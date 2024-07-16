flavijus

The U.S. economy is currently in a period of high inflation, unideal interest rates, and a growing and, in my opinion, unsustainable amount of federal debt. As China's economy begins to rise, I believe pressure could be placed on the United States as its dollar becomes devalued as the reserve currency across the world. If this happens, I believe the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) could be severely overvalued at present, and the index and broader U.S. and Western counterpart economies could enter a heavy recessionary or depressionary period following a potential conflict between world powers. That being said, I think there is the potential for the West to continue to lead and to have a stronger federal budget, which could be aided by more strict adoption and implementation of AI and technology to drive deflationary effects by lowering the cost of manufacturing and the cost of goods. As many of the top firms by market cap in the S&P 500 are in the technology industry, we could see the index rise in value further over the next 10-20 years as a result of profitability gains as a result of AI and a global conflict could be avoided through a strengthening of the United States dollar as the global reserve currency. I believe the issue we have at the moment is lower levels of AI and automation adoption and support at a federal level, which I believe needs to be supported more aggressively at this time. As China is behind on a pure technology front but ahead in the rate of AI adoption, I think my thesis is vital to consider.

Macroeconomic Analysis

In May 2024, the annual inflation rate in the United States was 3.3%, down 1 point from 3.4% in April, and it has now decreased to 3% in June 2024. This is a significant reduction from the pandemic peak of 9.1% in 2022, but it is still above the Fed's long-term target of 2%. That being said, the CPI showed no change in May month-over-month, indicating a trend toward disinflation.

The Federal Reserve has maintained the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.5% since July 2023. As of July 2024, the central bank policy rate stands at 5.375%. The Federal Open Market Committee has given indication that it will not reduce this target range until inflation is on its way toward the 2% target.

As of July 9, 2024, the total outstanding public debt of the United States is $34,884,371,510,047.60, which is approximately 123% of GDP. Bloomberg has run a million forecast simulations on the U.S. debt outlook, and it has stated that 88% of them showed borrowing is on an unsustainable path.

The result of this environment could be higher interest rates for longer to combat inflation and address the debt concerns. This could affect stock valuations for constituents of the S&P 500. The index has shown resilience recently, gaining 14% in the first half of 2024, although I think a lot of this can be attributed to the growth of the top technology stocks, especially during this period of high investor enthusiasm surrounding the capabilities of AI, which I am outlining in-depth in this article.

Some are excited by the return of Trump and his proposed tax and regulatory cuts, but it is worth remembering that while the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and subsequent spending packages provided significant fiscal stimulus, it also contributed to rising deficits and debt levels.

I think whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, we are leading toward a potential economic stagnation in the United States, which could enter a severe recessionary period if economic principles are not enacted to reduce inflation. I believe the most powerful way to do this is to reduce the cost of manufacturing, and I think AI, automation and robotics will be able to stimulate this effectively over the long term with more aggressive emphasis placed on these technologies by the United States and Western governments. Members of the Western alliance still need to remember that even if Trump does keep global tensions at bay and stimulate economic production, his time in office is not allowed to last beyond a second term, as per the 22nd Amendment.

Increased profit margins from companies that effectively implement AI and automation, as well as sectoral growth in technology and industrial sectors, which are heavily represented in the S&P 500, can drive overall index performance despite current macroeconomic pressures. We must remember that if the cost of goods is not somehow reduced, consumer and enterprise demand is likely to wane as a result of unaffordability, driving said economic stagnation.

While the outlook of a more highly automated, efficient and high-margin Western economy is favorable, it also comes with concerns of social unrest and potential unemployment, so the strategy for this to be enacted has to be met with prudence. In addition, China appears to be leading in the adoption of generative AI, but the U.S. is currently the leading source of top AI models, ahead of China, the EU, and the U.K. A survey showed that 83% of Chinese respondents reported using generative AI, compared to 50% in the U.S., with a global average of 54%. In addition, China has strong state backing for achieving world AI leadership, which is less pronounced in the U.S. and which I think the West needs to prioritize more aggressively to consolidate the technological lead we currently have.

S&P 500 Valuation & AI-Led Growth Prospects

Almost all of the top holdings in the S&P 500 are technology companies, which I think contributes significantly to why there has been such a high level of valuation expansion. I think there is a significant emphasis being placed on the United States technology stocks at the moment surrounding future growth potential in AI; however, I also think that unless the results from these technology companies become more tangible and the effects on the general economy become more acute, these stocks are overvalued at present, which could lead to a significant downturn. For example, Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), and Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) are the top holdings of the S&P 500, and all are heavily involved in and gearing up toward more advanced integrations of artificial intelligence, automation and the use of robotics. I think it would be useful for Western governments to begin to tap into the power that these technology companies have to help drive broader profitability gains, which could include technology funding acts to boost enterprise and public sector efficiencies through intelligent technology.

Interestingly, the market cap of the S&P 500 is approximately $45.84 trillion, which is just above the total U.S. government debt; this underscores the scale of the fiscal challenge facing the country. Furthermore, as the government debt increases, it may crowd out private investment, limiting the future growth of the index. This is because interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer periods of time, affecting liquidity in the market. As a result, demand for SPY shares may reduce.

I think a government program for AI and automation in partnership with big tech companies could significantly bolster the long-term valuation of the S&P 500 by driving innovation, enhancing productivity, increasing margins across a broad range of companies, and fostering widespread economic growth. A heavier and more open integration of autonomous capabilities provided by leading technology companies could improve earnings reports across the board, which is a crucial driver of stock prices. Key to this is the ability for companies to lower the cost of manufacturing and pricing, leading to greater demand, which is much needed against current high levels of inflation and interest rate pressures. Companies like Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia would benefit heavily from such a program, as they would likely be given tax benefits and fiscal incentives for their widespread support. Government programs that foster public-private partnerships can accelerate AI adoption and innovation by providing the necessary funding, regulatory support, and infrastructure to scale AI technologies effectively. In addition, by boosting economic growth and productivity, AI and automation can help to manage the federal debt more effectively, particularly as a stronger economy generates higher tax revenues, which can be used to service and reduce debt. Furthermore, the increased productivity and economic growth that would result from such acts would allow for fiscal flexibility at the federal and state levels without having to resort to austerity measures, which could stifle growth and lead to broader economic weakness.

The U.S. government could also increase funding for fundamental AI research at universities and national laboratories, as well as facilitate closer collaboration between academia and industry to accelerate the transition from research to practical applications to bolster Western economies and support long-term S&P 500 growth. This could be further strengthened by strong Western alliances in AI. There is also the potential for regulatory sandboxes to enable companies to test innovative AI applications with reduced regulatory burden. The U.S. currently has the lead in advanced chip technology crucial for AI. Programs could fund research in next-generation AI, including neuromorphic and quantum computing—as I mentioned earlier, while China currently leads in AI adoption, the West could accelerate implementation to drive a stronger domestic economy and begin to connect this with partners in the EU, the UK, and Canada, as core examples. In my opinion, to keep global peace, an imbalance of power with one unipolar world leader is needed, which has been the U.S. and its Western allies for almost 100 years. Government-backed AI programs in both commercial and defense sectors are paramount, and my recent thesis on Palantir outlined how I believe the West can continue to build conflict deterrents in AI defense. These broad efforts in AI would likely significantly strengthen the S&P 500 by continuing to stimulate domestic demand for goods and services through deflationary measures, as well as keeping the West potentially predominantly in a peacetime economy, which will bolster the S&P 500's mostly peacetime enterprises.

AI Benefits Vs. Spending

In 2024 alone, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon are expected to channel a combined $189B into capex, significantly related to AI. Over the next five years, these companies are projected to spend $1T on AI ventures. AI has been shown to boost worker productivity by an average of 14% and 34% of new and low-skilled workers. Primarily, these gains are achieved through the automation of repetitive tasks, enhanced decision-making, and a reduction in human error. PwC has estimated that AI-related productivity and efficiency gains could potentially add up to $16T globally by 2030. However, I think the long-term outlook is going to be even more significant, and I think what is being undervalued at the moment is how much AI is going to optimize supply chains by automating and streamlining processes. While the manufacturing benefits are likely to take much longer, I think the investment in AI systems at this early stage is going to show many benefits later that allow organizations to significantly increase margins and lower the costs of products. That being said, the level of digitalization is much lower in industry, transportation and trade compared to information work like finance and professional services. As a result, I think these markets need to be more proactively tapped, and if this can be achieved in the West, I think the economic strength could be very large. In my opinion, two notable fields that could use higher digitization are manufacturing and construction.

In reality, we are in the very early days of AI, automation, and robotics, so this has to be looked at as a long-term investment by the United States and other governments around the world. I think it is also important for AI systems developers to realize that the long-term value is maybe not be as much in LLMs as we first thought, although this is vital to each industry in the world for precision and efficiency; instead, it is likely in robotics and automation. Autonomous robots can assemble components like walls, floors, and structural elements in a controlled factory environment, often more efficiently than human workers. The quality control associated with AI systems with robotics also creates more precise quality control. Furthermore, there is a notable labor shortage in the construction industry, so this helps to manage workflows effectively. A report by Trimble Construction outlines that robotics, AI, and IoT technologies have the potential to reduce building costs by up to 20%. In my opinion, more aspects of the construction process are likely to become automated, from design to final assembly, and AI and robotics technologies are likely to be integrated into Building Information Modeling, VR, and IoT for advanced and sophisticated construction solutions. In closing, while the upfront costs are indeed high, I think the long-term benefits here are both vital and very real.

Risk Analysis

Thus far, the U.S. government has not placed sufficient emphasis on AI and technology, which poses risks to the economic competitiveness of the S&P 500 and broader Western economies moving forward, in my opinion. Without substantial AI funding, I believe the West runs the risk of falling behind other countries, particularly China, which is aggressively investing in and adopting AI. Furthermore, the U.S. could lose its leadership position as the global leader of technology and innovation—China has notable government technology funding, which is supported by its state-run enterprise sector. That being said, its lack of a more open free market limits innovation, giving the U.S. a significant benefit to run with.

There is also the risk that AI funding on a federal and state level could lead to unemployment and other challenges with economic stability that are not directly linked to inflation and debt, but still to job security. This is why I believe that the implementation of these strategies needs to be done carefully and with wise patience. Too radical of an approach to AI infrastructure and funding could result in economic instability, not higher growth, productivity and security.

Furthermore, there are regulatory hurdles that could slow the needed adoption of AI, automation, and robotics to bolster Western influence and strengthen the U.S. dollar as the reserve currency. China and Russia, for example, have been conducting their trade in their local currencies (yuan and ruble) instead of the dollar, outlining the growing threat. In addition, too little regulation could result in dangerous AI systems being developed, which spread misinformation or lead to malpractice in highly sensitive industries like healthcare and defense.

We also run the risk of escalating the current cold war period through building extensive AI defense systems. I read recently that during Reagan's presidency, his commitment to funding nuclear weapon deterrents actually exacerbated the Cold War rather than ease it. This is why I believe that international diplomacy is also paramount to keeping the domestic macroeconomy safe from international threats, which is, of course, vital to the long-term flourishment of the S&P 500 and its constituents.

Conclusion

The S&P 500 is arguably both overvalued and fragile to broader macroeconomic pressures in the United States at the moment if the productivity gains and deflationary effects of AI are not made more tangible at scale over the next 5, 10, and 15 years. I believe a failure of the United States to conduct a unified AI-funding set of programs could lead to severe economic stagnation and recession, potentially even opening the possibility for great global conflict as a result of power instabilities between China and the United States. As a result, I am bullish on the S&P 500 over the long term, but my rating is a Hold at this time until I see more of an aggressive and certain approach from the U.S. government in unifying the private and public sectors in a deflationary and productivity-increasing AI strategy.