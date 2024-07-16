Kenneth Cheung

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been a runaway success over the last couple of years. The operator of Temu has reported explosive sales growth as consumers around the world latch onto cheap goods produced in China shipped directly to consumers at a discount. My investment thesis is Bullish on the stock, with a cheap valuation and a massive balance sheet to offset any regulatory threats in the future.

Booming Business

PDD launched Temu in the U.S. back in late 2022 to sell discounted consumer goods to the West. The online marketplace has been a massive success and expanded to Europe in 2023.

The Chinese e-commerce player has been public in the U.S. for years, focused on the Pinduoduo online commerce platform in China, but the business didn't take off until the launch of Temu. PDD followed the successful business of Shein in selling cheap consumers goods directly to the U.S. and Europe consumers.

PDD has started reporting massive quarterly results. The company hit $12 billion in quarterly sales during Q1 and EPS of $2.83 nearly doubled the estimates of only $1.43 heading into the Q1'24 earnings report.

PDD has seen sales triple from the $4 billion quarterly level starting in 2022 and the forecast is for a further massive ramp to $18 billion by Q4'24.

The company is really only in the ramp up phase, with some key European markets only being open for a year. Transaction services revenues soared a massive 327% in the year to reach $6.1 billion in the last quarter.

Shein apparently does upwards of $40 billion in annual sales now selling fast-fashion goods. As 2024 closes with PDD hitting $18 billion in quarterly sales, the easy sales will probably have been hit and regulatory issues become the big threat, though the Shein CEO claims a tax break isn't the foundation of their success.

Regulatory Threats

The only real threat to the current stock valuation are regulatory threats from the West. Both the U.S. and EU are looking at changing import tariffs for small orders where Temu, AliExpress, owned by Alibaba (BABA) and fast-fashion peer Shein are possibly abusing the systems. On top of that, supply chain questions exist regarding forced labor on goods made in China sold off the online platforms.

The political areas both exempt tariffs on the small dollar online purchases for small gifts and personal packages. Temu, AliExpress, and Shein have risen by focusing on lower-value imports that bypass these tariffs vs. a massive shipment counting all of the daily orders as one large package, as if the items were shipped to a U.S. retailer before distributing the goods to consumers.

The EU currently has a €150 ($161) duty-free limit for online purchases, and regulators are proposing new import duties while naturally excluding EU e-commerce platforms. The EU is already looking at a 38% provisional import tariff on electric vehicles, so an estimated 2.3 billion items shipped to the EU below the duty-free threshold is likely to get a similar tariff.

The US currently has an $800 threshold on duty-free imports due to a law that hiked the de minimis level from the $200 level back in 2016. Congress has drafted legislation aimed at reducing this tax loophole, providing Temu and Shein with an advantage.

PDD currently generated a massive gross margin of 62% during Q1, almost unheard of in retail. The big question is what happens on the implementation of a large import tariff on whether the company can hike prices, or if Temu has to absorb the additional costs.

The company spends a large $3.2 billion on sales and marketing now, but PDD still produces a massive operating profit of $3.6 billion for an operating margin of 30%. The company even generates an additional $0.7 billion in interest income, providing an extra boost to profits.

The stock only trades at 12x EPS targets of $11.75 for 2024. The EPS targets appear far too conservative, with the high-end estimates up above $17, very possible considering the massive leverage in the system now. PDD isn't going to grow Q4 revenues by 50% from the $12 billion reported in Q1 and only produce a $0.60, or 20%, increase in EPS from reported levels for the March quarter.

PDD is forecast to grow sales by 66% this year and another 29% in 2025, leading to a nearly doubling of sales forecast by 2026 to reach $88 billion. The import tariffs could easily impact sales and profits in the future, but the stock appears to already factor in the risks here, trading at only 9x 2025 EPS targets of $15.

PDD even has a cash balance of $33 billion, providing a lot of cushion for any regulatory issues while allowing the company to possibly repurchase cheap shares.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that PDD is already priced for financial impacts from the approval of import tariffs on their packages sent directly to consumers around the world. The stock has major upside potential if the EU and the U.S. never manage to approve those tariffs.