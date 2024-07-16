tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the past year, I have been expanding my coverage in freight and logistics. Airplanes play a role in the global freight and logistics chain, and therefore the logistics segment is already of interest to me. Furthermore, viewing it from the other side, logistics are vital when it comes to airplane manufacturing. So, freight and logistics are of interest to me for various reasons and expanding coverage allows me to better assess the freight and logistics from the demand and supply side and uncover investment opportunities and assess bottlenecks. In this report, I'm adding International Distribution Services (OTCPK:ROYMF) to my coverage. Since the company has received a buyout offer, I will be assessing the most recent results and place the buyout offer against the multi-year upside or downside the stock would otherwise have.

What Does International Distribution Services Do?

I have to admit that when I heard the International Distribution Services trading name, I had no idea which company it was. However, a closer look taught me that these it was the parent company of Royal Mail and GLS, and those are names that I'm familiar with.

My stock screener provided me with the following company description of International Distribution Services:

International Distribution Services PLC is a holding company, which is engaged in providing postal and delivery services across its extensive networks. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Royal Mail Group Limited (RMGL), and General Logistics Systems B.V. (GLS). RMGL operates the parcels and letters delivery business under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. Through the Royal Mail Core Network, the Company delivers a one price goes anywhere service on a range of parcel and letters products. Royal Mail has the capability to deliver to around 32 million business and residential addresses in the United Kingdom six days a week. Parcelforce Worldwide is a provider of express parcel delivery services. The Company’s customer includes consumers, sole traders, small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), large businesses, and access operators. Its other subsidiaries are RMGLS Holdco Limited, Royal Mail Estates Limited, and RM Property and Facilities Solutions Limited.

When it comes to companies in the freight and logistics sphere, I'm not too keen on exposure to mail delivery. Mail delivery is going through declines and there is pressure on profitability. So, the letter delivery exposure that Royal Mail provides is not something I'm thrilled about. I believe that automation is going to be the key driver of efficiency going forward, while the companies get more efficient in parcel delivery via the use of pickup lockers and points.

IDS Operates Near Break-Even Level

IDS

Anything related to freight might not be in the best position. Looking at freight, whether it's air, land or sea, there has been overcapacity, and as a result, freight rates have come down. There's actually a freight recession. That's further exacerbated by the fact that due to inflation, discretionary spending is not as high as it used to be. Putting it simply: e-commerce is not as booming as we saw it during the pandemic, and we're going through a demand and supply normalization due to a combination of freight capacity coming back online, inflation, recessions in some part of the world and spending habits tapering and shifting somewhat to travel and entertainment.

IDS

Royal Mail saw a strong second half of the year, driven by price increases and mix. For the full year, parcel revenues increased 3.3% and letters revenue increased 4.4%. It should be noted that parcel revenues growth lagged volume growth, but mail revenues increased despite a 9% volume slump. The operating loss tapered from £419 million to £348 million. So, we do see some improvement in a challenging market and the second half results indicate strong progress. However, I believe that the reality of mail delivery is that postal regulations need to be changed to allow for significant transformation of mail delivery businesses. Right now, there are regulations on how often and how fast mail should be delivered. Despite the efficiency initiatives, that regulatory overhang pressures the business.

IDS

GLS revenue was up 4.6% against a volume increase of 5% and none of that really transferred to the bottom-line due to cost inflation and the continued investment required in new scalable delivery solutions. As a result, profit reduced 8% from £348 million to £320 million.

Is International Distribution Services A Turnaround Stock To Buy?

Looking at IDS, I view the business as one that faces the challenges that many logistics providers face and for businesses with mail delivery involved, those challenges are even bigger. Cost inflation makes mail delivery a challenging business, and the high-growth years that we saw during the pandemic are also over. Parcel volumes continue to grow, but the costs are elevated and not all business are able to keep revenue growth in line with the revenue growth. That's already visible for IDS, where GLS was able to grow revenues in line with volumes while Royal Mail could not. Furthermore, automation efforts and expanding scalable solutions such as lockers are currently providing a headwind to margins.

The Aerospace Forum

In May, the company received a buyout offer for 370 pence or $4.73 including dividend per share. So, the way I'm assessing IDS is the buyout price against the multi-year upside. Using FY2026 earnings valuing the company one year ahead of the current fiscal year, we see that the price would be $3.99 against the median EV/EBITDA or an 18.5% premium against where the median suggests IDS stock should be trading if the projections materialize by FY2026. Looking at the price target for FY2025 and applying a 25% to 30% target which I'm generally happy with, shows a range of $4.35 to $4.52. So, I believe that the offer made for International Distribution Services is a compelling one. I have a hold rating, but in case you have some cash to park, you could elect to wait for the 7.5% spread between the offer and current stock price to close and also collect a 10 pence dividend.

A Note For Investors Interested In International Distribution Services Stock

The ROYMF ticker has barely any volume. In fact, in the two days I have been watching the stock as I wrote this report, I observed no volume. If you're interested in investing in International Distribution Services, I believe the ROYMF ticker might provide challenges regarding marketing making and buying and selling in desired quantities. That is why I would like to point out that the stock can also be bought under the IDS ticker on the London Stock Exchange with sufficient volume. Data on the 16th of July showed a volume of 1.365 million pieces, which I believe provides plenty of liquidity in the instrument.

Conclusion: A Buyout For IDS Is Desired

IDS is turning its business around, and we saw that things got better in the second half of FY2024, but the continued need for investment still is a pressure. In that light, I believe that a buyout of IDS is desired as it shields investors from the uncertainty of the freight and logistics market, and I view the buyout offer as a very compelling one. Quite often when I analyze acquisitions, I have a feeling that an acquisition is not necessarily the best for investors who have a long-term horizon with any risk appetite included into that assessment. However, with IDS I feel like considering the risks, the freight recession, the ongoing cash investments required to decouple labor from volumes and the premium to multi-year median, the buyout is very attractive.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.