasing acetylcholine in the brain (the amount of acetylcholine is directly related to Higher cerebral functions), but is not limited to the brain and acts throughout the whole body. Trospium is the modulator of Xanomeline, lowering adverse event risks in other parts of the body.

Since Xanomeline doesn't block dopamine receptors, KarXT has no dopamine side effects resulting in dyskinesia, unlike other approved drugs. At the same time, the combo with Trospium has a superior benefit-risk profile to any other therapy to this day with the main indicator "Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale" placed at -9.9, dominating the group.

Bristol-Myers doesn't plan to stop there and already has a phase III study on Alzheimer's disease. Leerink analysts expect $3.6 billion in schizophrenia plus $916 million in Alzheimer's, totaling $4.5 billion by 2030.

Source: Bristol-Myers M&A presentation

All in all, the final 'growth' portfolio and total revenue model looks like this. I modeled a revenue CAGR based on 2030 values, assuming 2028 sales account for at least 60% of 2030 sales (to eliminate the low base effect). The company's revenue is going to stay flat with 7% dip in 2027. I didn't include any products behind the registration stage, like phase III RYZ101, so the final structure is likely to have more products and new names could improve the result.

Source: Wavelength Research; Bristol-Myers quarterly filings

Although post-2028 revenues are almost impossible to project given the unknown structure of future competition pressure to Opdivo and Zeposia (which LOEs are expected in 2029), I do believe BMS could overstep this obstacle in 3-4 years due to the strong pipeline. In response to an upcoming LOE spree, Bristol-Myers Squibb has already acquired Turning Point, Karuna Therapeutics, RayzeBio, Mirati Therapeutics and SystImmune with a possible total value of over $25 billion and the management is still open for more M&As.

Source: Wavelength Research; Bristol-Myers quarterly filings

Margins

The corporation's total sales sliding at -0.39% CAGR might sound worrisome, especially given high expectations from KarXT that is not approved yet. However, it is a good result considering $32 billion of LOE-affected products. What's important is the moat that I expect the company to retain as new drugs should capture solid market share in different segments of pharmacology, especially Reblozyl and Breyanzi in Hematology and KarXT in Neuroscience.

Source: Wavelength Research; Bristol-Myers quarterly filings

Moreover, Bristol-Myers still has one of the best balance sheets in the industry. Although Net debt appears to be high due to a series of mergers completed in Q1'24 and taking on additional debt, interest expenses are well covered by EBIT and only eat away 13% of that metric.

Source: Wavelength Research; Companies' 10K data

Margins are staying at higher-than-average levels thanks to effective free cash flow generation. However, last quarter profitability took a serious hit due to IPR&D acquisition (-$6.3 to EPS), final settlement with Karuna Therapeutics, RayzeBio, Mirati Therapeutics and SystImmune (-$0.43 to EPS) and high-interest bonds issuing. Gross margins are expected to dip to 74% from 77% this year and operating margins are also guided to decrease. This is mainly due to unfavorable sales mix (as 'growth portfolio' takes up share) since there is yet no great scale effect to new products, which would appear further in this decade. Moreover, investments are still flooding the new portfolio. For instance, Leerink suggested Bristol-Myers now has to essentially produce Sotyktu and give it away with minimal margins "until it can generate enough volume to justify being covered by formularies".

In response to that, the management is cutting costs and plans to save $1.5 billion through pipeline streamlining and 2,200 employees lay off (6.5% of the current workforce).

Source: Wavelength Research; Companies' 10K data

Dividends & valuations

As the stock fell 50% from the all-time high and 25% YTD, dividends now come to a 5.9% yield, last seen in 1994 and 2009. This puts BMY near the top of S&P 500 (by yield) in line with struggling AT&T (T) and Comerica (CMA). It is important to understand that these dividends are very well covered by free cash flow (38% FCF payout ratio). So there is no speculation on dividend cuts.

An attractive yield is supported by an ultra-low valuation, both by historical standards and compared to peers. Although competitors' sales, along with earnings would drive higher, it is still not enough to close the gap on 6.5x 2028 P/E. The discount to the median 2028 value is 33%, making the fair value equal to at least $53 per share.

Source: Wavelength Research; Seeking Alpha

We've seen it before

Bristol-Myers' case is not unique, and I believe we've already seen something similar just this year with Organon (OGN). The pattern is resembling: stock falling for 2 years to a 60% decline; no revenue growth expected; LOE impact from NuvaRing; temporarily shrinking margins; high dividend yield greatly covered by FCF. The market needed just 6 months to double the share price and there were no fundamental changes at all apart from improving macro and small 2024 guidance raise.

From my perspective, investors and buy- and sell-side analysts would change their minds on BMY in a similar way on relatively insignificant positive news, like KarXT potential approval in September.

Source: Wavelength Research; Finviz

Risks to the thesis

Although I remain excited about the company's portfolio and pipeline potential, it is important to understand just how much competitive pressure is expected on its new product line. Johnson & Johnson can single-handedly take away multiple myeloma and psoriasis markets from Abecma and Sotyktu, while Pfizer could crush Zeposia in ulcerative colitis. These markets are quite important for Bristol-Myers and other corporations' success would worsen the long-term results of the portfolio.

I would also pay attention to the regulators' actions. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services now conducts the negotiating process on pricing of selected drugs and BMS' Eliquis is one of them. It looks like the government has the upper hand, but these changes will only take place in 2026 when Eliquis would go ex-LOE, so the cliff could be steeper than expected.

Conclusion: Too much value in this value trap

As the $30 billion growth story is coming to its LOE end, the market is getting scared of a cloudy future sending the stock down. However, the new 'growth' portfolio looks as good as an old one with products taking on strong competitive positions, which creates a solid chance of outperforming expectations, as it happened with multiple blockbusters, like AbbVie's Skyrizi and Sanofi's (SNY) Dupixent. At the same time, the company still remains a financial powerhouse despite the recent surge in debt and declining margins, thanks to its free cash flow generating ability.

Overall, the market is too pessimistic on the corporation's future in my opinion. That creates an opportunity to buy a 6x P/E firm, hold it for a rebound and get a 5.9% dividend while you wait.